New De Rosa track bike spotted at Tour Down Under

An as-yet-unreleased De Rosa track bike has been spotted in Adelaide in the week leading up to Tour Down Under, and with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics just a few months away, Cyclingnews understands it will be the bike Elia Viviani uses in his tilt for another Olympic Gold.

De Rosa Bikes, bike sponsor of Vivani's new team Cofidis Solutions Credits, made the step up to the WorldTour for the 2020 season, and while the Italian sprinter will be looking to defend the Omnium gold medal he won in 2016, but will still be expected to rack up a number of sprint wins as he tackles the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Looking at the UCI list of approved frames and forks, there look to be two recent additions, simply named Track1 and Track2. Judging by a recent tweet by Viviani, it looks as though he's been putting the bike through its paces for a few days.

Really good day at Politecnico Milano Wind Tunnel for some testing on the way to @Tokyo2020 💪 Now it’s time to fly to AUS for the @tourdownunder pic.twitter.com/uIdLhFeskZJanuary 11, 2020

Viviani's expected Madison partner for Tokyo, Simone Consonni is also in Adelaide for the Tour Down Under. It remains to be seen exactly whose bike we're looking at, but Viviani regularly brings a track bike to Adelaide ahead of the Tour Down Under for some early-season familiarisation.

Cofidis Solutions Credits also has a De Rosa track bike for Fabio Sabatini, and with The Advertiser Track Down Under II on the Tour Down Under event schedule for Friday, one can't help but wonder if the trio will take to the boards for a few laps around the Velodrome.