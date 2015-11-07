2015 Tour of Southland - Gallery

Image 1 of 77
The SBS Bank Tour of Southland took place this week in New Zealand, with Brad Evans (Powernet) claiming the overall win after seven stages and a prologue team time trial. The race started November 1 in Invercargill before traveling through Riverton, Mossburn and Winton and concluding Saturday with two stages: a 13km time trial in the morning and an 83km road race in the afternoon.
Nov. 1 - Prologue, 4.2km team time trial
Stage Winner: Avanti Racing Team Yellow jersey: Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing)
Nov. 2 - Stage 1, 158km road race
Stage Winner: Roman van Uden (Powernet) Yellow jersey: Roman van Uden (Powernet)
Nov. 3 - Stage 2, 156km road race
Stage Winner: Brad Evans (Powernet) Yellow jersey: Brad Evans (Powernet)
Nov. 4 - Stage 3, 148km road race
Stage Winner: Alex Frame (Kia-Ascot Park Hotel) Yellow jersey: Brad Evans (Powernet)
Nov. 5 - Stage 4, 140km road race
Stage Winner: Liam Aitcheson (Creation Signs-L&M Group Ricoh) Yellow jersey: Brad Evans (Powernet)
Nov. 6 - Stage 5, 150km road race
Stage Winner: Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing) Yellow jersey: Brad Evans (Powernet)
Nov. 7 - Stage 6, 13km individual time trial
Stage Winner: Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing) Yellow jersey: Brad Evan (Powernet)
Nov. 7 - Stage 7, 83km road race
Stage Winner: Tom Davison (Avanti Racing) Overall winner: Brad Evans (Powernet) General Classification
# Rider Name (Country) Team Result
1 Brad Evans (Powernet) 21:13:57 2 Robbie Hucker (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:01:11 3 Mike Northey (Kia Motors-Ascot Park) 0:03:27 4 Michael Vink (Mike Greer Homes) 0:04:00 5 Liam Aitcheson (Creation Signs-L&M Group Ricoh) 0:04:50 6 Nick Bain (Team Skoda Racing) 0:05:22 7 Nicholas Katsonis (Barry Stewart Builders) 0:07:33 8 Travis McCabe (Kia Motors-Ascot Park) 0:07:40 9 Mike Cumming (Team Cromwell) 0:10:10 10 Tom Davison (Avanti Racing) 0:10:59