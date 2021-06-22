Get stronger and recover faster with these Amazon Prime Day deals

Cyclists are a dedicated bunch. The constant hard work and dedication means once unachievable goals are quickly smashed and new goals set. It's never an easy process but the right tools help. Fortunately, there's a whole world of products designed to aid in getting stronger, staying in shape, and efficient recovery.

Grab the right tools and you'll have everything you need right in your own home. From kettlebells to resistance bands there are tools to build the muscles you need for riding farther and doing it faster. Don't forget, recovery is just as important. Massage guns and foam rollers help ease sore muscles back into shape.

With Amazon Prime Day coming to a close, we here at Cyclingnews have been scouring for the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals. We’ve rounded up all the best deals on recovery, strength, and conditioning products so you can save big money while you invest in the equipment you need.

Read on for our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on products to help you build strength, stay in shape, and recover efficiently.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on strength training tech

No matter how much you ride your bike there's nothing like strength training to take your riding to the next level. Kettlebells and dumbbells are just some of the options to help build your core and get in top shape for long days on the bike. Whatever your goals are, throw in some strength work to help smash them. Here are the best strength training deals we’ve found amongst the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell | 40% Off

Was $199.00 | Now $119.29

Instead of buying a whole set of kettlebells this option from Bowflex lets you select 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 or 40 pounds. One space saving product can serve almost every need you have. View Deal

BalanceFrom Wide Grip Kettlebell Weight Set | 20% off

Was $79.99 | Now $63.99

Sometimes you want a traditional shape even if that means you've got three weights instead of one. This 45lb, three item, set includes 10, 15, and 20lb kettlebells with a vinyl and cement construction.View Deal

Sporzon! Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell | 10% off

Was $61.25 | Now $55.39

15lbs is a perfect weight for many cycling specific arm workouts. Rubber coating and a hex shape means these dumbbells are easy on your floor, won't roll away, and stack for storage. The contoured grip makes grabbing them easier. View Deal

MOVTOTOP Dumbbells Set | 50% off

Was $159.99 | Now $79.99

Just like kettlebells there are space saving options for dumbbells. If you'd rather have a single set with adjustable weight this set covers 5lbs up to 66lbs by adding and removing plates. The flat spot on the plates keeps the setup stable if placed on the ground.View Deal

PITHAGE Barbell Set | 20% off

Was $99.99 | Now $79.99

If you want to develop power for sprints, attacks, and climbing one of the best ways to do that is by incorporating squats into your regular workouts. A full-length barbell makes it possible to add weight to those squats. View Deal

POFIT Doorway Pull up Bar | 20% off

Was $19.99 | Now $15.99

If you struggle to set aside specific time for strength training then a doorway pull up bar is one of the easiest, least expensive, ways to work it into your schedule. The exercise is excellent for core and triceps and having it in a doorway makes it easy to do a few on a regular basis. View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on conditioning tech

The difference between strength training and conditioning is subtle. Not only that but for a lot of people cycling is what they use for a conditioning exercise. For cyclists it's more about cross training but it still matters. Here are some of the best deals we could find for conditioning products on Amazon Prime Day.

Ballistyx Jump Rope | 20% off

Was $24.86 | Now $19.88

There's a reason that certain things are classic. When it comes to exercises the classics are simple. Jump rope is one of those things. It requires minimal equipment but it's an incredible workout. Grab a deal on a jump rope during Amazon Prime Day and it'll serve you for years.View Deal

Yes4All Soft Balance Pad | up to 10% off

Was $24.99 | Now $22.49

All you have to do is stand there. It sounds easy but it's a whole-body workout and good for your brain too. Keep your core strong and your balance sharp for better on the bike endurance. View Deal

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill | 28% off

Was $649.00 | Now $467.84

Running is an excellent complement to every single sport there is. Cycling is no exception and a treadmill makes it easy to run no matter the time of day or state of the weather. View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on to help with recovery

Ask any cycling coach about what it takes to get faster and recovery is almost always at the top of the list. We all love to ride our bikes so the idea of not riding our bikes as a way to get faster is a tough pill to swallow. Start thinking more about recovery and you will be stronger and faster on the bike.

LifePro Massage Gun | 20% off

Was $119.99 | Now $95.99

Nothing beats a good massage after a long ride. Pick up a massage gun and you can handle it yourself. Loosen up a tight neck after hours of head down in aerodynamically optimal position or get those legs moving again when your quads have given up. View Deal

Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller | 30% off

Was $15.49 | Now $10.84

Is there any coach who doesn't recommend a foam roller? If there is, we haven't met them yet. Foam rollers are one of the best ways to release muscle tension for a faster recovery. Not only do they work but they're inexpensive. Save even more during Prime Day. View Deal

ActiveProZone Therapy Massage Ball | 20% off

Was $13.97 | Now $11.18

Massage balls are another way to effectively release muscles. The big difference with a ball vs a roller is how targeted you can get. If you want to target specific areas in your back or use it on your hands and feet then massage balls are what you need. View Deal

Amp Human PR lotion | 30% off

Was $35.00 | Now $24.50

Lactic acid buildup is the first thing that limits performance. The faster your body can clear lactic acid the higher performance you can achieve. Bicarb counteracts acid and Amp Human has a patent for delivering bicarb through the skin. Give it a try at a 30% discount and see if it works for you. View Deal

Want more deals?

Of course, Amazon Prime Day isn't limited to cyclists at all. But as a cycling website, we stick with what we know best as cycling is where we feel we can offer the best advice to our readers.

However, if you're interested in finding out what else is available in the Amazon Prime Day sales, we have plenty of sister publications with their own areas of expertise that can help you decide on the best Prime Day deals.