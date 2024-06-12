Blix Bike coupon codes for June 2024
FAQs
Does Blix Bike offer free shipping?
Yes, Blix ships every bike model with free shipping if you live in the contiguous USA. Orders that do not include a bike will incur a shipping fee, which will be calculated at the checkout.
Can I test ride Blix Bikes?
Yes, Blix partners with more than 250 stores across the USA, with many locations offering free test rides, bike servicing, and resale services. You can find your nearest store by entering your zip code into the interactive store finder found on the Blix Bike website.
What is the Blix Bike quiz?
If you aren't sure which model is for you, you can take the Blix Bike quiz to receive recommendations on which bike to purchase. Answer questions on your height, any passengers you plan to have, whether you plan to commute or use your bike for leisure, and how much weight you plan to carry on your bike, then provide your email address and you'll be sent a personalized list of recommendations directly to your inbox.
Does Blix Bike accept returns?
Customers can send bikes back to Blix Bike within 14 days of purchase. This will cost $150 in returns fees, and you'll need to make sure your bike is returned in like-new packaging with all accessories and packaging included. To arrange a bike return, just get in touch with the Blix Bike team and make sure you receive confirmation in writing. Returns on accessories and parts are also available, but although they do not incur a return shipping fee, you will need to arrange and cover the cost of shipping them back to the brand.
How can I contact Blix Bike?
If you need support form the Blix Bike customer service team, you can email them at support@blixbike.com, call (855) 655-BLIX (2549) Monday to Friday between 9am - 4pm (PT), or access the live chat feature by clicking the "Help" button in the right-hand corner.
Hints and Tips
Look for sales: Like many e-bikes brands, Blix Bike runs regular promotions that discount their e-bike models and accessories. You can find as much as $500 off selected products, as well as bundle deals which include discounted or free items when you purchase nominated products.
Refer a friend to Blix: Know someone who'd like a Blix Bike? You can refer friends to the brand to let them make a purchase at a discount. When your friend uses your referral link to buy their first Blix Bike, they'll get $50 off, and you'll receive $50 cash as a thanks. You'll also receive free gifts for repeated referrals, which include the likes of water bottles (1 referral), Bluetooth speakers (2 referrals), waterproof pannier bags (3 referrals), bike tune-ups (5 referrals) and replacement batteries (10 referrals).
Join the newsletter: If you want to receive regular updates on Blix Bikes promotions and products, you can provide your chosen email address through their website to join their mailing list. Sign ups will also get access to exclusive members-only discounts, giving you more ways to save.
How to use Blix Bike coupon codes
1) Look through the list of available Blix Bike coupon codes on this page and select one you'd like to use.
2) Click "Get Code" and your code will be revealed in a new tab - copy it to your clipboard for later.
3) Head back to your old tab to go to the Blix Bike website and start shopping.
4) Add the items you want to purchase to your cart as you go, then click on your cart when you're ready to order.
5) At the checkout, look for the field marked "Promo Code" and paste your code here.
6) Click "Apply" and your order total should now change to reflect your savings.
7) Continue to place your order as normal.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages.
About Blix Bike
Blix Bike was founded in 2014 by Pontus Malmberg and has its headquarter in Santa Cruz, CA. The brand sells a range of e-bikes suited to all needs, including city bikes, folding bikes, cargo bikes and more. As well as e-bike models, they also sell accessories such as bags, racks and baskets, and parts such as batteries, chargers and fenders. Blix ships across the USA and is partnered with more than 250 stores across the country, which sell and offer test rides of Blix Bike models in their brick and mortar stores. If you're looking to order from the brand's online store, you can find the latest Blix Bike coupon codes to add to your order listed on this page.
Written by
