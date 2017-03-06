Michal Kwiatkowski's Strade Bianche Pinarello Dogma F10 - Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Michal Kwiatkowski's Pinarello Dogma F10 used in Strade Bianche (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 20 Custom graphics on the Team Sky Pinarellos don't include the mud splatter. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 20 The F10's burly headset and fork. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 20 The front hub on Kwiatkowski's Shimano wheels. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 20 Kwiatkowski was on older generation Shimano cranks but with new Dura Ace gears and brakes. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 20 Continental connects Kwiatkowski's Pinarello to the road (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 20 PRO provides Kwiatkowski's 121 mm alloy stem (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 20 Shimano supplies the drivetrain for Sky's Pinarellos (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 20 Kwiatkowski rode into Siena on a Fizik Antares saddle. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 20 UCI approved for "Kwiato" (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 20 The sleck Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150 levers. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 20 The F10's mud-splattered concave downtube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 20 Kwiatkowski's F10 bore the "171" of the Team Sky leader for Strade Bianche (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 20 Kwiatkowski's Dura-Ace Di2 9150 rear derailleur (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 20 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150 front derailleur (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 20 Kwiatkowski's Shimano gears managed the muddy conditions well. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 20 A close up of the head tube on Kwiatkowski's F10 after Strade Bianche (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 20 A close up of the head tube on Kwiatkowski's F10 after Strade Bianche (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 20 K-Edge held Kwiatkowski's computer in place on his PRO bars. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 20 Plenty of the Tuscan mud from Strade Bianche left on Kwiatkowski's bike after the race. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Michal Kwiatkowski rode to his second victory at the Strade Bianche on Saturday, taking off solo towards the end of a wet and attritional race. The former world champion rode Team Sky's new Pinarello Dogma F10, and the famous white gravel roads of the race covered the bike and drivetrain with the white muck.

The size 53 frameset was equipped with a combination of Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset and a Dura-Ace 9070 crankset with a Stages powermeter. Kwiatkowski's teammate Salvatore Puccio was the only Team Sky rider with the new Dura-Ace 9150 crankset and Stages powermeter combination.

Kwiatkowski was the only rider in the race to be equipped with Dura-Ace 9100 series wheels and opted for the 40mm rim depth option. Unlike other one-day Classic races, the majority of the peloton stuck with the usual 25mm tubular tyre width, with a few exceptions on 28mm tyres. Kwiatkowski rode 25mm Continental Competition tubular tyres.

The finishing kit is supplied by Shimano's component brand, PRO. Kwiatkowski's bike had a 121mm PRO Vibe stem and the Vibe handlebars were paired with PRO handlebar tape. The former world champion opted for a Fizik Antares VS saddle.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a detailed look at the muddy bike, and see below the specifications and click here for a full report from the race.

Frame: Pinarello Dogma F10, size 53

Fork: Pinarello Dogma F10

Handlebar: PRO Vibe

Stem: PRO Vibe, 121mm

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Cranks: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070, 53-39T with Stages powermeter

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100, 40mm rim depth

Tyres: Continental Competition 25mm tubular

Seatpost: Pinarello Dogma F10

Saddle: Fizik Antares VS

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical Measurements

Rider's height: 1.76m

Rider's weight: 68kg

Seat tube length: 530mm

Top tube length (effective): 545mm

Head tube length: 139mm

Stack: 542mm