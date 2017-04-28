Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F10 – Pro Bike Gallery

Image 1 of 22 Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 22 Team Sky's dot/dash design for 2017 represents the different victories (one day and stage races) since the team's inception (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 22 The tubing of the frame contributes to the aerodynamic performance (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 22 Subtle decals give Dura-Ace 9100 series components a stealthy look, which may not be to everyone's tastes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 22 Froome generally rides an 11-28 Dura-Ace cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 22 Shimano's Dura-Ace chains feature hollow link pins to reduce the overall weight (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 22 Continuing the all black theme, Froome opts for a blacked out Fizik Antares (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 22 The 175mm cranks are fitted with Stages powermeters (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 22 Tabs on the rear of the fork dropouts are inspired from the design of Bradley Wiggins' hour record bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 22 An oversized bottom bracket area ensures good power transfer (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 22 The Pinarello Dogma F10 features a concave downtube, which allows the bottle cage to protrude from the frame less (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 22 The Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 24mm rear wheel (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 22 Froome's Dogma features a Rhino on the head tube cluster as a nod to his upbringing in Kenya (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 22 Froome's bike is setup with 15mm of spacers under his stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 22 Full Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset for the Team Sky leader (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 22 A closer look at the front brake, with carbon specific brake pads (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 22 Chris Froome was running Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres for the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 22 Even Froome's wheels are labelled up so they don't get mixed in with his teammates' (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 22 Froome opted for 24mm Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 wheels for the climbing at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 22 The custom chainrings Froome uses are unbranded. Froome regularly swaps the chainring sizes dependent on race parcours (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 21 of 22 Chris Froome's Dura-Ace 9150 drivetrain certainly looks smart (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 22 of 22 A close look at the Dura-Ace 9100 series pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Chris Froome continued his preparations for his Tour de France title defence at the Tour de Romandie in the Swiss Alps. Only in his third block of racing in 2017, Froome is equipped with a new frame, wheels and groupset for the season as he mounts a challenge for his fourth yellow jersey. With only one more planned block of racing to go until July, Froome is using the Tour de Romandie as an opportunity to get a solid week of racing in ahead of Le Grand Boucle.

Launched at the 2016 edition of the Tour de France, Shimano's new Dura-Ace 9100 series groupset features on the Team Sky rider's bike. The 24mm deep carbon wheels feature subtle decals, which begin the theme of a generally blacked-out bike. The wheels are paired with Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres.

Pinarello also launched a new model of the Dogma frame towards the end of last year and was first raced at the Tour Down Under by Froome's teammates in January of this season. The Dogma F10 draws design features such as the concaved down tube and tabs to the rear of the fork dropouts from the Pinarello Bolide and Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Hour Record bike respectively. The combination of bladed, oversized carbon fibre tubing continues from the previous incarnation of the bike, the Dogma F8.

As Team Sky changed technical apparel suppliers after a four-year relationship with British brand Rapha, a new kit design from Castelli was borne and the design continues on the frame and forks of Chris Froome's bike. The dot/dash design represents all of the British team's victories since their inception, with the dots representing one-day victories, the dashes representing stage races and the blue and white colour scheme differentiating the WorldTour races. Froome's bike also features the subtle outline of a rhino on the head tube cluster, paying homage to Chris Froome's upbringing in Kenya.

Chris Froome's bike is equipped with Shimano's Dura-Ace 9150 electronic groupset. A gear combination of 52/38 chainrings and an 11-28 cassette is relatively normal for Froome, whilst the Team Sky leader is known to swap out his elliptical custom chainrings depending on the parcours of the race. The custom chainrings have become synonymous with Froome and the blacked-out parts don't have any branding.

The crankset is paired with a Stages power meter and completed with Dura-Ace 9100 carbon pedals.

Froome's cockpit consists of a 120mm Pro Vibe stem sat atop of 15mm of carbon spacers. The 400mm handlebars are wrapped in PRO handlebar tape and a K-Edge out-front mount keeps Froome's computer in place.

Critical Measurements

Rider height: 1.86m

Rider weight: 69kg

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 790mm

Seat tube length (c-c): 560mm

Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (at stem): 580mm

Head tube length: 165mm

Top tube length: 565mm

Complete bike specifications

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Brake/gear levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace with Stages powermeter, 52/38T custom elliptical chainrings, 175mm crank length

Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 24mm

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX tubular, 25mm

Handlebars: PRO Vibe

Stem: PRO Vibe, 120mm

Headset: Pinarello Dogma F10

Tape/grips: PRO

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F10

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Computer: Not photographed (Wahoo Elemnt Bolt)