Continental launches two new GP5000 tubeless tyres

Continental has today announced two new variants of its range-topping Grand Prix 5000 road tyre. Specifically, it has launched the time-trial-specific GP5000 TT TR, and the GP5000 AS TR, the 'All-Season' variant that promises increased wet grip and puncture protection.

Spotted at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and highlighted within our Opening Weekend tech gallery , the new duo will sit on either side of the existing GP5000 S TR to create a three-pronged range and greater specificity to the brand's best road bike tyres. Like the 'S', both new 'TT' and 'AS' variants are tubeless-ready and hookless compatible (with caveats).

You might be forgiven for thinking the TT (Time Trial) tyre is exclusive to races against the clock, and the AS (All Season) is merely a training tyre, but you'd be wrong on both counts. Both were used by Taco van der Hoorn at the race in Kuurne, with the TT fitted at the rear and the AS at the front.

(Image credit: Continental)

GP5000 TT TR: Lighter and faster

Despite launching only today, the GP5000 TT TR has actually been in existence for some months. During the 2022 Tour de France, some riders were spotted using a special 'TDF' edition GP5000, and Continental has confirmed that they are indeed the same tyre with a different name. However, whereas that tyre was only made available in a 25mm width, it is now available in a 28mm too. For those wanting a tan sidewall, you're out of luck as the TT is only available in black.

Continental seemingly has a habit of winning big races on tyres before they launch. Ahead of the launch of the GP5000 S TR in October 2021, Sonny Colbrelli won Paris Roubaix using them just days apart from Filippo Ganna winning the Time Trial World Championship .

The new TT tyre has already taken some fairly significant scalps in the cycling world, too, with not one but two World Hour Records to its name after both Ganna and Dan Bigham used them during their attempts.

Continental says that a 25mm GP5000 TT TR tyre weighs 220g, 35g lighter than an equivalent GP5000 S TR. The 25mm variant is hookless compatible on TSS rims (Tubeless Straight Side, AKA hookless) up to an internal width of 21mm. The 28mm variant, which weighs 235g, is hookless compatible on rims up to 25mm.

(Image credit: Continental)

GP5000 AS TR: Stronger, wet-weather grip

The GP5000 AS TR, meanwhile, is available in both tan or black colourways, with the black also benefitting from Continental's Black-Reflex technology, a subtle reflective detail that boosts visibility after dark. The AS TR comes in 25mm, 28mm, 32mm or 35mm widths.

Continental says the AS TR is the "strongest ever Grand Prix 5000 tyre," thanks to an improved tread pattern, multi-layer overlapping ply construction, and increased sidewall protection. The result, Conti says, is an increase in wet-weather grip, more puncture protection and better durability than any other GP5000 it has made.

Both new tyres, like the GP5000 S TR, benefit from Continental's BlackChili rubber compound and a Vectran Breaker for puncture protection.

Price and availability

Given it's a range-topping tyre, it'll be of little surprise to see that the new tyres fetch a premium price. The GP5000 TT TR is priced at €108.95 per tyre, while the GP5000 AS TR is a little more affordable (only a little) at €95.99. International pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Both are available for purchase immediately.