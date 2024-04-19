Swenson and Villafañe defend Fuego XL titles to take top spots at Life Time Grand Prix

By Jackie Tyson
published

Vermeulen holds off Beers in men's division while newcomer Sheppard takes second ahead of Otto in women's race

Sofia Gomez Villafañe wins Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL for a second time
Sofia Gomez Villafañe wins Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL for a second time

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-SRAM) won for a third time at Life Time Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL mountain bike race while Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) defended her pro women’s title in Monterey, California on Friday. The endurance MTB race, covering 70 miles (112km) served as the opening round of the seven-event Life Time Grand Prix.  

Pro men - top 10
PosRiderTime
1Keegan Swenson04:00:13
2Alexey Vermeulen00:00:49
3Matthew Beers00:01:06
4Cole Paton00:01:45
5Brendan Johnson00:02:30
6Payson McElveen00:02:46
7Howard Grotts00:04:18
8Petr Vakoč00:04:35
9Sean Fincham00:06:14
10Alex Wild00:09:20
Pro women - top 10
PosRiderTime
1Sofia Gomez Villafañe04:42:23
2Samara Sheppard00:03:40
3Hannah Otto00:03:57
4Alexis Skarda00:04:18
5Jenna Rinehart00:05:02
6Erin Huck00:05:56
7Sarah Sturm00:09:38
8Hayley Preen00:11:16
9Melisa Rollins00:12:05
10Deanna Mayles00:12:34

