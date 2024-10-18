SUPER73 discount codes for October 2024

FAQs

How much is shipping at SUPER73? There is a flat rate of $150 per bike for shipping at SUPER73 for contiguous US states. This costs $450 per bike to Hawaii. If your order is a K1D, this will have ground shipping and costs $50 to contiguous US states or $100 to Hawaii or Alaska. Batteries will also have a flat rate of $100. Shipping costs for any other items, such as accessories, are calculated at the checkout.

Does SUPER73 have a military discount? Yes, military personnel can qualify for a 10%-off military discount at SUPER73 on selected models. You will need to verify your work status through ID.me to access this discount. If you are a government employee, hospital staff, medical provider, military, nurse, teacher, or first-responder you can access a SUPER73 discount.

When are the sales at SUPER73? The SUPER73 sales are highly sought-after and can appear throughout the year. We’ve seen sales such as 25% off accessories from the Super73 dedicated ‘sale’ page. Another smart time to shop is the Black Friday sales in November, which Super73 have previously held.

Is there a SUPER73 store near me? There is most likely a SUPER73 store near you. You will need to use the ‘store locator’ page on SUPER73’s website to locate your nearest stockist. You can also visit the Irvine Showroom in Southern California, if you wish to test-run an ebike in person.

What is SUPER73's returns policy? With bike returns, SUPER73 will only accept returns of unopened and unused bikes within 15 days of delivery. You will need to send photos of the unopened items as proof before the returns process can be approved. If approved, there is a 15% restocking fee. Any accessories, apparel, or replacements can be returned within 30 days. Items should be unworn, undamaged, and will be inspected upon return. Any items with debris or dirt that refuses to be easily cleaned will be returned and considered final sale. Batteries are also final sale and cannot be returned.

Hints and Tips

Join the SUPER73 newsletter: Learn the latest in the ebike community and hear about new SUPER73 news when you sign up for the brand’s newsletter. It’s completely free to sign up—simply enter your email address into the sign-up box on the SUPER73 website. You might also be sent exclusive discounts and sales alerts, right to your email.

Save with healthcare discounts: If you’re a nurse, first responder, or hospital staff, you can also save up to 10% off at SUPER73. Simply log into your ID.me account to confirm your place of work. You’ll then be able to access your unique Super73 discount code and score a saving right away.

Read the warranties: SUPER73 has specific warranties on each of its ebike series models. If your bike needs sorting, SUPER73 should repair or replace any defective parts providing you meet the terms and conditions. Usually, this does not cover normal wear and tear. We’d recommend reading these terms and conditions if you’re thinking about purchasing.

Follow SUPER73 on socials: When you follow SUPER73 on social media, you can keep up-to-date with the latest brand sales and new ebikes. You can follow the bold brand on either Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. SUPER73 also usually posts brand events and sweepstake competitions.

See a SUPER73 bike in-person: If you’d prefer to see a SUPER73 ebike in-person, you can visit the Irvine, California store. Whilst SUPER73 states there are no test drives at the retail store, the brand has occasionally posted to socials inviting shoppers for a test drive.