Daryl Impey's Scott Addict RC – Gallery

Image 1 of 26 All of the Mitchelton-Scott riders are using the Addict RC in Adelaide (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 2 of 26 Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 series groupset has been around for a few years now, but its well proven and reliable (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 3 of 26 Mitchelton-Scott appears to be using an updated direct-mount derailleur hanger (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 4 of 26 Impey is using the Shimano integrated powermeter (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 5 of 26 Impey's bike sees the Dura-Ace Di2 front mech with no chain catcher (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 6 of 26 The Dura-Ace powermeter needs a magnet attached to the frame (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 7 of 26 Mitchelton-Scott has changed from Elite to Tacx for bottles and cages, likely due in part to their relationship with Garmin (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 8 of 26 Mitchelton Scott's name badges are subtle (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 9 of 26 The shim used to secure Impey's seatpost was cut slightly; the small plastic piece on the front is supposed to run all the way around the post (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 10 of 26 Syncros provides the seatpost and saddle, and there is a number plate holder glued onto the flat back (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 11 of 26 Impey's Syncros XR 1.0 saddle is level to our eyes (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 12 of 26 Mitchelton-Scott's bikes have one of the best paint jobs in the peloton (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 13 of 26 Impey is using Shimano Dura-Ace pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 14 of 26 Even the sponsor logos are pearlescent (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 15 of 26 The bars and stem combo is painted to match the bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 16 of 26 Impey tracks his data with a Garmin Edge 830 (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 17 of 26 A removable magnetic cover hides the disc brake mounting bolts (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 18 of 26 Impey is running a 160mm rotor at the front and a 140mm at the back (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 19 of 26 Ahead of the race, Impey is rolling on Dura-Ace C40 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 20 of 26 The labels on the Pirelli P-Zero Velo tyres don't line up with the valves. Not something you can fix on a tubular (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 21 of 26 Even the headset spacers are painted to match the bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 22 of 26 Impey is running compact bars and level hoods (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 23 of 26 The Di2 junction box is hidden in the bar end (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 24 of 26 54/42T chainrings for the South African (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 25 of 26 and an 11-30t cassette on the back (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 26 of 26 Impey's perch is a Syncros XR 1.0, a change from the Tofino we saw him riding this time last year (Image credit: Colin Levitch)



With this year’s Tour Down Under route favouring the climbers, reigning champ Daryl Impey has a tough week ahead if he hopes to make it a hat-trick in Adelaide.

With the average gradient of the course increasing, it’s no surprise to see the South African reach for Scott’s climbing bike, the Addict RC. Launched back in July, the frame is only available in discs now, and tipped our scales a 7.15kg.

Mitchelton-Scott has been running Shimano drivetrains for some time, and the team bikes are shod with the full Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 groupset, including the integrated power meter. Ahead of the race, Impey is pushing 54/42t chainrings at the front, and an 11-30T cassette out the back — though we expect these ratios will change on race day.

The rolling stock is again provided by Shimano and Impey was running the C40 carbon wheels finished in 25c Pirelli P-Zero Velo tubular tyres. Breaking the ‘rules’, the labels on the tyres don’t line up with the vales, but with tubulars, there isn’t a whole lot you can do to fix it.

Impey’s Syncros Creston iC SL bar is painted to match his bike in the pearlescent purple and has a nifty removable cover to hide the pinch bolts and headset adjustment. Out in front, the South African is using a Garmin Edge 830 cycling computer.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Daryl Impey's Scott Addict RC.

Daryl Impey's Scott Addict RC full bike specifications

Frameset: Scott Addict RC

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-30t

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG901 R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100P with dual-sided power meter

Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C40 Tubular

Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo 25c Tubular

Handlebars: Syncros Creston iC SL integrated bar and stem, 400mm

Handlebar tape: Syncros

Stem: Syncros Creston iC SL 140mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Syncros XR 1.0

Seat post: Syncros Duncan SL Aero

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Computer: Garmin Edge 830

Rider height: 1.81m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 770mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 600mm

Weight: 7.15kg