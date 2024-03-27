Pearl Izumi discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Pearl Izumi offer free shipping? Yes. In the US, economy shipping via UPS is free on orders over $99, including to Hawaii and Alaska. Orders under the $99 threshold will incur a shipping fee of $8.99.

When is the next sale at Pearl Izumi? There are sales throughout the year with this brand with savings like 30% off being available during the Pearl Izumi Black Friday event. Alternatively, you can shop their dedicated clearance section with discounts of up to 50% on a variety of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories.

Is there a Pearl Izumi warranty available? Yes. In the US, Pearl Izumi clothing has a 5-year warranty against defects in materials or workmanship, if sold by Pearl Izumi or an authorised dealer. Please note that you’ll need to pay to ship the item back to Pearl Izumi for inspection.

Does Pearl Izumi offer a crash replacement service? Yes. You can apply for a 30% discount on a replacement. In the US, you will need to email Customer Services with details and photos to info@pearlinzumi.com with the subject line ‘Crash Replacement’.

Why is my Pearl Izumi promo code not working? Pearl Izumi’s promo codes may only be valid for full-price items and for a limited time, so check that you’ve got a qualifying item in your cart and that the promo code you want to use has not expired. You can’t usually combine promo codes with other offers either. If it’s been applied, you should see the price reduction reflected in your total on checkout.

What is the Pearl Izumi returns policy? Yes. If you’ve bought from the Pearl Izumi website in the US, you can return new and unused items with their tags attached within 30 days in their original packaging for a refund. Please note that this will incur a cost of $6. You don’t need to contact Pearl Izumi in advance, but you will need to print the return label. Pearl Izumi won’t accept returns for Final Sale items. If you’ve bought an item from a retailer, you must return it to where you bought it, rather than directly to Pearl Izumi.

Hints and Tips

Pearl Izumi Newsletter: Stay up to date with everything Pearl Izumi has to offer when you sign up for their official newsletter. Once you’ve signed up, you will be the first to hear about their upcoming product launches, exclusive offers and discounts, and a 15% Pearl Izumi discount code to use on your first order.

Clearance Bargains: Save on your next purchase by taking advantage of the clearance prices that are available on a wide variety of products. The clearance page is a great place to pick up a bargain on past seasons’ clothing, although you’ll normally not be able to apply a discount code as well.

Handy Advice: There’s loads of advice online on everything you need to get riding, whether you’re looking for a road or mountain bike kit. There’s also extensive guidance to help both men and women to choose the right size. These helpful guides can benefit beginners and pros alike guaranteeing you the right products and fit for you.

How to Use Your Pearl Izumi Discount Code

Found a product you’d like to buy on Pearl Izumi’s site? Here’s how you can use one of our voucher codes to save extra cash on that product.