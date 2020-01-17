Daryl Impey's Scott Addict RC – Gallery
Tour Down Under tech: The South African is back in Adelaide to defend his title
With this year’s Tour Down Under route favouring the climbers, reigning champ Daryl Impey has a tough week ahead if he hopes to make it a hat-trick in Adelaide.
With the average gradient of the course increasing, it’s no surprise to see the South African reach for Scott’s climbing bike, the Addict RC. Launched back in July, the frame is only available in discs now, and tipped our scales a 7.15kg.
Mitchelton-Scott has been running Shimano drivetrains for some time, and the team bikes are shod with the full Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 groupset, including the integrated power meter. Ahead of the race, Impey is pushing 54/42t chainrings at the front, and an 11-30T cassette out the back — though we expect these ratios will change on race day.
The rolling stock is again provided by Shimano and Impey was running the C40 carbon wheels finished in 25c Pirelli P-Zero Velo tubular tyres. Breaking the ‘rules’, the labels on the tyres don’t line up with the vales, but with tubulars, there isn’t a whole lot you can do to fix it.
Impey’s Syncros Creston iC SL bar is painted to match his bike in the pearlescent purple and has a nifty removable cover to hide the pinch bolts and headset adjustment. Out in front, the South African is using a Garmin Edge 830 cycling computer.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Daryl Impey's Scott Addict RC.
Daryl Impey's Scott Addict RC full bike specifications
Frameset: Scott Addict RC
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-30t
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG901 R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100P with dual-sided power meter
Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C40 Tubular
Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo 25c Tubular
Handlebars: Syncros Creston iC SL integrated bar and stem, 400mm
Handlebar tape: Syncros
Stem: Syncros Creston iC SL 140mm
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Syncros XR 1.0
Seat post: Syncros Duncan SL Aero
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Computer: Garmin Edge 830
Rider height: 1.81m
Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 770mm
Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 600mm
Weight: 7.15kg
