Now with a 73% saving, here's how you can watch the 2025/26 Cyclocross World Cup live from anywhere in the world – just as you would at home

News
By published

Round two of the World Cup unfolds this Saturday and pits Wout van Aert against Mathieu van der Poel for the first time this season

NAMUR, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 14: Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck competes during the 16th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup Namur 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite on December 14, 2025 in Namur, Belgium. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

This weekend's Cyclocross World Cup round at Antwerp will see Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel face off against each other for the first time in this cyclocross season's competition.

Both riders are riding a limited campaign in this World Cup, but will still face off against each other five times over the season. Reigning World Champion, Mathieu van der Poel, got off to winning ways in last weekend's round at Namur, while his rival Wout van Aert is set for his first start in this year's competition on Saturday.

Watch the Cyclocross World Cup from anywhere

Rated world's best VPN service✅ Fast, secure, removes geo-blocking💰 Just $2.99 / £2.29 per month
73% off + 3 months FREE


🥇 Rated world's best VPN service
✅ Fast, secure, removes geo-blocking
💰 Just $2.99 / £2.29 per month

View Deal

Belgian Wout van Aert competes in the men&#039;s elite race during the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition, in Maasmechelen on January 25, 2025. (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT

Wout van Aert will face his rival, Mathieu van der Poel, for the first time this season at Antwerp on Saturday (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

There are various streaming providers running live coverage of the CX World Cup in different regions across the world. Best of all, the competition is being streamed live and free on the UCI's YouTube channel.

There is a big caveat to that, though, as unfortunately you can't watch the live racing on YouTube if you live in the US, UK, or Canada. There are still race highlights and other coverage to enjoy on the UCI's channel after the racing is over, though.

To watch the Cyclocross World Cup live in both the US and Canada, you'll need a subscription to FloBikes. If you live in the UK, you can follow the action on TNT Sports with a subscription to Discovery+.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

TOPICS
Rich Owen
Rich Owen
Deals Editor

Rich Owen was editor of our sister site, Bikeperfect.com, from 2021 to 2024, and now looks after deals across Future's sports websites. He's worked as a journalist and editor for over 25 years, with 13 years specialising in cycling media. Rich has previously been editor of What Mountain Bike magazine, and has written for many cycling magazines and websites, including – Bikeradar.com, MBR.co.uk, Cycling Plus, Mountain Biking UK, MBUK.com and Off-Road.cc.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.