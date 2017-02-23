Trending

Sergio Henao's Pinarello Dogma F10 - Gallery

A look at the Colombian’s ride for the 2017 season

Image 1 of 22

Sergio Henao's Pinarello Dogma F10

Sergio Henao's Pinarello Dogma F10
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 2 of 22

A closer look at the rear triangle

A closer look at the rear triangle
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 3 of 22

Henao uses a 125mm PRO aluminium stem

Henao uses a 125mm PRO aluminium stem
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 4 of 22

Pinarello Dogma F10

Pinarello Dogma F10
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 5 of 22

The fork dropouts feature aerodynamic tabs at the rear of the dropouts

The fork dropouts feature aerodynamic tabs at the rear of the dropouts
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 6 of 22

The F10 headtube

The F10 headtube
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 7 of 22

The F10 was still running a Dura-Ace 9000 crankset

The F10 was still running a Dura-Ace 9000 crankset
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 8 of 22

Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 front derailleur

Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 front derailleur
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 9 of 22

Sergio Henao's frame

Sergio Henao's frame
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 10 of 22

Pinarello supply the headset

Pinarello supply the headset
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 11 of 22

The Colombian climber has Dura-Ace 9000 C35 wheels

The Colombian climber has Dura-Ace 9000 C35 wheels
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 12 of 22

Team Sky run Continental Competition tubular tyres

Team Sky run Continental Competition tubular tyres
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 13 of 22

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 front brake

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 front brake
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 14 of 22

Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 levers

Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 levers
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 15 of 22

PRO components supply Team Sky's finishing kit

PRO components supply Team Sky's finishing kit
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 16 of 22

Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 rear derailleur

Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 rear derailleur
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 17 of 22

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 rear brake

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 rear brake
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 18 of 22

Fizik Antares saddle with marks for ease of setup

Fizik Antares saddle with marks for ease of setup
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 19 of 22

The Dogma F10 seatpost features the team's new design for 2017

The Dogma F10 seatpost features the team's new design for 2017
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 20 of 22

Pinarello's E-Link system can be used to charge and update the Di2 system

Pinarello's E-Link system can be used to charge and update the Di2 system
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 21 of 22

Henao's out-front K-Edge Garmin mount

Henao's out-front K-Edge Garmin mount
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 22 of 22

Team Sky are supplied with Stages powermeters

Team Sky are supplied with Stages powermeters
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) was a crucial lieutenant during Chris Froome’s third Tour de France victory last year and it is likely we will see Henao in the same important role come July. We take a look at the new Pinarello Dogma F10 Henao used at the Tour Down Under last month, his first race since crashing out of the final stages in the Rio Olympics, and will be using for the 2017 season.

The latest incarnation of the Pinarello Dogma arrived earlier this year, claiming to be lighter, stiffer and more aerodynamic than the Dogma F8. The F10 was designed specifically for the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 groupset, with an E-Link system on the downtube allowing updating and charging of the electronic groupset. Whilst the shifting, levers and brakes equipped on Henao’s bike are from the new groupset, the crankset is an older Dura-Ace 9070 series due to a shortage of chainrings for the latest groupset. It is expected Team Sky will have the full complement of the groupset in time for the spring races, including the new 9100 series wheels.

The Colombian climber opted for Dura-Ace C35 wheels on his 465mm frame. Standard gearing of 53-39T chainrings combined with a Dura-Ace 11-28T cassette were paired with 170mm cranks. An all black Fizik Antares saddle compliments the black PRO components handlebar tape, which matches the PRO Vibe alloy cockpit.

Frame: Pinarello Dogma F10, size 465
Fork: Pinarello Dogma F10
Headset: Pinarello
Stem: PRO Vibe alloy stem, 125mm
Handlebar: PRO Vibe alloy handlebars, 380mm
Tape: PRO handlebar tape
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070, 170mm, 53/39T
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C35
Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seatpost: Pinarello Dogma F10
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.59m
Rider's weight: 61kg
Saddle height from bottom bracket: 665mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 660mm
Total bicycle weight: 6.93kg