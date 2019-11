2017 National Champions index

Image 1 of 6 Steve Cummings with his prize (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 6 South African national champion Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Australian champion Miles Scotson (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 NZ champion Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare) with Ingrid Drexel (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Australian champion Kat Garfoot (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Colombian champion Sergio Henao (Team Sky) celebrates his Paris-Nice win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Each year the lull between the Tour de Suisse and the Tour de France is filled with national championships. Countries across Europe and around the world time their time trial and road race championship events largely on the same weekend, leading to a flood of results and new champions to remember. To make things a little easier, Cyclingnews has compiled this table of new champions so you know who will ride in their national colours for the next 12 months.



2017 Road National Champions