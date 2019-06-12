Chris Froome out of the Tour de France – Podcast Special

Image 1 of 5 An ambulance car transporting Team Ineos rider Great Britain's Christopher Froome, after he fell on a training run ahead of the fourth stage of the 71st edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, arrives at the Centre Hospitalier in Roanne on June 12, 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Ineos) was airlifted to hospital after crashing during a recon ride of the stage 4 time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome training before crashing and fracturing his leg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 An ambulance car transporting Team Ineos rider Great Britain's Christopher Froome, after he fell on a training run ahead of the fourth stage of the 71st edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, arrives at the Centre Hospitalier in Roanne on June 12, 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 An ambulance car transporting Team Ineos rider Great Britain's Christopher Froome, after he fell on a training run ahead of the fourth stage of the 71st edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, arrives at the Centre Hospitalier in Roanne on June 12, 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the stage, Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) pulled on yellow, but the major talking point on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné was the news that Chris Froome (Team Ineos) had crashed out with several fractures and will miss the Tour de France in July.

Froome fell heavily and at high-speed during a recon of the time trial around Roanne, and after several hours of roadside treatment he was airlifted to hospital in Saint Etienne for further treatment. It's not yet known if surgery is required, but what's clear is that Froome's hopes of winning a fifth Tour de France are over.

We hear from a shocked and upset Dave Brailsford, and also from Wout Poels, who was with Frooome when the crash occurred. Generasl classification riders Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) also comment.

As throughout this year's Dauphiné, expert analysis is provided by Philippa York.

