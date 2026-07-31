Design UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s next helmet and you could win a trip to the 2027 UAE Tour

You’ll have seen G42’s logo on the helmets worn by Tadej Pogačar and the UAE Team Emirates-XRG team as they stormed to Pogačar‘s fifth Tour de France victory and Isaac del Toro’s third place and Best Young Rider crown.

Now the Abu Dhabi-based AI development company is inviting the team’s fans to design its next racing helmet on its Helmetverse platform. The winning design will be manufactured by MET, the team’s helmet supplier, and worn by the team during a stage of the 2027 UAE Tour.

The grand prize winner who submits what’s judged the best design and a guest will be flown out on a VIP trip to watch the 2027 UAE Tour, with exclusive race access. They’ll also be presented with a helmet in their design worn by the team, as well as loads of team merch, including a signed UAE Team Emirates-XRG jersey.

Type your design instructions into the Helmetverse app and it will generate the design for you (Image credit: G42)

It’s a competition that isn’t just for seasoned graphic designers, but one that anyone can get involved in. With G42’s AI specialism, the hard work is taken out of designing your helmet, as you just tell the AI what colours, graphics and effects you want and it will generate your design automatically for you, with a high definition on-screen representation.

You can edit your design once it’s been generated or start again. Helmetverse will keep all your previous designs for you, so you can easily go back to a previous version if you prefer it to a more recent iteration and you can work on it some more if you want to improve it. It’s a fun platform that’s easy to use and you can keep up to five versions of your helmet.

You can browse the complete gallery of submitted designs and vote for your favourite (Image credit: G42)

Once you’re happy with your design, submit it and you can then browse the full library of other designs and vote for your favourite or view the leaderboard of the most popular.

Entries close on 13 September and the most voted for designs will be put before a final judging panel made up of UAE Team Emirates-XRG staff, along with representatives of G42 and MET helmets. They’ll select the winning entry from the shortlisted designs based on creativity, originality and how well it functions as a race helmet.

Tadej Pogačar and the rest of the UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders wore last year's winning design on Stage 5 of the 2026 Tour de France. (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

It’s the second year that G42 has run the Helmetverse competition and last year it attracted over 20,000 entries. You may have seen the winning design from Gizem Akdağ worn by the team, including Tadej, on Stage 5 of this year’s Tour de France from Lannemezan to Pau.