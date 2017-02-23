Sergio Henao's Pinarello Dogma F10 - Gallery
A look at the Colombian’s ride for the 2017 season
Sergio Henao (Team Sky) was a crucial lieutenant during Chris Froome’s third Tour de France victory last year and it is likely we will see Henao in the same important role come July. We take a look at the new Pinarello Dogma F10 Henao used at the Tour Down Under last month, his first race since crashing out of the final stages in the Rio Olympics, and will be using for the 2017 season.
The latest incarnation of the Pinarello Dogma arrived earlier this year, claiming to be lighter, stiffer and more aerodynamic than the Dogma F8. The F10 was designed specifically for the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 groupset, with an E-Link system on the downtube allowing updating and charging of the electronic groupset. Whilst the shifting, levers and brakes equipped on Henao’s bike are from the new groupset, the crankset is an older Dura-Ace 9070 series due to a shortage of chainrings for the latest groupset. It is expected Team Sky will have the full complement of the groupset in time for the spring races, including the new 9100 series wheels.
The Colombian climber opted for Dura-Ace C35 wheels on his 465mm frame. Standard gearing of 53-39T chainrings combined with a Dura-Ace 11-28T cassette were paired with 170mm cranks. An all black Fizik Antares saddle compliments the black PRO components handlebar tape, which matches the PRO Vibe alloy cockpit.
Frame: Pinarello Dogma F10, size 465
Fork: Pinarello Dogma F10
Headset: Pinarello
Stem: PRO Vibe alloy stem, 125mm
Handlebar: PRO Vibe alloy handlebars, 380mm
Tape: PRO handlebar tape
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070, 170mm, 53/39T
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C35
Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seatpost: Pinarello Dogma F10
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.59m
Rider's weight: 61kg
Saddle height from bottom bracket: 665mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 660mm
Total bicycle weight: 6.93kg
