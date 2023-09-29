Clash of all-terrain titans at 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships - Contenders

After a first year of “wait and see”, an avalanche of preeminent riders from the top levels of road, mountain bike, cyclocross, and yes, even gravel, have changed the tide of interest to compete at the UCI Gravel World Championships, October 7-8.

Last year, just 41 riders took the start in the elite-women’s-only event on a course 54km shorter than the elite men, with the sprint coming down to a pair of world-class mountain bikers - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) beating Sina Frei (Switzerland). On the following day, 99 men competed over black tarmac and white crushed stone in north-east Italy, with Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) distancing Daniel Oss (Italy) for the title. In that race, the top nine riders had WorldTour experience.

What seemed to be missing at the inaugural competition last year were not just higher numbers in the elite fields but just more gurus of the gravel. In fact, many of the US contingency, long considered the pioneers of the gravel peloton who survive debilitating all-day races, skipped the long travel to focus on more traditional off-road races.

Team USA, which had only 7 riders across the two elite races last year, but this year has announced a squad of 23, including newly-crowned national champions Keegan Swenson and Lauren Stephens.

The UEC Gravel European Championships take place in the Flemish town of Oud-Heverlee on October 1, and the start list for this inaugural mixed-terrain test will be an indicator for the competition a week later at the UCI Gravel World Championships. Lorena Wiebes, Fem van Empel and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Netherlands) are among the Women's WorldTour riders competing, as well as Carolin Schiff (Germany), Barbara Guarischi (Italy) and Tiffany Cromwell (Australia).

Notable on the men's side are the 66 Belgian riders on the start line, with Vermeersch leading the charge, as the Sunday races also serve as the Belgian Gravel Championships. Watch for cyclocross stars like Eli Iserbyt and Laurens Sweeck, as well as road warriors Tim Merlier, Greg Van Avermaet, Jasper Stuyven and Philippe Gilbert.

While new organisers, Pedali di Marca, have provided a completely new course across Veneto, the two elite course distances from Lago Le Bandie to Pieve di Soligo. The influx of top-level WorldTour roadies in both the women’s and men’s field could lead to another round of dynamic group racing, but twice as much climbing from a year ago and a 3.9km climb near the finish could put familiar faces from 2023 gravel battles back in the mix.

While the start lists for elite fields have not been divulged yet for the UCI Gravel Worlds (remember, ‘Gravel Worlds’ are in Nebraska each summer), here are some of the versatile competitors to watch who could earn the rainbow jerseys.

Elite Women

Image 1 of 1 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) is a multi-discipline world champion (Image credit: Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com)

The defending champion of the inaugural Gravel World Championships, Pauline Ferrand-Prèvot, is not yet a confirmed starter as she pulled out of the UEC European Gravel Championships scheduled for October 1 with a positive COVID-19 test.

If she is able to line up for the second edition of the Worlds, she will certainly be the overwhelming favourite to retake the world title and add a career 15th rainbow jersey to her collection.

The French rider is also on a Worlds winning streak, adding another two titles to her accolades with wins in the elite women's cross-country and short track mountain bike races in Glasgow in August.

These two wins marked her fifth and sixth consecutive world titles earned in the 2022-2023 season. She also won the elite women's short track and cross-country last August, along with the marathon in Haderslev last September, and then the gravel title last October.

A versatile rider, watch for Ferrand-Prèvot to ride at the front of the all-new course in the Veneto region of Italy.

Newly retired from professional road cycling, Annemiek van Vleuten has decided to dabble in gravel racing. She has never been one to shy away from a challenge, so her endeavours begin with the World Championships.

Van Vleuten had a successful final year on the road with overall victories at the Vuelta a España and Giro d'Italia and recently won the Tour of Scandinavia. She comes into this Worlds in great form to use on a route well-suited to her capabilities.

Van Vleuten has seen success on gravel, having twice won Strade Bianche, and with a love for gravel and Italian racing, it would not be a surprise to see her secure a fourth career elite women's world title.

Another overwhelming favourite to win the elite women's world title, Villafañe, has won some of the biggest gravel and off-road races in the US, including career wins at Unbound Gravel, Leadville Trail 100 MTB and SBT GRVL.

Last year, Villafañe finished 12th on a mostly flat route, but this year's course might suit her better with more gravel and undulating terrain where she can put her cyclocross and mountain bike skills to good use against some of the heavy-hitting road athletes on the start line.

A targetted approach to off-road racing, Villafañe trains specifically for her gravel and off-road season and might not have the same number of one-day and multi-day racing obligations as some of her riders on the start line. Her dedicated training intensity and miles will undoubtedly work in her favour at a race like the World Championships.

Additional contenders

The list is long in 2023, and includes Tour de France Femmes champion Demi Vollering (Netherlands), WorldTour road pro turned gravel grinder Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) and mountain biker Sina Frei (Switzerland). From the United Kingdom, watch out for Danni Shrosbree, who was fourth at Unbound Gravel 200 at this year's muddy mess and second at the British Gravel Championships.

A number of riders from North America have turned road or MTB careers into winning ways at signature events on the Life Time Grand Prix off-road series - Haley Smith of Canada and a trio of US riders Lauren Stephens, Alexis Skarda and Sarah Sturm.

Elite Men

Image 1 of 1 2022 elite men's podium at UCI Gravel World Championships (L to R): second-placed Daniel Oss (Italy), winner Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) and third-placed Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Wout van Aert didn't just win his first gravel race, Houffa Gravel, a month ago; he crushed the competition, riding the 80% gravel, 110km course nine minutes faster than fellow Belgian Daan Soete and German Paul Voss.

Though the Worlds course is 88km longer, the Classics-like rolling terrain suits Van Aert, having won big one-day races such as Strade Bianche (2020), Amstel Gold Race (2021) and Gent-Wevelgem (2021). He's won four cyclocross world titles, three as an elite rider. But he has a lot of silver medals in big races, from 2022 Paris-Roubaix to this year's road race World Championships.

Van Aert may only have one official gravel race in the books, but he is dangerous. Look for him to be in any front group on the final series of climbs on the final circuit into Pieve di Soligo.

The gravel world could get its wish with a Van Aert versus Keegan Swenson matchup on the elite men's side. The US off-road super-star is a formidable competitor, having won the majority of his races in the past two years.

This season, he has already dominated the first four events in the Life Time Gran Prix - Sea Otter Classic's Fuego XL 100k, Unbound Gravel 200, Crusher in the Tushar and Leadville Trail 100 MTB. He won a second consecutive SBT GRVL and then scored the stars-and-stripes jersey at the elite men’s US gravel championships.

He is undaunted by WorldTour riders in the field, as he skipped the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships to represent the USA in the Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, finishing as the second-best US rider. He does not have a world title across any discipline, so the stimulus to cross the finish line first is huge.

The former WorldTour rider now blazes a trail at gravel races around the world, including benchmark events in the US.

The year, he was second at both Unbound Gravel 200 and SBT GRVL and was sixth at Gravel Locos. He won two of the three UCI Grael World Series events in which he competed - Gravel Adventure in Poland and La Monsterrato in Italy.

It was from his demonstrations of endurance at the long US races, ranging from 220km to 330km, where he proved to be a force off the pavement.

Additional contenders

There won’t be a shortage of big names with big engines in the men’s competition. However, the start list could have exploded off paper had it not been for calendar conflicts the same weekend with a mountain bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Québec, Canada - where Tom Pidcock will race - and the legendary Il Lombardia - which will divert the attention of several WorldTour riders.

The WorldTour and ProTour pros will still swoop into the mixed-terrain madness for a modest 164km event against a lot of big gravel stars to whom they have not been able to measure. Look for Connor Swift (Great Britain), who was recently edged at the line by Joe Blackmore for the British Gravel Championships victory. Alejandro Valverde (Spain) came out of retirement to race, and win, a pair of gravel races in his home country, Ranxo Gravel and La Indomable. And if Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) confirms he will race, the reigning road World Champion could very well add another rainbow jersey to his collection.