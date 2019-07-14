Cannondale SuperSix Evo 2020 first look
A closer look at the new lightweight aero race bike from Cannondale
As Cyclingnews reported from the Criterium du Dauphine, EF Education First recently began racing aboard an all-new Cannondale SuperSix EVO, a bike that has since been officially launched by Cannondale, with claims of some big improvements over its predecessor.
The first thing you notice with the new SuperSix EVO is the newly designed frame shape featuring the more aerodynamic and comfort-enhancing dropped seat stays. The frame utilises aerodynamic tube profiles throughout, which claim to offer equal-or-better stiffness than round tubes, while reducing drag by up to 30 per cent and shaving 19 grams from the frameset weight (56cm).
Aerodynamic benefits
The biggest claim from Cannondale is that the new SuperSix EVO is 30 watts faster at 30mph than their previous SuperSix model, and, perhaps more importantly, 9 watts faster than any of its current competition from the same frameset category.
The front of the head tube features an unusual port through which your cables can be routed internally for a clean front-end look and additional aerodynamic gains. This works in conjunction with the new 'Saveintegrated' bar and 'Knot' stem. There is also a switch plate integrated into the down tube, which simplifies electronic groupset control placement.
More vertical compliance
According to Cannondale, the new SuperSix EVO’s ride is improved by 18 per cent more vertical compliance, by virtue of the lowered seat stays, integrated seat binder, and the Knot seat post with Cannondale’s Save technology.
Disc brakes and tyre clearance
The Hi-MOD frameset – Cannondale's range-topping carbon fibre – is available as a disc brake only version, with direct mount rim brakes being added on the standard, cheaper version of the frame. Interestingly, that means Rigoberto Uran, and some of his EF Education First teammates, are currently racing aboard rim-brake equipped, non-Hi-MOD framesets, at the Tour de France. The same frame that can be bought in a full build for around £2,000 – although Education First's bikes will have a significantly higher finishing kit spec.
Tyre clearance has also been boosted, to mean that even with 30c tyres, you’ll get 6mm of clearance either side. Rim-braked models are limited by the calipers, yet direct-mount brakes mean you can still fit 28mm tyres with ease, say Cannondale.
Updated geometry
Compared to the old model, the 2020 SuperSix EVO has received a somewhat surprising change to the stack and reach measurements. As the SuperSix EVO is raced by pro riders from EF Education First, you’d be forgiven for thinking the bike is an all-out aggressive, ultimate race bike, but the 2020 model has gained a slightly raised front end and shorter reach.
In a change of direction from the brand, this puts the geometry squarely between the brand’s aero-focussed SystemSix and less aggressive, endurance-oriented Synapse, although Cannondale's road product manager Sam Ebert explained to Cyclingnews that all of the team's pro riders were able to maintain their existing bike fits despite the less aggressive stance – a decision more likely to benefit consumers as opposed to being a detriment to racers.
The SuperSix EVO also follows the recent Cannondale trend of coming pre-fitted with a not-yet-activated power meter on some models, requiring an additional fee to 'turn on' the data collection.
Cannondale SuperSix EVO pricing: Prices for the new SuperSix EVO start at £1999 / US$2200 / AU$3399 for a carbon fibre, Shimano 105 equipped version and the top-of-the-range Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-series, Di2 equipped SuperSix Hi-MOD will set you back £8,999.99 / US$11,500 / AU$12,999.
