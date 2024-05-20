‘He’s riding in a different world’ – Tadej Pogačar moves out of sight at the Giro d’Italia

By
published

Eyewitness: The view from Livigno as maglia rosa produces most emphatic exhibition yet

2024 Giro d'Italia, Stage 15 - Manerba del Garda - Livingo (Mottolino) - Italy - Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on the charge again on stage 15, the queen stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

In the media tent at the finish line in Livigno, the televisions showing the finale of stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia were devoid of sound, but maybe that was only appropriate. Two weeks into Tadej Pogačar’s domination of this race, what more needed to be said?

When Pogačar attacked out of the select group on the Passo di Foscagno, there was no reaction from his closest competitors, who have long since resigned themselves to the dispiriting fact that the Slovenian is in a race entirely of his own – a race against history perhaps, but primarily a race sheerly for his own amusement.

