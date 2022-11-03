Save money with the Sportful Fiandre Light NoRain Short Sleeve jacket as a foundational layering piece

The Sportful Fiandre Light NoRain jacket works alone for days when it’s warm but there’s a bit of an edge. Then, when things cool off, add in arm warmers and eventually a shell. This one piece can help build out a basis for a wide range of temperature options and it’s often sold at a bargain price.

There's a time as the seasons change that you still want a summer jersey. During the day it's warm and the sun is full. Yet, at the same time there's a little bit of an edge to the weather. If you start early in the morning or find yourself in the later afternoon shade, it's cold. It's times like these that fall and spring-specific jerseys are perfect and that's why we've got a few options on our list of the best cycling jerseys.

One option that we haven't evaluated previously is the Sportful Fiandre Light NoRain Short Sleeve. It's something that's come up as we work on the options for the best winter cycling jackets. Not because Sportful actually labels it a jacket but because if you are looking to save money on winter jackets, an important strategy starts with an in-between option, which this jersey represents.

Choose the right piece of shoulder-season gear and you can extend the time spent in your summer gear and make the most of less expensive winter jackets. We spent time with the Sportful Fiandre Light NoRain Short Sleeve with just that kind of use in mind. We also wanted to know how it handled fall riding without an eye for anything beyond that. If you are looking for the perfect in-between option, keep reading to see if the Sportful Fiandre Light NoRain Short Sleeve is right for your needs.

Design and aesthetics

There seems to have been a shift in the cycling industry at some point not too long ago. Brands have started to label anything that's not a summer jersey as a jacket. We've seen Assos do it with the Mille GTS Spring Fall Jacket , which seems a lot more like a long-sleeve jersey, and Castelli might have actually started the trend by labelling the Gabba and Perfetto RoS garments as jackets. That means we can't really blame Sportful for following the trend and labelling the Fiandre Light NoRain Short Sleeve as a jacket. Let's be very clear though, the design makes it a jersey, not a jacket.

Far from being a problem though, the short sleeve jersey design of the Fiandre Light NoRain is a strength. The piece of the design that tends to make a difference in the naming is the addition of windstopper fabrics, and that's exactly what you will find here. The front panels, to the left and right of the zipper, use a multi-layer windproof fabric. It's also high-stretch but only in the horizontal plane while it resists stretching in the vertical plane.

The front panels use windstopper fabric but the interior feels fine against the skin. At the rear, the windstopper switches to a NoRain material that does a great job releasing heat. The only other fabric is a slightly thicker nylon on at all the hems.

The same fabric wraps up and over the top of the shoulders as well as around the arms. You can also find it on the zipper backing which sits behind the large plastic zipper. In this spot, it runs the full length of the zip before wrapping around the top, creating what's commonly known as a 'zipper garage' to protect the skin from chafing. The neck sees the same high-stretch windstopper as well, however, there's also a light mesh to add just a bit of extra insulation.

As you move to the rear of the Fiandre Light NoRain, the fabric switches. Having gotten away from any area that "sees" the wind, Sportful has instead taken care to protect against light rain. The fabric itself is just a little heavier than a summer jersey but uses the namesake NoRain nanotech coating to cause water to bead. Like other hydrophobic softshell technologies, NoRain does nothing to limit evaporation and it's imperceptible to the touch. The entire back panel, and the rear of the sleeves feel like any other fabric but if you find yourself in misting rain it will help keep your core warmer and dry.

The other important part of the rear fabric panels is how stretchable it is. It helps the fit but the three pockets at the rear use the same fabric. The outer two pockets are a bit narrow but because of the high-stretch material, you can pack them with an extraordinary amount of gear and there's no concern that you'll lose anything. The rest of the rear panel helps stabilise the jersey when the pockets are full while the material used for the tail, the same as the end of the arms, will tuck up under the pockets. You can fill the pockets with the gear you need and the design details will keep them from bouncing.

The high-stretch fabric is a perfect companion to the pocket design. The extended drop tail will pull up just a bit with stuffed pockets. All the seams have been reinforced so there's no reason to worry about tearing.

Performance

I really like the Sportful Fiandre Light NoRain Short Sleeve jersey because of its versatility. Our team works hard to make sure that the options we present include a wide range of prices, but when it comes to winter jackets, the best way to save money is to focus on the whole system. Given the alternative that the best smart trainers bring, it's somewhat rare that anyone rides in the worst winter conditions for long periods of time. That makes the temperature range you need to cover with jackets even less extreme and it makes spring and fall jackets and jerseys even more important.

The idea is that you need to find layers that can serve more than one function. Start with a shoulder-season short sleeve jersey and that lets you use your summer bibs a little longer. When it gets too cold for that, add arm and leg warmers as needed. As the winter gets colder, add a shell jacket, a hat, a Buff, gloves, and warmer base layers. For many people, when it gets into the freezing range, they'll move indoors for safety, then reverse the process as the weather starts to warm again. The strategy limits not only the clothes you need to purchase but also how warm your jacket has to be. That, in turn, limits how expensive the jacket is. It all starts with a quality shoulder season jersey though and it's in that context that I love the Sportful Fiandre Light NoRain Short Sleeve.

Getting a little more specific, there are a lot of ways to use this piece from Sportful. This year in the American Pacific Northwest, we had an extended dry period late into the fall. It remained dry even as it was beginning to cool and stay sunny during the day. In weather like this, I took the Fiandre Light NoRain jacket out on days when I started early and ended late. I paired it with various picks from our best cycling shorts guide, and a summer base layer, and the windstopper front was just enough to take the edge off in the morning. Then, during the heat of the day it barely feels different to a summer jersey. As the day gets late and you find yourself in the shadows of the mountains, it's just enough, again, to take the edge off. It's also nice anytime you find yourself descending while sweaty.

Testing the new-to-market Argonaut GR3, I took the Sportful jacket when I wasn't sure of the weather. During the day it was hot, especially in the sun but climbing in the shadow of the mountain late in the afternoon it was chilly. The Sportful Fiandre light NoRain jacket handles it all.

In years past, the weather was a little more typical. Instead of the dry period through September and October, we would have highly variable weather. You’d check the weather report over and over and it would continue to be unclear on the day of a ride. This is another time when the Fiandre Light NoRain Short Sleeve makes a lot of sense. It’s capable of such a wide range of temperatures that you can grab it not knowing what the day will bring. If you end up in light showers it’s a good choice, if you end up with a sunny day it works well enough, and it’s even perfect if it stays dry but also a bit cooler.

Back to this year, now that the dry spell has finally broken, we've taken another step into the worst of the winter. It's only a little cooler but the sun is gone for the foreseeable future and wet days are going to be the norm. At this point, the Sportful Fiandre NoRain arm warmers are a perfect pairing and as long as the rain isn't too bad there's no need to add anything else. If you find yourself in more variable weather, the same arm warmers are an easy option to bring with you just in case.

The zipper is large and plastic so it won't seize from sweat and it's easy to operate. There's a zipper garage and a windstopping flap behind the zipper. Sportful does a great job making the neckline warm enough and comfortable.

Verdict

This is a review but it's also a strategy piece. I included a discussion in this review about how to use the Sportful Fiandre Light NoRain in the context of a system. With a careful eye on sales and specials, you can get through the vast majority of winter riding with minimal investment. The heart of why the Fiandre Light NoRain jacket makes this strategy work though is that it's a quality piece that's pleasant to ride with.

The pockets' fit and tailoring is almost perfect. The only piece that could use help in that department is that the zipper doesn't lay flat when bent over so you get some bulging. The upside of that is that the bulky plastic zipper will never degrade from sweat and it’s easy to unzip while riding. Then, building from the quality tailoring, you also get an excellent, and comfortable neckline, as well as some of the best pockets on the market. The combination of NoRain technology and windstopper panels adds a bit of warmth only when needed but keeps the important versatility.

More than anything, it’s the versatility that matters. The versatility of the Fiandre Light NoRain jacket will see you through both the uncertainty of a fall, or spring, day as well as help you save money through the three cooler seasons. If the day is warm in the sun and cool in the shade the piece is great alone. If the day is cooler then start adding some accessories. This is a foundational piece that you can build from that will see you through years of three-season riding.

Testing scorecard and notes Design On paper a short sleeve water resistant jacket makes no sense but in use the versatility allows for adding accessories and using across a huge range of temperature. 10/10 Fabric Quality High stretch as well as just the right type of fabrics in just the right places. The cuffs and drop tail feel a little less than perfect. 9/10 Fit Very good but the bulging in the front lets things down a bit. 8/10 Fashion appeal (does it look/feel good) Sportful has trended in recent years more towards a gravel aesthetic but this piece is a little bit in between. Great selection of colours. 7/10 Value The recommended price might look a bit higher than ideal but it’s frequently found for an absolute bargain. 9/10 Overall 86%

Tech Specs: Sportful Fiandre Light NoRain Short Sleeve Jacket