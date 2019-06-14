Criterium du Dauphine: huge time trial tech gallery

New TT bikes from Specialized and Argon 18, clinchers, tubeless tyres and more
The individual time trial on Stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine shared similarities in length and profile to the Tour de France individual time trial, giving riders a chance to test their aerodynamic setups, gearing options and even new bikes.
An updated Specialized Shiv was first seen at the Giro d'Italia last month and was again used at the Dauphine by Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Astana riders also used a new time trial frameset, with a disc brake equipped Argon 18 E-118 in an eye-catching grey to blue fade.
Mitchelton-Scott's Adam Yates has continued to improve in a discipline where he has received, perhaps unfairly, criticism for in the past. The new race leader admitted to have been working in the wind tunnel to improve his time trialling, making a few minor changes that perhaps contributed to a 20-second saving in Wednesday's race. Yates' Scott Plasma ran a cockpit from WattShop in a narrow setup.
Despite a climb that included an altitude gain of around 200 metres, most riders opted for a 56 or 58-tooth chainring.
However Katusha-Alpecin and Trek-Segafredo riders mostly ran a 52-tooth chainring in a 1X format using SRAM's new RED eTap AXS drivetrain, which offers a 10-tooth sprocket on the cassette. Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), who was racing his first time trial for his new team, opted for a traditional 2X setup and used older, 11-speed SRAM RED components.
Alongside the traditional tubular tyres used in the stage, Michael Woods (EF Education First) was seen with tubeless tyres equipped on his spare bike, while Katusha-Alpecin mechanics were seen setting up front wheels with clincher tyres and pink latex inner tubes.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the tech on display at Stage 4 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
