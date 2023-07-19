Cyclingnews Awards: Best Road Bike Helmets

The best road bike helmet can mean a lot of things to different people. While bike frames have been slowly converging into a single design that covers both climbing and aero performance, helmets have kept to separate camps. That means some people will lean towards a highly vented model designed for climbing while others will prefer a sleek and aero-optimised model.

For me, the best road bike helmet puts both together in the same category. It's not about a specific use but rather, what helmet will most people want to grab first? Something that offers a well-rounded experience that is cool when it's hot, lightweight, and offers a bit of aero optimisation as well.

Of course, helmets are also safety devices. It only makes sense that the best helmet also gets high marks for safety and part of that is again, comfort and security. Details like comfortable strap systems and perfectly designed pads tend to enhance safety. On top of everything, a high score from Virginia Tech is something I look for in every helmet I review.

If you are looking for a new road bike helmet this summer, keep reading. I've taken the larger best road bike helmet list and condensed it down, as well as taking into consideration everything I've continued to test, into just three categories. These are the helmets that I consider the best 'value' option, the 'best overall', and one more I wanted to highlight as an 'honourable mention.' Let's get into it.

Best overall

(Image credit: Josh Ross)

Giro Aries Spherical Best overall road bike helmet Specifications Weight: 280g size medium Rotational safety system: MIPS Spherical Aero optimised: Yes Sizes: S, M, L Virginia tech score: 8.4 Ponytail Space: Yes Today's Best Deals $299.95 at Amazon $300 at Backcountry.com $300 at Competitive Cyclist US Reasons to buy + High Virginia Tech score + MIPS Spherical technology + Tons of cooling Reasons to avoid - The spherical design makes it hard to push the front up

The whole point of the best road bike helmet is to keep you safe, right? Of course, as discussed in the larger best road bike helmet buyers guide, every helmet sold meets the same government-mandated testing. They all keep you safe but, at the same time, the Virginia Tech helmet rating has started to become a trusted source to further flesh out how well a helmet protects you. Given that Virginia Tech rates every helmet the same and assigns a score, there is a product that tops the list. When it comes to road bike helmets, that product is the Giro Aries Spherical. The Aries is measurably the safest helmet whilst also being comfortable and well vented, the overall spot was a no-brainer.

The Giro Aries is a similar design to the aero-specific Giro Eclipse. It has the same MIPS spherical design which integrates the MIPS slip plane into the centre of the helmet. Like a ball and socket, the inner and outer parts of the helmet move relative to each other. It does mean that pushing up the brow is a bit more difficult but it also leaves the interior of the helmet with no unusual MIPS detailing.

The big difference between the two range-topping Giro helmets is that the Aries is the hot weather-specific choice. Although it's not lighter, it does have a lot more venting. I'm not one to put much stock in vents vs aero but you can definitely feel the difference. Of course, even with some amount of aero consideration, the less efficient path through the wind does generate more noise than the Eclipse.

It's also worth noting that Giro just released a limited edition version of the Aries to celebrate a seven-year relationship with the women's team Canyon-Sram. There's no price difference but it does look amazing.

Best budget

(Image credit: Josh Ross)

Lazer Tonic Kineticore Best budget road cycling helmet Specifications Weight: 240g size small Rotational safety system: Kineticore Aero optimised: No Sizes: S, M, L Virginia tech score: 14.3 Ponytail Space: Yes Today's Best Deals $79.99 at Competitive Cyclist US $79.99 at Backcountry.com $79.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Budget pricing + Stylish + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Stiff and heavy strap material

There are times when picking a budget option is really tough. When you have the opportunity to compare ultra-expensive products it's tough to feel impressed at lower priced options. Then there's products like the Lazer Tonic Kineticore. If this helmet was double the price I would still think it was worth consideration. At the price offered it's not only a bargain but it feels like a mistake.

Like other Kineticore products from Lazer, the rotational impact system works without any additional pieces. There's no slip plane liner, or spherical system, and instead there's only specific shaping on the inside of the helmet. In the event of an accident the blocks you can see will break or deform to absorb impact. Nothing more needed.

Aside from that, the lazer Kineticore helmet is exceptionally light. Most helmets fit me in a size medium so you probably want to double check the size guide. Even accounting for going down a size though, the 240 grams this helmet weighed in at is an outlier. Keep in mind, this is the budget option.

The only detail where cost saving is noticeable is in the straps. They work fine and are comfortable enough but they are noticeably stiffer and cheaper feeling than what you find on more expensive helmets. It's also worth noting that you don't get any discussion about aerodynamics. That's not expected at this price point but if the Tonic had that too it would be hard to beat at any price point.

Honourable mention

(Image credit: Josh Ross)

Trek Ballista MIPS Editor's choice - best aero helmet overall Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 260g Rotational safety system: MIPS Air Aero claim: 32-seconds faster than the the Velocis over an hour at 300 watts Sizes: S, M, L Virginia tech score: Five stars Today's Best Deals $299.99 at Trek Bicycle Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent glasses retention + Fold flat rear cradle is useful for storage and travel + Outrageous looks + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Lacks versatility

The Trek Ballista isn't one of the helmets I put into the best road helmets buyers guide. Although it came out after I finished that article, I considered adding it later. For most people though, it likely doesn't make sense when considering an all-around helmet option. I'm a bit different though and maybe you are as well.

The Trek Ballista is an all-out aero helmet. One thing that means is that if you ride a gravel bike there's a good chance you will want to have a second helmet that better matches the style of gravel riding. The Trek Ballista is a very specific look that not everyone is going to love and isn't all that adaptable. On the other hand, if you ride a fast road bike, the Trek Ballista is a great fit for that look.

Beyond looks though, the Trek Ballista is just a great helmet. It's one of the lightest helmets on the market and it's got an innovative rear cradle which is part of why it's so light. Instead of hard plastic connections on the sides, the Trek Ballista uses small threads and a BOA system to tighten things down. It also moves a lot of air and while it doesn't feel quite as airy in a direct comparison to the Aries, I never feel like it's lacking when I grab it.

The Trek Ballista might not be for everyone but it is my favourite helmet.

That covers my absolute favourite road bike helmets. These are all choices I would happily recommend to just about any cyclist in nearly any situation and I’m proud to include them in the 2023 Cyclingnews Awards. If you see something you like and end up with a new helmet, it might call for a new pair of sunglasses to match. Check out what made the list as an award-winning best cycling sunglasses and maybe even consider picking up one of the award-winning best cycling socks to really tie the whole look together.