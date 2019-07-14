Cannondale SuperSix Evo 2020 first look

Image 1 of 18 The 2020 Cannondale SuperSix EVO (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 18 Cannondale SuperSix EVO aerodynamic savings vs competition (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 3 of 18 The traditional round seat post and clamp has been replaced by a D-profile seat post and wedge clamp (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 18 The new aero handlebars can accommodate out front computer mounts above or below the bars (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 18 Cannondale have also launched an aero stem and handlebar combination (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 18 Retaining the low weight of the previous model, the new SuperSix is significantly more aerodynamic (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 18 The Hi-MOD version of the frame is only available with disc brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 18 Gear cables are hidden into the head tube, while brake hoses are routed inside the down tube (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 18 Stem-specific spacers offer a neat front end (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 18 Three bottle cage mounts allow for a lower and more aero bottle position when riding with a single bidon (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 18 Cannondale have gone for subtler graphics on their 2020 road collection (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 18 A look at the rear derailleur cable routing port (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 18 The rear disc brake hose is also well considered (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 18 Cannondale's Knot 45 wheels are paired with Vittoria Rubino tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 18 The new, lowered seat stays follows recent trends in range-topping road frames for improved compliance and aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 18 This model is specced with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series components and a power meter (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 18 To the rear of the seat tube and seat stays, Cannondale have added some reflective stickers to improve road visibility (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 18 Cannondale SuperSix EVO watt savings vs competition (Image credit: Cannondale)

As Cyclingnews reported from the Criterium du Dauphine, EF Education First recently began racing aboard an all-new Cannondale SuperSix EVO, a bike that has since been officially launched by Cannondale, with claims of some big improvements over its predecessor.

The first thing you notice with the new SuperSix EVO is the newly designed frame shape featuring the more aerodynamic and comfort-enhancing dropped seat stays. The frame utilises aerodynamic tube profiles throughout, which claim to offer equal-or-better stiffness than round tubes, while reducing drag by up to 30 per cent and shaving 19 grams from the frameset weight (56cm).

Aerodynamic benefits

The biggest claim from Cannondale is that the new SuperSix EVO is 30 watts faster at 30mph than their previous SuperSix model, and, perhaps more importantly, 9 watts faster than any of its current competition from the same frameset category.

The front of the head tube features an unusual port through which your cables can be routed internally for a clean front-end look and additional aerodynamic gains. This works in conjunction with the new 'Saveintegrated' bar and 'Knot' stem. There is also a switch plate integrated into the down tube, which simplifies electronic groupset control placement.

More vertical compliance

According to Cannondale, the new SuperSix EVO’s ride is improved by 18 per cent more vertical compliance, by virtue of the lowered seat stays, integrated seat binder, and the Knot seat post with Cannondale’s Save technology.

Disc brakes and tyre clearance

The Hi-MOD frameset – Cannondale's range-topping carbon fibre – is available as a disc brake only version, with direct mount rim brakes being added on the standard, cheaper version of the frame. Interestingly, that means Rigoberto Uran, and some of his EF Education First teammates, are currently racing aboard rim-brake equipped, non-Hi-MOD framesets, at the Tour de France. The same frame that can be bought in a full build for around £2,000 – although Education First's bikes will have a significantly higher finishing kit spec.

Tyre clearance has also been boosted, to mean that even with 30c tyres, you’ll get 6mm of clearance either side. Rim-braked models are limited by the calipers, yet direct-mount brakes mean you can still fit 28mm tyres with ease, say Cannondale.

Compared to the old model, the 2020 SuperSix EVO has received a somewhat surprising change to the stack and reach measurements. As the SuperSix EVO is raced by pro riders from EF Education First, you’d be forgiven for thinking the bike is an all-out aggressive, ultimate race bike, but the 2020 model has gained a slightly raised front end and shorter reach.

In a change of direction from the brand, this puts the geometry squarely between the brand’s aero-focussed SystemSix and less aggressive, endurance-oriented Synapse, although Cannondale's road product manager Sam Ebert explained to Cyclingnews that all of the team's pro riders were able to maintain their existing bike fits despite the less aggressive stance – a decision more likely to benefit consumers as opposed to being a detriment to racers.

The SuperSix EVO also follows the recent Cannondale trend of coming pre-fitted with a not-yet-activated power meter on some models, requiring an additional fee to 'turn on' the data collection.

Cannondale SuperSix EVO pricing: Prices for the new SuperSix EVO start at £1999 / US$2200 / AU$3399 for a carbon fibre, Shimano 105 equipped version and the top-of-the-range Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-series, Di2 equipped SuperSix Hi-MOD will set you back £8,999.99 / US$11,500 / AU$12,999.

Cannondale SuperSix EVO model list:

Men’s

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD Disc Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD Disc Shimano Ultegra Di2

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD Disc Shimano Dura-Ace (photographed)

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD Disc Shimano Ultegra

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Carbon Disc SRAM Force eTap AXS

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Carbon Disc Shimano Ultegra

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Carbon Shimano Ultegra

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Carbon Disc Shimano 105

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Carbon Shimano 105

Women’s

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Carbon Disc Women's Shimano Ultegra Di2

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Carbon Disc Women's Shimano Ultegra

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Carbon Disc Women's Shimano 105

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Carbon Women's Shimano 105