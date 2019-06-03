Dirty Kanza 2019 gravel race tech gallery

Image 1 of 24 Colin Strickland's new Allied Cycles ABLE. It was a double-podium for the US brand, taking the win in the men's and women's DK200 with a brand-new design (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 24 Ted King added a Redshift ShockStop suspension stem (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 24 2018 DK200 second-place finisher Josh Berry rode the carbon Giant Revolt gravel bike this year (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 24 Ted King rode a Cannondale SuperX with SRAM RED eTap AXS (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 24 Ted King's saddle of choice for a 200-mile day is the leather Cycles Berthoud with titanium rails (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 24 Taylor Phinney's EF WorldTour team uses Cannondale on the road, so of course the US brand would provide the SuperX for the Kanza contest (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 24 DNA Pro Cycling women's team sent their riders out on the Cannondale SuperX platform as well (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 24 Ashton Lambie won the DK100 aboard a custom frame from Speedvagen (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 24 Ted King chose Rene Herse (formerly known as Compass) Hurricane Ridge tires in 42mm width and aggressive knobs for the DK200 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 24 Amity Rockwell chose the Schwalbe G-One and they were mounted on the new Easton EC70AX carbon wheels (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 24 Easton EC90SL carbon cranks are complemented by Easton bar, stem, seatpost, and wheels (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 24 Lance Heidet's road team Aevolo rides Cannondale, so it makes sense they would provide the Aevolo riders at Kanza the venerable SuperX to make the most of the gravel roads in Kansas (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 24 The Hagens-Berman Axeon team switched to Pinarello this year, and that support includes the new Grevil mixed-surface ride. SRAM RED AXS eTap and ZIPP 303 tubeless wheels round out a very desirable build (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 24 Amity Rockwell rode the new Allied Cycles ABLE to victory in Saturday's DK200. The frame was just delivered and finishing build touches were put in place the day before the race (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 15 of 24 Liv rider Kaysee Armstrong is usually aboard a moutain bike for events ranging from Cape Epic to Sea Otter, but when she sets her sights on gravel, the Liv Brava gets the call-up (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 16 of 24 A closer look at the SRAM RED 1X crankset with Quarq powermeter (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 17 of 24 2017 DK200 winner Alison Tetrick rode the Specialized S-Works Diverge this year with SRAM Force AXS eTap (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 18 of 24 Peter Stetina's custom-painted Trek Checkpoint with SRAM RED AXS eTap, including aero single chainring (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 19 of 24 A closer look at the elevated chainstay on Amity Rockwell's Allied Cycles ABLE (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 20 of 24 Lance Heidet chose the Donnelly Strada USH in 40mm after former teammate Jaime Driscoll's success with the tire at the 2018 Kanza (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 21 of 24 A look at the busy front end of Jake Wells' bike reveals a Wahoo Roam GPS cycling computer to keep track of the rural navigation (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 22 of 24 When in the Flint Hills, riding the Kenda Flint Ridge Pro tires seems perfectly sensible. The team selected some on the narrower side, in just a 35mm (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 23 of 24 Ashton Lambie's choice of a 56-tooth chainring for DK100 looks daunting and even painful, but he does hold the Trans-Kansas record, and is the current Individual Pursuit world record holder (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 24 of 24 Jake Wells' switch to the DKXL meant bringing way more equipment along for the ride. His carbon Scott Addict weighed more than thirty pounds when fully equipped. It's equipped with the recently-released Shimano GRX group (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Launched in 2006, the Dirty Kanza gravel race has grown from 34 participants at its first event to over 2,000 at this year's race, which attracted WorldTour riders, Olympians and other professional cyclists. The 324.6-kilometre race travelled through the Flint Hill region of Kansas near the town of Emporia.

Colin Strickland (Meteor X Giordana) and Amity Rockwell (Easton Overland Gravel Team) won the men's and women's race, respectively, on the all-new Allied ABLE gravel bike, which features an unusual elevated drive side chain stay, which achieves a short rear end without compromising on tyre clearance.

The current track individual pursuit world record holder Ashton Lambie also has talent on looser surfaces, holding a Trans-Kansas record. The 28-year-old Nebraskan raced with a 56-tooth chainring for the shorter Dirty Kanza 100 race.

Former race winner and WorldTour professional Ted King raced on a Cannondale SuperX with SRAM's new RED eTap AXS groupset. The American also ran a Redshift ShockStop suspension stem but went for a less technologically advanced leather saddle with titanium rails.

Trek-Segafredo riders Peter Stetina and Kiel Reijnen raced the event alongside EF Education First riders Alex Howes, Taylor Phinney and Lachlan Morton. Four of the five riders finished inside the top ten and Trek presented Stetina and Reijnen with custom-painted Trek Checkpoint gravel bikes.

Click through the gallery above for a look at some of the top riders' bikes and setups at the 2019 Dirty Kanza.

Captions and photos from Wil Matthews.