Cobbled recon for Van der Poel, Van Avermaet, Kwiatkowski and more - Gallery

Dress rehearsals for Hell of the North include passes along Trouée d'Arenberg sector for WorldTour teams

Oliver Naesen of AG2R Citroën Team trains on the Troue dArenberg sector Thursday before Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Team Jumbo - Visma train across the three-star Quérénaing à Maing sector (sector 22) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroën Team trains on cobbles (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
gGeneral view of the AG2R Citroën Team training at five-star Trouée d'Arenberg sector (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Michael Schär (left) and Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroën Team lead training ride (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Team Ineos Grenadiers train on sector 8, two-star Templeuve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel with Alpecin-Fenix teammates on recon ride (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Ineos Grenadiers teammates ride by spring blooms on Paris-Roubaix training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Cameron Wurf and Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers during Thursday's recon ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ineos Grenadiers roll dry roads Thursday, which should be in similar conditions come Sunday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ineos Grenadiers riders kick up some dust Thursday on reconnaissance of Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix takes advantage of dry, sunny day (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel leads ride with Alpecin-Fenix teammates on Thursday (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Frenchman Damien Touzé rides at front of AG2R Citroën team training ride (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroën Team focused on the cobbles ahead (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Belgian teammates on Cofidis, Kenneth Vanbilsen (on left) and Piet Allegaert during recon ride (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Alexandre Delettre, Eddy Finé and Davide Cimolai of Team Cofidis (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Alexis Renard of Team Cofidis trains on the Trouée d'Arenberg cobbled sector (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Correcting his balance on the five-star Trouée d'Arenberg cobbled sector is Thomas Scully of EF Education - EasyPost (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Luke Durbridge rides at front for Team BikeExchange-Jayco during training on Thursday (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Team BikeExchange-Jayco during reconnaissance (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Swiss rider Alexandre Balmer of Team BikeExchange - Jayco (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
EF Education-EasyPost on Thursday training ride (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Swiss rider Stefan Bissegger of EF Education - EasyPost trains at Trouée d'Arenberg cobblestones sector, which is 2,400 metres in length (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
Owain Doull of EF Education - EasyPost trains at Trouée d'Arenberg cobblestones sector (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
EF Education-EasyPost riders during reconnaissance (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
A lone rider from Movistar seen on the cobbles Thursday, Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Thirty sections of cobblestones loom ahead across the fields of northern France and into Belgium for the 119th edition of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. 

Last year on a rescheduled October date, Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) survived massive amounts of mud and slippery conditions to win his first Paris-Roubaix. This year, the race returns to its traditional spring calendar slot in April, with flowers bursting in bloom and the skies expected to be clear for Sunday's 257.2km march from Compiègne, France to the velodrome in Roubaix, Belgium.

The men's race will showcase all 18 WorldTeams and seven ProTeams, with many of them seen on Thursday embarking on reconnaissance rides across key sectors of cobblestones, from the five-star Trouée d'Arenberg to the two-star Quérénaing - Maing, both more than 2,000 metres in length.

The defending champion's team Bahrain Victorious was seen on the course, as well as AG2R Citroën, Cofidis, EF Education-EasyPost, Ineos Grenadiers, Jumbo-Visma, and Team BikeExchange-Jayco.

The 2022 route for the Monument has remained mostly unchanged, with the 30 sectors of pavé adding up to 54.8 kilometres of the course. Three of these sectors will be traversed again in July by many riders, as part of stage 5 of the Tour de France. The trio come after the Arenberg -  Hornaing-Wandignies (#17), Warlaing-Brillon (#16) and Tilloy-Sars-et-Rosières (#15).

Click or swipe through our gallery of photos above to see which riders were part of team training for Paris-Roubaix, and if any had issues with traction just four days ahead of the full-speed action. 

