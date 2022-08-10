Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio puts off retirement to join AG Insurance-NXTG

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio has put off her planned retirement at the end of 2022 and agreed to ride for the Belgian AG Insurance-NXTG team as they step up to WorldTour level in 2023.

The South African, who turned 36 in December, will act as a mentor for the young riders in the team and target the Ardennes Classics and stage races like the Tour de France Femmes, where she was one of the best riders this year before leaving the race with illness.

“I was very certain I would retire after this season. It’s what I announced to the world but gradually the idea to continue started to gain ground in my mind,” Moolman-Pasio said.

“I had one of my best seasons to date and even at 36 I make progress every year. My level is higher than it’s ever been so here we are.”

Moolman-Pasio is one of the most experienced riders in the women’s peloton and has been part of Lotto Belisol, Cervélo-Bigla, CCC Liv and SD Worx during her career.

She is a multiple South African champion and will now share her wealth of experience with the 2023 AG Insurance-NXTG riders.

“You know me. I like to share and talk. Cycling is not only about riding hard. There is so much more to it like nutrition, your mental health and recovery. Living a life as a full-time pro is something you can learn and I can’t wait to share my life experiences with the team,” she said.

“Of course, having the team on my mind already, I followed them closely during the Tour de France Femmes and was impressed by the way they really rode as a team with and for each other. Despite the setbacks they experienced with two riders crashing out, they kept their morale up and even wore the white jersey. It was inspiring to see for me.”