Pinarello creates 3D-printed aero-bike for Ganna’s Hour Record attempt

Filippo Ganna will attack the Hour Record using what Pinarello claims is a world-first 3D-printed track bike, made from a high strength scandium-aluminium-magnesium alloy and made to measure for the Italian.

The new Bolide F HR 3D takes advantage of new UCI tube profile rules, narrowing wheel hubs and the bottom bracket and developing new AirFoil sections and shapes. Opting for SD printing also reduces development time.

The seat tube and seat post have a ridged or tooth-shaped design that Pinarello calls Airstream technology. The design feature is said to minimise the drag created by an area of the frame.

Ineos Grenadiers engineer Dan Bigham rode a prototype of the Bolide F HR 3D when he set the current record of 55.548km this summer. Ganna hopes to use his power and track experience to go even further. He will start his Hour Record attempt at 20:00 CET on the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland, where Bigham set the new record.

The bike will also go on sale, as regulated by the UCI for all Hour Record bikes, but will only be built only on demand and is expected to be expensive.

“Constant innovation and research are the foundations of success if you want to build the fastest time trial bike for the track. From Miguel Indurain’s World Hour Record to the recent gold medals in the team pursuit in Tokyo, Pinarello has always set the gold standard in this segment,” said Pinarello chairman Fausto Pinarello when unveiling the bike.

“Working closely with Filippo Ganna and the Ineos Grenadier’s team to develop this revolutionary product is part of our company DNA. And the result of that extreme research, the spirit of innovation it engenders, and the technology it produces is then spread through the whole range of Pinarello products.”

