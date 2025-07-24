How can a race in only its 4th edition carry this much weight? - Alice Wood explores the unprecedented scale of the Tour de France Femmes

By

'The answer lies in a powerful combination of history, visibility, and legacy' says former pro racer

Alice Wood at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saturday, July 26, marks the start of the most prestigious race in women’s cycling: the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. Still in just its fourth edition, the race has already cemented itself as the biggest race on the calendar, a race where every rider dreams of competing, and where winning a stage can become a defining moment in anyone's career.

But how is that possible? How can a race in only its 4th edition carry this much weight?

