Cyclingnews Awards: Brilliant bib tights ridden, rated, awarded

The time has come for me to choose the Cyclingnews bib tights award winners after months of testing and reviewing last year and into this spring. Thankfully it's very much shorts weather at the moment, but we'll all turn to bib tights for a little more comfort, protection and warmth in a few months once the mercury drops. Some bib tights are simply fleece lined and cover our legs to keep them warm, whilst others have DWR water-repellant coatings or are really geared at cold weather protection with thick linings and windproof panels.

I spent most of the last winter and spring testing for our best winter bib tights guide which I wrote in February this year. I tested a wide range of bib tights across a pretty huge range of conditions. Including a few days with snow and driving sleet. All of this riding and testing means I'm now at a place where I can now pick my winning products for our Cyclingnews awards.

From the dozens of pairs I tested, I’ve arrived at three winners, as has been the theme within the Cyclingnews Awards: a best overall, a best value pair and an honourable mention. I’ve considered performance, comfort, warmth, and durability as well as just what has worked best for me and the type of riding I do. Personal preferences develop naturally with use, and I've taken some time to consider these and why I plumped for certain pairs when getting changed to go riding.

Best overall

Rapha Pro Team Training The most comfortable and stylish bib tights I've worn to date Our expert review: Specifications Chamois: Yes - Rapha Pro Team Ankle Zipper: No Reflective details: Yes Pockets : No Colours : Black, Burgundy, Dark Navy

If I had to sum them up, I’d say the Pro Team Training bib tights are pretty much perfect, Rapha has absolutely nailed the design and execution. They are lightweight and thin but provide a surprising amount of warmth and are hugely comfortable, easily the most comfortable tights I have worn. There's also the Rapha Pro Team chamois to keep you comfy in the saddle and I've found this to be a solid chamois long-term. I looked forward to wearing them, simple as that.

Week to week, most of my riding outdoors tends to involve some effort, whether that be a Saturday morning chain gang or mid-week club ride. As per the product name really, if you are training and making enough effort during rides to create some heat and get a sweat on, the Pro Team Training will deal with a very wide range of temperatures and keep you feeling really comfortable due to their lightweight and thin, flexible material.

They are also really stylish, my size small pair fitted really well and the overall leg length was perfect with no excess material or sag. The only time I would wear a heavier pair of tights is for long, cold, slow rides or particularly foul conditions.

Best value

dhb Classic Thermal Best winter bib tights for value Specifications Chamois: Yes Ankle Zipper: No Reflective details: Yes Pockets : No Colours: Black

The dhb Thermal bib tights get my vote for the best value options among the dozens I have tested.

They are thin enough to allow easy movement and the fleecy Roubaix fabric is really comfortable and soft. There's also a zip closure which makes putting them on and stopping for comfort breaks that little bit more manageable. The zipped section actually extends a little further up the torso than average I would say and this also provides some extra warmth and insulation.

dhb has created an excellent product and for the money, the thermal bib tights genuinely punch above their weight. Winter riding and training can bring a host of equipment and kit to invest in every few years. If you would rather save money on bib tights to spend on the winter bike, the dhb thermals will deal with whatever riding you are doing. Whether that's training, racing or commuting to work.

Maap Apex Deep Winter Best winter bib tights for really cold and windy rides Our expert review: Specifications Chamois: Yes Ankle Zipper: No Reflective details: No Pockets: No Colours: Black / Navy

My Honourable Mention award amongst the bib tights goes to the MAAP Apex Deep Winter tights. Summed up, the Apex tights are the heavy hitters from the MAAP bib tight range and they have had the kitchen sink thrown at them in terms of protection and features.

Rated for use down to -10C/14F, the tights are a heavier weight than most others I've tested. They are windproof, employ strategically placed panels, a DWR water-repellant coating, wide comfy elastic bib braces and the MAAP 3D thermo moulded multi-layer chamois.

At times on milder winter days, I was arguably too warm in the Apex tights, but if you want something for full-blown winter days and foul weather protection then step this way. Style isn't compromised and the navy pair I have looks really good. Pulling them on makes you feel ready for anything and they will keep you warm on the coldest rides. There's also a handy 12-month warranty and a 40%-off crash replacement programme if the worst happens.