Endura cycling clothing round-up: details, pricing and specs

Endura cycling clothing is a brand founded in Scotland, so it comes as no surprise that they know a thing or two about performance clothing that excels in all conditions. The company produces technical clothing for both on- and off-road disciplines and offers a wide range of clothing to suit any riding scenario.

Endura was founded in 1993 by Jim MacFarlane due to his dissatisfaction at the cycling clothing available at the time. Despite his interest in time trials, the brand found its feet producing mountain bike clothing. In 2010 Endura became a race team sponsor with the formation of the Endura - Pedal Power team which later merged to become the Team NetApp-Endura in 2013 and would race the WorldTour. Today, Endura sponsors many pro teams and individual riders from triathletes to mountain bike stars who all put Endura’s clothing to the ultimate test.

Until recently Endura was the clothing sponsor for team Movistar who developed and raced in Endura’s Pro SL and D2Z Aero kits. Endura left the WorldTour in October 2019 stating that the UCI’s restrictions were a 'developmental dead end', relating to the UCI’s ban of Endura’s Silicone Surface Technology. Free from constraints, Endura is continuing its work with Drag2Zero and looking to focus on triathlon. With fewer restrictions, Endura hopes to further develop technically advanced clothing.

Below, we run through what makes up Endura's road range, an explanation of the technology used, and offer our pick of the more popular products in the range.

Endura’s range explained

Endura’s road range is broken into four categories based on specific uses and fit. The Pro SL and FS260-Pro ranges cater for the needs of most road riders with a wide range of garments and accessories that span the entire temperature spectrum. The exception to this is Thermolite arm warmers, leg warmers, gloves and socks which use Thermoroubaix fabric and a DWR treatment for extra warmth in cold climates.

Pro SL

Borne out of technical innovation and Endura's partnership with Movistar Team, Pro SL is Endura's range-topping road offering with performance in mind.

FS260-Pro

FS260-Pro offers a budget option that benefits from a trickle-down of technology, combining performance, comfort, aerodynamics and budget to offer premium level kit at a more affordable price point.

Thermolite

Designed in Scotland, for Scotland. Thermolite uses hollow-core fibre technology to create pockets of warm air that ensure on-the-bike warmth is a certainty, no matter the temperature.

Hyperon

Designed for maximum cooling efficiency, the Hyperon range is for those who often ride in warmer climates or indoors.

Drag2Zero

Designed with aerodynamicist Simon Smart, Drag2Zero is Endura's no-holds-barred fast clothing, so much so, the skinsuit was recently banned by the UCI.

Luminite

Aimed more towards the cycling commuters, city-goers and night-owls, Luminite is designed to be bright. With the tag line 'arrive alive', it's unsurprising that the line's focus is on being safe by being seen.

Endura technologies explained

DropSeat

DropSeat is a female-specific design feature that finds a home in some of Endura’s bib shorts for women, as a solution to the mid-ride toilet break conundrum faced by female riders. A zip runs around the back of the shorts for comfort breaks without the need to de-clothe.

SST

SST, or Surface Silicone Topography, is Endura's patent-pending technology that strategically places 3D printed silicone chevrons across the material surface, in order to affect airflow and reduce drag.

Multi Pad-Width

Some of Endura's bib shorts offer up to 36 different size options - pairing traditional sizing with a choice of leg length and pad widths. This can make it a guessing game when it comes to choosing the best for you. Handily, in conjunction with bike-fit specialists gebioMized, Endura offers a tool to make this easier.

Primaloft

Designed to provide exceptional warmth while retaining low weight and a small pack size. Endura says Primaloft is extremely breathable, highly water-resistant, and tremendously versatile.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura Pro SL II Bib Shorts

WorldTour performance in sizes that will suit everyone

Gender: Men and women | Type: Performance road

Developed and tested for the WorldTour

Bibs come in 36 different size options

Options for protection against either sun or rain

Limited padding on the front of chamois

Bib seams aren't flat-locked

The Pro SL line of clothing is a complete range of kit that was developed for Endura’s Movistar riders and designed to offer excellent levels of performance and comfort for the most demanding riders.

Multi-panel construction using Italian lycra gives a pre-shaped fit when in a riding position. The lycra is finished with Endura's coldblack technology which reflects UV and infrared sunlight to reduce heat build-up.

The chamois is Endura’s 700 series pad that has been developed in collaboration with bike fitting specialists gebioMized. To find the perfect fit the Pro SL bibs are available in a wide range of sizes which give men and women the options to choose from three pad widths and two leg lengths on top of traditional sizing. To help find the right pad size Endura has an online Pad Fit tool to advise which chamois size to get based on the saddle you ride.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Bib Tights

Protection from the cold and wet keep you comfortable when the weather is unpleasant

Gender: Men | Type: Winter road

High cut

Water resistance

Price

No women’s option

Getting motivated for a ride on those very cold days can be difficult but Endura’s FS260-Pro Thermo bib tights should make it easier. Constructed from insulating Thermoroubaix, coverage is plentiful as they are cut high on the front to give a good overlap with your top layers. The Thermoroubaix is finished with a DWR M treatment to protect from rain and the chilling effect of wet material. Endura has added a zip down the front to make comfort breaks easier, and ankle zips make getting these on and off less of a fight.

The chamois is Endura’s 6000 series pad which is constructed from a single piece of foam and computer cut using a ‘Continuously Variable Profile’ process. A front mesh area helps ventilation and the pad is treated with a permanent anti-bacterial finish. The FS260-Pro Thermo bib tights are available in a bib short option or a non-pad option to wear with your favourite pair of summer bibs.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura Pro SL Classics II Jersey

Windproof, waterproof and breathable. A good choice for spring and autumn

Gender: Men and women | Type: Spring and autumn performance road

Impressive waterproofing

Drop tail protection from wheel spray

No zipped security pocket

Non-sealed seams

Endura’s Pro SL Classics range has been designed to cope with the unpredictable weather that can be encountered on spring and autumn rides. The ExoShell25ST softshell fabric is windproof, breathable and has an impressive 30,000mm claimed waterproof rating.

The Pro SL Classic II jersey comes bundled with a matching pair of arm warmers providing better adaptability in changeable conditions over long sleeves. A high collar and generous drop tail minimise draughts and back-chilling wheel-spray. To further keep the rain out, the full-length front zipper has a storm shield.

Three rear pockets with laser-cut drainage holes provide storage and feature reflective detailing to help with visibility.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura Pro SL Shell Jacket II

Impressive weather protection when it’s raining yet pocketable when it isn’t

Gender: Men | Type: Performance road

Rear jersey pocket access

Extra high collar

Not the most packable

For truly wet weather Endura has the Pro SL jacket. Made from Endura’s ExoShell40 which uses a membrane sandwiched between a liner and a denier tricot laminate protective outer. This material boasts a claimed breathability rating of 40,000g/m²/24hr and a waterproof rating of 20,000mm to let the sweat out and stop the rain getting in. All seams are taped and the multi-panel construction with stretchy shoulder and side areas gives a pre-shaped cut for a comfortable fit on the bike while reducing any flappy material.

Endura has specced a rear zip to give right-hand access to items stored underneath in jersey pockets, while a small outside pocket gives a place to store an easily accessible gel. Detailing includes a generous drop tail and high collar for added weather protection. Endura offers its Pro SL jacket in three colours: black, hi-viz blue and kingfisher.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura Pro SL Primaloft II Jacket

To get the best of winter riding you need a very warm jacket, enter the Pro SL Primaloft II

Gender: Men | Type: Winter performance road

Superb warmth to weight ratio

Water-resistant, not waterproof

Ideally suited to those beautiful crisp winter mornings, the Endura Pro SL Primaloft II is engineered to combat the bitter cold air. Behind a windproof shell, PrimaLoft Gold is used for the front of the body and arms to keep the body toasty while 60g of PrimaLoft Silver Active is used on the back for better ventilation and to reduce bulk. Ventilation is further helped by underarm perforations and a two-way zip on the front.

Stretch panels on the back and underarms give a close fit no matter how much layering is underneath and a silicone gripper keeps the jacket in place. The rear of the jacket has three pockets plus a zipped security pocket and some reflective details. The Pro SL Primaloft comes with its own stuff sack and packs down to roughly the size of a can of Coke although it's probably still too bulky to be stored in a jersey pocket.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura Pro SL Windshell jacket

Wind protection with an added rain protection bonus

Gender: Men | Type: Performance road

Windproof

Waterproof front and shoulders

Ventilation could be improved

Borrowing aesthetic cues and details from the waterproof Pro SL jacket, Endura’s Pro SL Windshell is designed to stop wind chill. Windproof material protects your core and arms and, thanks to its tiny size, will easily pack away in a jersey pocket ready for when it is next needed. Although primarily designed for wind protection, the Pro SL Windshell has waterproof front and shoulder panels and a DWR-treated rear panel to fend off light showers.

Lighter weight material on the back of the jacket and perforated underarms provide ventilation to allow any build-up of heat to be expelled. The Pro SL Windshell shares the same rear pocket access and outside gel-storage configuration as the bigger Pro SL Primaloft.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura Pro SL Waterproof Softshell

Softshell that’s ideal for changeable weather conditions

Gender: Men | Type: Spring and autumn performance road

Sealed seams

Zipped underarm vents

Pocket storage

Minimal drop tail protection

While not as waterproof as a hardshell, the Pro SL Waterproof Softshell still manages a claimed 15,000mm waterproof rating with a stretchy, breathable fabric that adds warmth and comfort thanks to the brushed inner. All the seams are taped and the zip has an internal storm shield to keep the jacket weather-sealed. Zipped underarm vents give extra ventilation options without having to open the front of the jacket.

Pockets are generous, featuring three rear pockets, a zipped valuables pocket and a chest pocket to provide plenty of options for storage. Subtle reflective details on the arms and rear pocket help with visibility.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura BaaBaa Blend Long Sleeve Base Layer

A versatile merino base layer for on and off the bike

Gender: Men and women | Type: Cold weather wear

Versatile

Natural odour resistance

Only available in a long sleeve

When it comes to keeping you comfortable in a range of conditions, merino wool has no competition. Keeping you warm in colder temperatures while wicking moisture away from the skin so you stay dry and cool when in warmer weather. The natural fibres are also anti-bacterial and odour resistant, unlike man-made materials. A merino base layer is a must-have piece of clothing for any cold-weather cyclist.

While the cut of the BaaBaa Merino base layer isn't cycling-specific, this versatile baselayer will fit comfortably under an outer layer when on the bike or can be worn on its own as a cosy casual top.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura FS260-Pro Thermo Leg and Arm Warmers

Insulated and water-resistant three-season warmers

Gender: Unisex | Type: Winter road

Thermoroubaix lining

DWR-M water-resistant treatment

Limited size options

When it's too cold for exposed skin yet not cold enough for bib tights, arm and leg warmers offer an adaptable middle ground. Endura’s three-season FS260-Pro leg and arm warmers are fleece lined and DWR-M treated to protect from the cold and wet. Double-sided silicone grips keep the warmers in place while riding. A full zip version of the leg warmer is available allowing them to be taken on and off mid-ride without the faff of also taking your shoes off.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura Pro SL Primaloft Waterproof Gloves

Primaloft warmth for your hands

Gender: Unisex | Type: Winter road

Primaloft insulation

Waterproof

Not to bulky

No cuff adjustment

Warmth comes at a price

When the weather gets cold your extremities are the first to suffer as blood is diverted to your body to keep vitals warm. This can be a problem if those extremities are your hands which you need to control your brakes.

Endura’s Pro SL Primaloft waterproof glove is its warmest glove available. The harshness of winter its kept at bay by using fleece lining, Primaloft insulation and a waterproof seam-sealed membrane construction. A long stretchy cuff gives a decent overlap with the sleeves of your jacket and makes pulling the gloves on easier.

Synthetic leather is used on the palm and in long strips on the fingers for vital grip on the handlebars and controls. A jazzy rainbow reflective strip improves visibility when signalling.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura Pro SL Primaloft Socks

Comfortable socks for cold weather riding

Gender: Unisex | Type: Winter road

Good warmth to thickness ratio

Price

Once toes get cold on a ride, it's near impossible to get them warmed up again. Endura’s Pro SL Primaloft socks are made from a PrimaLoft GOLD/Silk blend to help insulate without adding extra thickness. A long cuff gives plenty of overlap with leg warmers or tights to avoid any chilly gaps.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura Freezing Point Overshoes

Ultimate winter foot cosies

Gender: Unisex | Type: Winter road

Very warm

Can be tricky to pull on

When it comes to keeping your feet dry and warm in winter nothing compares to a thick pair of overshoes. Although they are water-resistant, the neoprene material shrugs off wind, rain and wheel spray while the fleece lining keeps heat inside.

A full-length rear zipper with reflective detailing makes pulling them on easier and they use an aramid sole to resist damage caused by walking.