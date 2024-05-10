Another battle through SEVEN gravel heaven – Path to World Championships continues at Australia’s Nannup

Justine Barrow, Casia Boglio, Tasman Nankervis and Brendan Johnston among key contenders at Saturday's UCI Gravel World Series race

On the start line at the SEVEN round of the Gravel World Series in Nannup, Western Australia 2023
On the start line at the SEVEN round of the Gravel World Series in Nannup, Western Australia 2023 with men's winner Tasman Nankervis in centre (Image credit: Patrick Boere)

It was only two years ago that the SEVEN race in Nannup jumped into the new UCI Gravel World Series and put their hands up to host a World Championship in the discipline as well. Then the road ahead was an unknown, with as many possible routes as there are course options in the gravel road rich wilderness surrounding Nannup, although the team behind the Western Australian event had an inkling of the potential massive growth ahead.

Now, the event is heading into its third edition as part of the series, but seventh year all up, and the field keeps ballooning as it heads toward 2026 when it will host the first UCI Gravel World Championships outside Europe on a course that, given the race history, is likely be just about as close as you can get to 100% gravel.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.