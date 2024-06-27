'We are breaking new ground' – Visma-Lease a Bike sets up rolling control room for Tour de France

The Visma-Lease a Bike control room van parked on the side of the road ahead of the start of the Tour de France 2024

Visma-Lease a Bike is looking to amp up real-time data collection at the Tour de France with a rolling control room, leaning into a digital solution to help aid decision-making and performance on the road as the team embarks on its plight to secure the yellow jersey for the third year in a row.



A van that the team outlined would be filled with state-of-the-art technology and equipment is set to be used to analyse generally available data – from TV footage to weather information and race radio – to provide a new tool for the team led by two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard.

"We are very happy that we were able to develop the Control Room with our innovative partners, which allows us to collect and analyse even more live data and get a better overview of the race," said the team's head of performance Mathieu Heijboer.

"This will enable us to support the coaches in the car, and help them make the best possible tactical decisions faster,” he added.

It would be a particularly welcome advantage this season, as while Visma-Lease a Bike's Vingegaard had been looking every bit on track to make it three titles in a row his April crash at Itzulia Basque Country that left him with broken ribs, a broken collarbone and a punctured lung initially raised doubts about whether he would even be on the start line.

Now his attendance has been confirmed, but given he'll be lining up with such a challenging lead-in, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has assumed the role of race favourite.

Visma-Lease a Bike said it will be using the control room – set up through a collaboration between main sponsor Visma, a software company, and gaming group BetCity – from the first stage of the Tour de France, with is setting off from Florence on June 29.

“We are thrilled to provide continued software expertise via the Control Room to help Team Visma-Lease a Bike perform their best," said Visma CEO Merete Hverven. "Together, we are breaking new ground in elite-level cycling, demonstrating the power of digital solutions to support decision-making and improve performance, not just for business and society, but also in the world of sport.”

The team has never shied away from stepping out new approaches, the most obvious example this season being the new time trial helmets, with a huge visor, massive protruding leading edge and wide rear wings.

