Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F10 – Pro Bike Gallery
A detailed look at the three-time Tour de France champion's bike
Chris Froome continued his preparations for his Tour de France title defence at the Tour de Romandie in the Swiss Alps. Only in his third block of racing in 2017, Froome is equipped with a new frame, wheels and groupset for the season as he mounts a challenge for his fourth yellow jersey. With only one more planned block of racing to go until July, Froome is using the Tour de Romandie as an opportunity to get a solid week of racing in ahead of Le Grand Boucle.
Launched at the 2016 edition of the Tour de France, Shimano's new Dura-Ace 9100 series groupset features on the Team Sky rider's bike. The 24mm deep carbon wheels feature subtle decals, which begin the theme of a generally blacked-out bike. The wheels are paired with Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres.
Pinarello also launched a new model of the Dogma frame towards the end of last year and was first raced at the Tour Down Under by Froome's teammates in January of this season. The Dogma F10 draws design features such as the concaved down tube and tabs to the rear of the fork dropouts from the Pinarello Bolide and Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Hour Record bike respectively. The combination of bladed, oversized carbon fibre tubing continues from the previous incarnation of the bike, the Dogma F8.
As Team Sky changed technical apparel suppliers after a four-year relationship with British brand Rapha, a new kit design from Castelli was borne and the design continues on the frame and forks of Chris Froome's bike. The dot/dash design represents all of the British team's victories since their inception, with the dots representing one-day victories, the dashes representing stage races and the blue and white colour scheme differentiating the WorldTour races. Froome's bike also features the subtle outline of a rhino on the head tube cluster, paying homage to Chris Froome's upbringing in Kenya.
Chris Froome's bike is equipped with Shimano's Dura-Ace 9150 electronic groupset. A gear combination of 52/38 chainrings and an 11-28 cassette is relatively normal for Froome, whilst the Team Sky leader is known to swap out his elliptical custom chainrings depending on the parcours of the race. The custom chainrings have become synonymous with Froome and the blacked-out parts don't have any branding.
The crankset is paired with a Stages power meter and completed with Dura-Ace 9100 carbon pedals.
Froome's cockpit consists of a 120mm Pro Vibe stem sat atop of 15mm of carbon spacers. The 400mm handlebars are wrapped in PRO handlebar tape and a K-Edge out-front mount keeps Froome's computer in place.
Critical Measurements
Rider height: 1.86m
Rider weight: 69kg
Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 790mm
Seat tube length (c-c): 560mm
Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (at stem): 580mm
Head tube length: 165mm
Top tube length: 565mm
Complete bike specifications
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Brake/gear levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace with Stages powermeter, 52/38T custom elliptical chainrings, 175mm crank length
Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 24mm
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX tubular, 25mm
Handlebars: PRO Vibe
Stem: PRO Vibe, 120mm
Headset: Pinarello Dogma F10
Tape/grips: PRO
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F10
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Computer: Not photographed (Wahoo Elemnt Bolt)
