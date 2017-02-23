Sergio Henao's Pinarello Dogma F10 - Gallery

Image 1 of 22 Sergio Henao's Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 22 A closer look at the rear triangle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 22 Henao uses a 125mm PRO aluminium stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 22 Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 22 The fork dropouts feature aerodynamic tabs at the rear of the dropouts (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 22 The F10 headtube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 22 The F10 was still running a Dura-Ace 9000 crankset (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 22 Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 22 Sergio Henao's frame (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 22 Pinarello supply the headset (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 22 The Colombian climber has Dura-Ace 9000 C35 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 22 Team Sky run Continental Competition tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 22 Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 front brake (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 22 Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 levers (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 22 PRO components supply Team Sky's finishing kit (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 22 Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 rear derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 22 Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 rear brake (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 22 Fizik Antares saddle with marks for ease of setup (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 22 The Dogma F10 seatpost features the team's new design for 2017 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 22 Pinarello's E-Link system can be used to charge and update the Di2 system (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 22 Henao's out-front K-Edge Garmin mount (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 22 Team Sky are supplied with Stages powermeters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) was a crucial lieutenant during Chris Froome’s third Tour de France victory last year and it is likely we will see Henao in the same important role come July. We take a look at the new Pinarello Dogma F10 Henao used at the Tour Down Under last month, his first race since crashing out of the final stages in the Rio Olympics, and will be using for the 2017 season.

The latest incarnation of the Pinarello Dogma arrived earlier this year, claiming to be lighter, stiffer and more aerodynamic than the Dogma F8. The F10 was designed specifically for the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 groupset, with an E-Link system on the downtube allowing updating and charging of the electronic groupset. Whilst the shifting, levers and brakes equipped on Henao’s bike are from the new groupset, the crankset is an older Dura-Ace 9070 series due to a shortage of chainrings for the latest groupset. It is expected Team Sky will have the full complement of the groupset in time for the spring races, including the new 9100 series wheels.

The Colombian climber opted for Dura-Ace C35 wheels on his 465mm frame. Standard gearing of 53-39T chainrings combined with a Dura-Ace 11-28T cassette were paired with 170mm cranks. An all black Fizik Antares saddle compliments the black PRO components handlebar tape, which matches the PRO Vibe alloy cockpit.

Frame: Pinarello Dogma F10, size 465

Fork: Pinarello Dogma F10

Headset: Pinarello

Stem: PRO Vibe alloy stem, 125mm

Handlebar: PRO Vibe alloy handlebars, 380mm

Tape: PRO handlebar tape

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070, 170mm, 53/39T

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C35

Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seatpost: Pinarello Dogma F10

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.59m

Rider's weight: 61kg

Saddle height from bottom bracket: 665mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 660mm

Total bicycle weight: 6.93kg