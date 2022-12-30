Searching for the best midlayer: Endura Pro SL Primaloft II Jacket review

If you prefer a tight, more structured, fit then the Endura Pro SL Primaloft II Jacket isn’t ideal but it does a good job with breathability and adds a lot of warmth to a shell. It’s workable as both a midlayer or a jacket depending on the weather and frequently shows up at a highly discounted price. Shop around for the best price but this is a piece worth adding to your arsenal of options.

Why you can trust Cyclingnews Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

When it comes to winter cycling, I've put in more than my fair share of time. I've spent hours upon hours in miserable weather trying to figure out the best way to stay warm. Eventually I came to more of a stopping point than a resolution, then I worked on the best winter cycling jackets buyers guide. What I learned is that the more you understand, the less you know.

In the past, my strategy was all about insulation with little regard for the various technologies. I didn't have a lot of trust in what was being promised but I managed to keep myself riding. As I investigated more, I learned about the science of layering and why there might be a better way. Midlayers have taken on a whole new importance and the Endura Pro SL Primaloft II Jacket once again made its way to the forefront of my winter cycling rotation. With a fresh eye and new information, I've taken a whole new interest in this jacket from Endura. If you are also looking to upgrade your understanding of what works to stay warm during winter cycling, keep reading to see what I think of this option.

The fit is fairly unstructured and comfortable, as long as that's your preference it's a good thing (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Design and aesthetics

The Endura Pro SL Primaloft II Jacket looks like a puffy jacket that's been through a performance upgrade. The trademark quilted look of a puffy jack is there but instead of large squares with generous internal padding, it's streamlined. What you'll find on the front panels, and the top of each arm, is a series of angled rectangles. There's also an extra seam that bisects each section, though not completely, further dividing the stuffing.

Just as the outside mimics a traditional puffy jacket, so does the insulation. Inside of all these sections is PrimaLoft Gold insulation. This type of insulation also frequently shows up in actual puffy jackets, but in either situation the point is to mimic down. It's high-loft and traps air, but unlike real down the 55% recycled content fibers get a PFC free DWR treatment that leaves the fibers unable to retain water. In this application, the filling is thin for ease of layering.

The outer layer is a nylon that is largely windproof. In another nod to ease of layering there is no membrane, but even without that addition you won't feel the wind coming through. There's also PFC free DWR applied externally, which is largely effective, but don't mistake this for one of the best waterproof cycling jackets; this isn't a jacket for rain. Instead, the focus is on the insulation, but also on breathability.

Image 1 of 3 The underside of the arms has no insulation plus these ventilation holes (Image credit: Josh Ross) The sides also lack insulation and it's the only place that gets elastic and gripper material (Image credit: Josh Ross) The upper portion of the back does have insulation but it's PrimaLoft Silver instead of Gold (Image credit: Josh Ross)

As you move to the side panels, the insulation disappears. Travelling from the elasticized hem at the base of the jacket all the way up both sides, there is a strip with no insulation. The lack of insulation already elevates breathability and there are actual holes under the arms to further enhance it.

The lower portion of the rear panel is another uninsulated area. There is a drop tail as well as a typical three pocket arrangement. The outer two pockets have drainage holes and a wide profile. The centre pocket is much narrower but all three have gussets at the bottom to expand storage capabilities. On the right-hand side there's an additional, zippered, valuables pocket that's arranged behind the other right pocket.

Up above the pockets, there is insulation but it's a different kind. Instead of a quilted seam arrangement, the entire upper back is a single panel. Inside is PrimaLoft Silver insulation which ups the recycled content to 70% but downgrades the performance. In this instance the lower performance is a feature, not a bug, and helps with the evacuation of heat in an area where it makes sense.

Image 1 of 3 The pockets Endura uses aren't perfect but they have a lot of great features (Image credit: Josh Ross) The centre is too thin but the other two have plenty of room (Image credit: Josh Ross) The zippered valuables pocket is arranged behind the other pockets so that it doesn't puff out when you stuff the main pockets (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Performance

As I mentioned in the intro, this season I've been diving into what makes a useable midlayer and what shell options are best to pair with it. On the shell side of things, the market is currently in upheaval as Shakedry becomes unavailable. Right now, I'm testing the POC Supreme rain jacket as a potential replacement but whatever you find, the Endura Pro SL Primaloft II Jacket will work as insulation inside.

In fact, the Endura Pro SL Primaloft II Jacket isn't all that new. Over a year ago I saw it and recognized the potential as a midlayer. At the time my understanding was only that a puffy jacket would always function as an excellent midlayer if you could fit it under a shell. Endura solved the physical space issue and at the time, that was enough for me. Since then, my understanding has evolved but the Endura Pro SL Primaloft II Jacket remains a good option for use as a midlayer.

There is still the obvious space saving design of the Endura performance take on a puffy jacket. Nothing has changed here even with my expanded understanding. PrimaLoft Gold, as well as the strategic use of Silver, allows for a lot of warmth in a low volume jacket. Being a down replacement, the design always means a need for some volume but even a highly aero shell design like the POC Supreme will fit the Endura underneath.

You will want to consider the rest of the fit if that's your goal though. Although Endura keeps the volume low, the front is longer than I consider ideal. When bent far forward on a bike with a low front end the front of the jacket will bunch. If your shell choice is something that uses a short front, as the POC does, the front hem will stick out the front. Matching the fit of the shell and the midlayer will always need consideration but given the extra length here, you’ll want to give extra consideration.

Image 1 of 2 It's a puffy jacket with a performance upgrade (Image credit: Josh Ross) PrimaLoft powers the insulation and allows for a lot of warmth without a lot of bulk (Image credit: Josh Ross)

There is also another aspect of the fit of this jacket worth considering. The pockets are quite good in this piece. The centre is narrower than I'd like but the other two have plenty of room and all three are deep. The zippered extra pocket sits behind the other pocket so that whatever is in there remains flat against the back. The details are what I would consider best practices for making quality pockets. The problem is that Endura uses a loose fit. If you load up the pockets the jacket will twist on your body.

Despite these two fit issues, the ability of the Endura Pro SL Primaloft II Jacket to handle moisture buildup is impressive. When I put this piece to the test on a dry day with a shell, I was over dressed. I was checking to see if it would breathe or leave me feeling wet and cold from sweat. I definitely got wet but I didn't know it until I was home and removing layers. The Endura jacket was able to successfully move the sweat away from my skin and keep me feeling dry, plus warm, even in tough conditions. Temperature wise, at 5-degrees C / 41 degrees F I was on the warm side and could have easily gone much colder.

Image 1 of 4 I like to see bigger teeth on zippers but this is still a quality double zipper setup (Image credit: Josh Ross) The zipper garage at the neckline keeps the zipper from causing discomfort (Image credit: Josh Ross) There are a lot of reflective details scattered throughout (Image credit: Josh Ross) The wrist is a comfortable design that's easy to get on and off (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Verdict

It might even be appropriate to call the Endura Pro SL Primaloft II Jacket a throwback in relation to the technology in play. It's using PrimaLoft insulation in quilted sections to keep you warm and the strategy has been around for a long time. It's not cutting edge but it works.

From there, Endura does a good job with the details. Little things like a quality double zipper and strategic placement of insulation go a long way to making a usable piece that integrates into a layered strategy. Even what I consider negatives, a looser fit and specifics about the pockets, will be details that many will consider either irrelevant or even a positive. After all, not everyone is looking for a race fit jacket.

The one thing to keep an eye on is price. Endura has excellent distribution and, as mentioned, this jacket isn't brand new. That means there are often discounts to be had. When the price is right, the Pro SL Primaloft Jacket II is an especially easy choice to make. You can use it on its own as long as it's dry and it's an inexpensive layering option. At full price it's still worth consideration but there are options like the Pearl Izumi PRO Alpha layer, the 7mesh Seton jersey, or even heavier long sleeve jerseys that are also worth consideration.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Testing scorecard and notes Design and aesthetics Fit is tidy and the look isn’t bad but hardly high-fashion. 7/10 Thermal management Endura does an amazing job on this piece. Moisture moves to the outside layer and it’s warmer than you’d expect. 10/10 Storage While storage is good you can’t really utilize it because of a lack of structure in the overall design. 6/10 Comfort and fit Not a race fit piece but it follows industry norms and is exceptionally comfortable. 9/10 Value MSRP isn’t anything amazing but there are a lot of discounts out there and opportunity for a true bargain. 8/10 Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 80%

Tech Specs: Endura Pro SL Primaloft II Jacket