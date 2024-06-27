'We are breaking new ground' – Visma-Lease a Bike sets up rolling control room for Tour de France

Van set up to with equipment to allow team to collect and analyse real time data to help inform decisions on the road

The Visma-Lease a Bike control room van parked on the side of the road ahead of the start of the Tour de France 2024
The Visma-Lease a Bike control room van parked on the side of the road ahead of the start of the Tour de France 2024 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Visma-Lease a Bike is looking to amp up real-time data collection at the Tour de France with a rolling control room, leaning into a digital solution to help aid decision-making and performance on the road as the team embarks on its plight to secure the yellow jersey for the third year in a row.

A van that the team outlined would be filled with state-of-the-art technology and equipment is set to be used to analyse generally available data – from TV footage to weather information and race radio – to provide a new tool for the team led by two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard.

"We are very happy that we were able to develop the Control Room with our innovative partners, which allows us to collect and analyse even more live data and get a better overview of the race," said the team's head of performance Mathieu Heijboer. 

