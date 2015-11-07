2015 Tour of Southland - Gallery

Image 1 of 77 The main peloton heads to Gore during stage five of the 2015 Tour of Southland Image 2 of 77 Brad Evans of Dunedin claims the yellow jersey after stage three of the Tour of Southland Image 3 of 77 Adrian Hegyvary of U.S. out front heading towards Gore during stage five of the Tour of Southland Image 4 of 77 Taylor Gunman (R) of Auckland and Brad Evans of Dunedin out front of the chasing group as they make their way towards Gore during stage five of the Tour of Southland Image 5 of 77 Joseph Cooper (L) of Wellington, Matt Zenovich (R) of Invercargill and Nick Bain of Auckland out front of the lead group heading to Gore during stage five of the Tour of Southland Image 6 of 77 Alex Heaney of Cambridge on the climb heading to Gore during stage five of the Tour of Southland Image 7 of 77 Travis McCabe of U.S. leads the main peloton towards Gore during stage five of the Tour The SBS Bank Tour of Southland took place this week in New Zealand, with Brad Evans (Powernet) claiming the overall win after seven stages and a prologue team time trial. The race started November 1 in Invercargill before traveling through Riverton, Mossburn and Winton and concluding Saturday with two stages: a 13km time trial in the morning and an 83km road race in the afternoon.

Check out the gallery above for action from throughout the week.

Nov. 1 - Prologue, 4.2km team time trial

Stage Winner: Avanti Racing Team

Yellow jersey: Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing)

Nov. 2 - Stage 1, 158km road race

Stage Winner: Roman van Uden (Powernet)

Yellow jersey: Roman van Uden (Powernet)

Nov. 3 - Stage 2, 156km road race

Stage Winner: Brad Evans (Powernet)

Yellow jersey: Brad Evans (Powernet)

Nov. 4 - Stage 3, 148km road race

Stage Winner: Alex Frame (Kia-Ascot Park Hotel)

Yellow jersey: Brad Evans (Powernet)

Nov. 5 - Stage 4, 140km road race

Stage Winner: Liam Aitcheson (Creation Signs-L&M Group Ricoh)

Yellow jersey: Brad Evans (Powernet)

Nov. 6 - Stage 5, 150km road race

Stage Winner: Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing)

Yellow jersey: Brad Evans (Powernet)

Nov. 7 - Stage 6, 13km individual time trial

Stage Winner: Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing)

Yellow jersey: Brad Evan (Powernet)

Nov. 7 - Stage 7, 83km road race

Stage Winner: Tom Davison (Avanti Racing)

Overall winner: Brad Evans (Powernet)

General Classification