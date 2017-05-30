Wilier Triestina Cento10 Air Dura-Ace review

Image 1 of 4 The frame makes the most of Kamm Tail profiles – the pointy bit of an airfoil shape is cut off – to stay within UCI regs (Image credit: Robert Smith) Image 2 of 4 The barrel adjusters are housed within the frame to keep the Cento10 as aero as possible (Image credit: Robert Smith) Image 3 of 4 The 10 is designed to be size specific. An XS bike rides the same as an XXL by changing the dimensions of each individual tube (Image credit: Robert Smith) Image 4 of 4 The biggest aero gain comes from the one-piece Alabarda bar-stem (Image credit: Robert Smith)

This article originally appeared on BikeRadar

The aim with Wilier's new Cento10 Air was to improve on the aero advantages of the previous model, while adding a layer of comfort from its SR all-rounder.

Highs: Light, lively, fast and fun

Light, lively, fast and fun Lows: Braking needs careful set up to avoid noise

Braking needs careful set up to avoid noise Buy if: You want an aggressive-riding race machine with an aero advantage

At 990g, the frame sinks below the 1kg watermark, which is impressive for a wind-cheating design. To reduce weight, Wilier has worked on the details – metal inserts have been simplified, and it's switched to Shimano's direct-mount brake standard with the bonus of improved tyre clearances, being able to take 28mm rubber.

The biggest aero gain comes from the one-piece Alabarda bar-stem. This integrates all the cables through the head tube, with the cables sitting forward of the D-shaped steerer tube before passing either side. The stem sits inline with the horizontal bar, reducing frontal area. The stem is set at 10.3 degrees (standard is 6 degrees), which puts the bar 1.8cm lower. Under the stem is a hollow slot sized to fit a Di2 control box and threaded inserts for a mount for a head unit of your choice.

We were impressed with the smoothness of the ride, for a race bike, and the front end provided a great balance between comfort and stiffness. Out of the saddle honking up a climb, the bar has just enough give, yet when you're down in the drops there's plenty of controlled buzz-killing compliance.

The Wilier Triestina Cento10 Air is equipped with Shimano's 9100 Dura-Ace. The whole system feels sharp, the brake actuation comes in earlier and there's more definition when shifting. The rear mech switches to the Shadow design from mountain bikes, which gives it a lower profile. In all but the lowest sprockets the mech sits inside the outer edge of the chainstays, offering better protection should you crash.

The brakes are perhaps the best standard callipers we've tried to date. The carbon Mavic Cosmic wheels are a new-for-2017 shape, with a sculpted, blunted profile with a wider 17mm internal diameter. They feel smooth, with a quick pick-up at the freehub, and not overly stiff. At 1,650g a pair for a 45mm-deep set of wheels they're suitably light, too.

We aren't enamoured with Exalith brake tracks – when operating perfectly you get a satisfying buzz, but this can change into an ear-piercing screech when making harder efforts.

We wouldn't expect to praise an aero bike with terms like 'nimble', 'agile' and 'fast handling', but the Cento10 is all of those things. The short (407mm) stays and wheelbase imbue it with far more of a fun factor than your average head-down-power-on aero race bike.

Name: Cento10Air Dura-Ace

Built by: Wilier Triestina

Price: £6,299.00 /US$6,950.00 / AU$7,999.00

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Cassette: 11-28

Cranks: 50/34

Fork: Carbon

Frame Material: Carbon

Front Derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Front Tyre: 25mm Mavic Yksion Pro

Handlebar: Alabarda one-piece carbon Bar and Stem

Rear Derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Rear Tyre: 25mm Mavic Yksion Pro

Saddle: Astute Star

Seatpost: Ritchey carbon aero

Weight (kg): 7.5

Wheelset: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon Exalith

Frame size tested: 58cm