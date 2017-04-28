Trending

Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F10 – Pro Bike Gallery

A detailed look at the three-time Tour de France champion's bike

Image 1 of 22

Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F10

Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F10
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 2 of 22

Team Sky's dot/dash design for 2017 represents the different victories (one day and stage races) since the team's inception

Team Sky's dot/dash design for 2017 represents the different victories (one day and stage races) since the team's inception
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 3 of 22

The tubing of the frame contributes to the aerodynamic performance

The tubing of the frame contributes to the aerodynamic performance
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 4 of 22

Subtle decals give Dura-Ace 9100 series components a stealthy look, which may not be to everyone's tastes

Subtle decals give Dura-Ace 9100 series components a stealthy look, which may not be to everyone's tastes
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 5 of 22

Froome generally rides an 11-28 Dura-Ace cassette

Froome generally rides an 11-28 Dura-Ace cassette
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 6 of 22

Shimano's Dura-Ace chains feature hollow link pins to reduce the overall weight

Shimano's Dura-Ace chains feature hollow link pins to reduce the overall weight
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 7 of 22

Continuing the all black theme, Froome opts for a blacked out Fizik Antares

Continuing the all black theme, Froome opts for a blacked out Fizik Antares
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 8 of 22

The 175mm cranks are fitted with Stages powermeters

The 175mm cranks are fitted with Stages powermeters
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 9 of 22

Tabs on the rear of the fork dropouts are inspired from the design of Bradley Wiggins' hour record bike

Tabs on the rear of the fork dropouts are inspired from the design of Bradley Wiggins' hour record bike
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 10 of 22

An oversized bottom bracket area ensures good power transfer

An oversized bottom bracket area ensures good power transfer
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 11 of 22

The Pinarello Dogma F10 features a concave downtube, which allows the bottle cage to protrude from the frame less

The Pinarello Dogma F10 features a concave downtube, which allows the bottle cage to protrude from the frame less
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 12 of 22

The Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 24mm rear wheel

The Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 24mm rear wheel
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 13 of 22

Froome's Dogma features a Rhino on the head tube cluster as a nod to his upbringing in Kenya

Froome's Dogma features a Rhino on the head tube cluster as a nod to his upbringing in Kenya
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 14 of 22

Froome's bike is setup with 15mm of spacers under his stem

Froome's bike is setup with 15mm of spacers under his stem
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 15 of 22

Full Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset for the Team Sky leader

Full Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset for the Team Sky leader
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 16 of 22

A closer look at the front brake, with carbon specific brake pads

A closer look at the front brake, with carbon specific brake pads
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 17 of 22

Chris Froome was running Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres for the Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome was running Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres for the Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 18 of 22

Even Froome's wheels are labelled up so they don't get mixed in with his teammates'

Even Froome's wheels are labelled up so they don't get mixed in with his teammates'
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 19 of 22

Froome opted for 24mm Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 wheels for the climbing at Tour de Romandie

Froome opted for 24mm Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 wheels for the climbing at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 20 of 22

The custom chainrings Froome uses are unbranded. Froome regularly swaps the chainring sizes dependent on race parcours

The custom chainrings Froome uses are unbranded. Froome regularly swaps the chainring sizes dependent on race parcours
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 21 of 22

Chris Froome's Dura-Ace 9150 drivetrain certainly looks smart

Chris Froome's Dura-Ace 9150 drivetrain certainly looks smart
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 22 of 22

A close look at the Dura-Ace 9100 series pedals

A close look at the Dura-Ace 9100 series pedals
(Image credit: Josh Evans)

Chris Froome continued his preparations for his Tour de France title defence at the Tour de Romandie in the Swiss Alps. Only in his third block of racing in 2017, Froome is equipped with a new frame, wheels and groupset for the season as he mounts a challenge for his fourth yellow jersey. With only one more planned block of racing to go until July, Froome is using the Tour de Romandie as an opportunity to get a solid week of racing in ahead of Le Grand Boucle.

Related Articles

Pinarello unveil the new Dogma F10 - Gallery

Geraint Thomas' Pinarello Dogma F10 – Gallery

Ian Stannard's Pinarello Dogma F10 - Gallery

Sergio Henao's Pinarello Dogma F10 - Gallery

Michal Kwiatkowski's Strade Bianche Pinarello Dogma F10 - Gallery

Portal plots Froome's comeback in Tour de Romandie

Chris Froome finishes Romandie with 'small' back issue

Launched at the 2016 edition of the Tour de France, Shimano's new Dura-Ace 9100 series groupset features on the Team Sky rider's bike. The 24mm deep carbon wheels feature subtle decals, which begin the theme of a generally blacked-out bike. The wheels are paired with Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres.

Pinarello also launched a new model of the Dogma frame towards the end of last year and was first raced at the Tour Down Under by Froome's teammates in January of this season. The Dogma F10 draws design features such as the concaved down tube and tabs to the rear of the fork dropouts from the Pinarello Bolide and Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Hour Record bike respectively. The combination of bladed, oversized carbon fibre tubing continues from the previous incarnation of the bike, the Dogma F8.

As Team Sky changed technical apparel suppliers after a four-year relationship with British brand Rapha, a new kit design from Castelli was borne and the design continues on the frame and forks of Chris Froome's bike. The dot/dash design represents all of the British team's victories since their inception, with the dots representing one-day victories, the dashes representing stage races and the blue and white colour scheme differentiating the WorldTour races. Froome's bike also features the subtle outline of a rhino on the head tube cluster, paying homage to Chris Froome's upbringing in Kenya.

Chris Froome's bike is equipped with Shimano's Dura-Ace 9150 electronic groupset. A gear combination of 52/38 chainrings and an 11-28 cassette is relatively normal for Froome, whilst the Team Sky leader is known to swap out his elliptical custom chainrings depending on the parcours of the race. The custom chainrings have become synonymous with Froome and the blacked-out parts don't have any branding.

The crankset is paired with a Stages power meter and completed with Dura-Ace 9100 carbon pedals.

Froome's cockpit consists of a 120mm Pro Vibe stem sat atop of 15mm of carbon spacers. The 400mm handlebars are wrapped in PRO handlebar tape and a K-Edge out-front mount keeps Froome's computer in place.

Critical Measurements

Rider height: 1.86m
Rider weight: 69kg
Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 790mm
Seat tube length (c-c): 560mm
Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (at stem): 580mm
Head tube length: 165mm
Top tube length: 565mm

Complete bike specifications

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Brake/gear levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace with Stages powermeter, 52/38T custom elliptical chainrings, 175mm crank length
Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 24mm
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX tubular, 25mm
Handlebars: PRO Vibe
Stem: PRO Vibe, 120mm
Headset: Pinarello Dogma F10
Tape/grips: PRO
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F10
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Computer: Not photographed (Wahoo Elemnt Bolt)

 

 