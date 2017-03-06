Michal Kwiatkowski's Strade Bianche Pinarello Dogma F10 - Gallery
A close look at the Team Sky rider's mud-caked race-winning bike
Michal Kwiatkowski rode to his second victory at the Strade Bianche on Saturday, taking off solo towards the end of a wet and attritional race. The former world champion rode Team Sky's new Pinarello Dogma F10, and the famous white gravel roads of the race covered the bike and drivetrain with the white muck.
The size 53 frameset was equipped with a combination of Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset and a Dura-Ace 9070 crankset with a Stages powermeter. Kwiatkowski's teammate Salvatore Puccio was the only Team Sky rider with the new Dura-Ace 9150 crankset and Stages powermeter combination.
Kwiatkowski was the only rider in the race to be equipped with Dura-Ace 9100 series wheels and opted for the 40mm rim depth option. Unlike other one-day Classic races, the majority of the peloton stuck with the usual 25mm tubular tyre width, with a few exceptions on 28mm tyres. Kwiatkowski rode 25mm Continental Competition tubular tyres.
The finishing kit is supplied by Shimano's component brand, PRO. Kwiatkowski's bike had a 121mm PRO Vibe stem and the Vibe handlebars were paired with PRO handlebar tape. The former world champion opted for a Fizik Antares VS saddle.
Frame: Pinarello Dogma F10, size 53
Fork: Pinarello Dogma F10
Handlebar: PRO Vibe
Stem: PRO Vibe, 121mm
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Cranks: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070, 53-39T with Stages powermeter
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 40mm rim depth
Tyres: Continental Competition 25mm tubular
Seatpost: Pinarello Dogma F10
Saddle: Fizik Antares VS
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Critical Measurements
Rider's height: 1.76m
Rider's weight: 68kg
Seat tube length: 530mm
Top tube length (effective): 545mm
Head tube length: 139mm
Stack: 542mm
