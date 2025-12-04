A $70,000 bike? Tadej Pogačar's Tour de France-winning Colnago Y1Rs up for auction

Tadej Pogačar's Tour de France-winning Colnago Y1Rs Raw Carbon is up for auction on Sotheby's

If you're a well-off fan looking to own a piece of cycling history, then your luck might just be in after Sotheby's put Tadej Pogačar's Tour de France-winning Colnago Y1Rs Raw Carbon up for auction this week.

The bike, which Pogačar rode from stage 16 of the race on Mont Ventoux up to stage 20, is all black, featuring rainbow jersey accents. Of course, it's kitted out with the same high-end equipment from Enve, Fizik, and Shimano that Pogačar used.

Days before switching to this bike, Pogačar raced a heavily modified Colnago Y1Rs to glory in the Peyragudes mountain time trial on stage 13, with the bike featuring no paint and weighing in at just 6.9kg.

The Sotheby's listing states that stage 16 saw Pogačar "riding a bicycle that immediately captured the attention of the cycling world", noting that the subtle rainbow paint job was made up on rest day before the stage.

"Taking advantage of the rest day, the bike was finalised with the signature World Champion accents — red, green, yellow, and blue — creating the Raw Carbon edition known today, which made its official debut in the 16th stage, set to face the iconic Mont Ventoux climb," the listing reads.

"The frame's exposed carbon finish and meticulous detailing reflect both extreme performance engineering and aesthetic refinement, designed to complement the abilities of the reigning World Champion and support his campaign for overall Tour de France victory."

At the time of writing, the bike has flown past Sotheby's estimated price of $15-20,000, with the bidding currently sitting at a mammoth $70,000 (£52,456) after 66 bids. Bidding on the Y1Rs closes at 3:34pm GMT on Friday, December 5.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The bike is one of four Colnago bikes currently up for auction at Sotheby's, part of the 'Colnago: Legends & Icons' lot.

The other three bikes up for sale include a restored Colnago track bike built to Eddy Merckx's 1972 World Hour Record dimensions (currently at $4,500/£3,372) and João Almeida's Colnago C68 Rossa from the 2025 Vuelta a España presentation ($13,000/£9.742).

Also up for auction is one of the first carbon road frames, the 1989 Colnago C35 Oro Ferrari collaboration, which features a gold-plated Campagnolo Super Record groupset and Colnago five-spoke carbon wheels ($13,000/£9.742). Bidding on all three bikes closes at the same time as the Y1Rs.