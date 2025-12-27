Q36.5 Rain Shell Jacket review: A solid waterproof option, but in need of refinement

A strong waterproof in the post-PFAS era of things that balances protection and breathability with a great fit. It just lacks some refinement and features that would really add to the overall package.

Price: £320 / €320 / $430 Sizes: XXXS - XXL Weight: 123g Colours: Black, Navy, Olive Green Main fabric: 25% Polyurethane, 75% Polyamide

The Q36.5 Rain Shell Jacket is at present the flagship waterproof offering from Q36.5, aimed squarely at taking on the best waterproof cycling jackets on the market, and in the era of PFAS-free waterproofs it performs pretty well. There is some water ingress after several hours of rain, but the jacket maintains wind proofing so much so that there is no negative impact on body temperature even if water gets through.

This is paired with very good breathability and an ideal fit across the board. As far as temperature regulation and comfort go, it’s a great jacket. The only issues really are the lack of some more practical features that many jackets at this level do feature, the Rain Shell just feels a bit long in the tooth by comparison, especially at this price.

Design and specifications

The Q36.5 Rain Shell Jacket, referred to by the brand as the R. Shell, is built upon the brand’s UF 75 Shell. This is a proprietary (as many Q36.5 technologies are) 3-layer fabric. The outer layer is a compact, high density woven polyamide, while the second layer is, in the brand’s words, “an avant-garde hydrophobic Polyamide membrane”. This has a breathability rating of RET 4, which refers to the Resistance to Evaporative Heat Transfer (RET), where the lower the number the more breathable the garment is. 0-6 is deemed a very low score, so better and suitable for high activity levels. It is measured by using a heated metal plate and skin model to simulate body heat and sweat, then the test measures the amount of energy the fabric requires to allow moisture to escape. Low energy/heat means great evaporative transfer and better breathability.

This fabric also has a 10,000 mm waterproof rating according to the website, but 15,000 according to the brochure. Most jackets as standard start at 10,000 mm so waterproofing is OK here. So as to further this waterproofing, the R. Shell has been paneled aggressively according to Q36.5. The collar is hermetically sealed, while seams have been carefully moved to less exposed areas of the jacket while been both tapered and sealed. Wrist cuffs are also elasticated so as to fit over gloves and limit the amount of water that can get up them.

A neat feature to allow access to pockets are two flaps at the rear of the jacket on the left and right sides. They have been designed specifically to be easy access while also not allowing water to ingress through them. A single-way zip is present rather than two-way, however it is water repellant and also covered by a waterproof tab.

The rear of the jacket is cut long so as to protect from road spray, while the rear hem features reflective detailing with additional reflective strips down the back. Colour options are more muted with black, olive green, and navy blue, while a broad size range from XXXS to XXL are available.

Performance

Given this is a waterproof I’ll dive right into the main factor, waterproofing. In the post-PFAS era, this has come to mean something a little different, with materials and membranes that are not as effective when it comes to waterproofing as their environmentally harmful older outcast siblings.

However as Will Jones pointed out, a waterproof does not necessarily need to be 100% waterproof to be effective as one. The problem most face nowadays is that persistent rain will ingress through the membrane, and unfortunately, the Q36.5 is not immune to this. After around 2 hours of riding in constant mid-level rain, I could feel a bit of moisture had made its way through to my jersey underneath. But thanks to the immense windproofing of this jacket, I was not any cooler even with the ingress. The fit on the arms is tight, but this didn’t result in any cold temperature transfer as I have had happen before with tighter fitting waterproofs. In light rain, the jacket is superb and the clever seam placement does delay any water ingress. Even with the presence of water on my jersey, I was certainly not soaked by any means, and a degree of that could have been sweat internally.

Breathability is another area that has suffered in recent years post-PFAS. Some jackets get around this with breathable rear panels, while others implement strategic vents and lower protected areas. Q36.5 has opted instead for the vents option at the rear which doubles as access to pockets. In terms of access to pockets, I personally didn’t find it worked very well. Instead though these do work quite well for expelling excess body heat without any compromise to protection. The membrane itself is not super breathable, not like the old Shake-Dry and not as much as the Castelli Ultra jacket, but it’s certainly not bad. A two way-zip would enhance potential breathability massively, and help with pocket access.

Interesting though a benefit of the fit of the neck of the jacket is that, even with the top zip undone a fair amount, there is very little in the way of billowing. The neck is fitted in a way that rather than just going up your neck, it kind of opens up and loosens before coming back towards the neck. This gives a very non-constructive fit as well as a nice air layer, but it also stops the neck acting as the initial parachute for billowing to jacket when the zip is undone.

Overall the fit itself is loose enough to be worn over several layers comfortably, but at the same time is maintains quite a close fit that does not flap around when travelling at speed. The Castelli Ultra for example is far more of a tight race fit but struggles over thicker layers, while the Gorewear Spinshift is looser and more relaxed, so not the best for faster speeds. The Q36.5 sits nicely in what I would call an optimum level for comfort and practicality while being able to ride at speed without feeling you have a parachute around you.

There are a few features I’m not so sure about though, along with the lack of two-way zip which is my ultimate bugbear on jackets.

Firstly, it is only available in quite muted or earthy colours which are not the best for visibility. A reflective strip across the rear hem does aim to help this somewhat, but I prefer brighter colour options, something the Castelli Ultra does very well.

At the rear the hem also does not extend down very far, making protection from rear wheel spray not very good overall. I ride with mudguards in the winter which alleviates this issue, but for those without they will miss a dropped hem significantly. Finally it is not the most packable of jackets. You can scrunch it down and get it into a pocket alright, but it will feature a fair amount of overhang.

Value

Value of waterproofs has become somewhat of a reassessed metric in recent years. The price remains the same as the old fluorine-featuring options, but the performance is not quite what it once was and so needs recalibrating. Frankly, compared to the Shakedry offerings most modern waterproofs are not as good value as the performance to cost is not what it once was.

Looking at the current market of waterproofs, the Q36.5 Rain Shell certainly sits in the higher echelons of the pricing spectrum at £320. In terms of total waterproofing capacity however it does perform again at the upper end of what is to be expected now. This is paired with solidly good breathability and a very suitable fit for layering or with fewer layers underneath. The only gripe being the lack of dropped hem.

It is for example a more effective waterproof than the likes of the Castelli Gabba R jacket which is a similar price but a bit less protected save for a more dropped hem. However, the Gabba R features pockets, and the non-jacket version has a two-way zip. Meanwhile the Castelli Ultra is cheaper, not as waterproof, but has a more visible option for colours and reflective detailing.

My problem with the Q36.5 Rain Shell is that although it’s a good waterproof in that it keeps you a consistent temperature in rain or shine, it just lacks a few feature which would make it more user friendly an practical.

The likes of the Pas Normal Studios Mechanism Rain Shell for example is a touch more expensive at £330, but the waterproofing is similar. The PNS though features zip pockets, breathable panels under the arms and wrists, larger reflective detailing, and a two-way zip. For that reason, it is well worth the additional £10 even if it is not as packable. Fewer of these features can be forgiven in a jacket that is cheaper or more packable, of which the Q36.5 Rain Shell is neither. At present then I think that makes it a good performer, but lacking somewhat in overall value.

It would be remiss of me to exclude though that Q36.5 does source and produce all components of the kit it makes from within a 350km radius of the factory, as well as using a lot of recycled polyester. Some of this does increase the price, for the benefit of being on the face of it a more environmentally conscious and friendly company.

Verdict

I like the Q36.5 Rain Shell Jacket. Every ride I’ve taken it out on in the rain it has performed well and I’ve been left feeling comfortable, the key thing you want when riding in the rain. Persistent rain can get in, but not excessively, while the windproofing keeps you a good temperature.

Breathability is also solid by waterproof standards, and the fit of the sleeves and neck are highlights. However the jacket just feels to be lacking some refinement, with the rear flaps for pocket access being middling in their success, and a limited colour range along with no two-way zip. Q36.5 appears to have addressed some of these aspects in the new AW25 range already, but at present the Rain Shell feels a little half baked.