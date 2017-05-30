Wilier Triestina Cento10 Air Dura-Ace review

This article originally appeared on BikeRadar
Related Articles
The aim with Wilier's new Cento10 Air was to improve on the aero advantages of the previous model, while adding a layer of comfort from its SR all-rounder.
- Highs: Light, lively, fast and fun
- Lows: Braking needs careful set up to avoid noise
- Buy if: You want an aggressive-riding race machine with an aero advantage
At 990g, the frame sinks below the 1kg watermark, which is impressive for a wind-cheating design. To reduce weight, Wilier has worked on the details – metal inserts have been simplified, and it's switched to Shimano's direct-mount brake standard with the bonus of improved tyre clearances, being able to take 28mm rubber.
The biggest aero gain comes from the one-piece Alabarda bar-stem. This integrates all the cables through the head tube, with the cables sitting forward of the D-shaped steerer tube before passing either side. The stem sits inline with the horizontal bar, reducing frontal area. The stem is set at 10.3 degrees (standard is 6 degrees), which puts the bar 1.8cm lower. Under the stem is a hollow slot sized to fit a Di2 control box and threaded inserts for a mount for a head unit of your choice.
We were impressed with the smoothness of the ride, for a race bike, and the front end provided a great balance between comfort and stiffness. Out of the saddle honking up a climb, the bar has just enough give, yet when you're down in the drops there's plenty of controlled buzz-killing compliance.
The Wilier Triestina Cento10 Air is equipped with Shimano's 9100 Dura-Ace. The whole system feels sharp, the brake actuation comes in earlier and there's more definition when shifting. The rear mech switches to the Shadow design from mountain bikes, which gives it a lower profile. In all but the lowest sprockets the mech sits inside the outer edge of the chainstays, offering better protection should you crash.
The brakes are perhaps the best standard callipers we've tried to date. The carbon Mavic Cosmic wheels are a new-for-2017 shape, with a sculpted, blunted profile with a wider 17mm internal diameter. They feel smooth, with a quick pick-up at the freehub, and not overly stiff. At 1,650g a pair for a 45mm-deep set of wheels they're suitably light, too.
We aren't enamoured with Exalith brake tracks – when operating perfectly you get a satisfying buzz, but this can change into an ear-piercing screech when making harder efforts.
We wouldn't expect to praise an aero bike with terms like 'nimble', 'agile' and 'fast handling', but the Cento10 is all of those things. The short (407mm) stays and wheelbase imbue it with far more of a fun factor than your average head-down-power-on aero race bike.
Name: Cento10Air Dura-Ace
Built by: Wilier Triestina
Price: £6,299.00 /US$6,950.00 / AU$7,999.00
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Cassette: 11-28
Cranks: 50/34
Fork: Carbon
Frame Material: Carbon
Front Derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Front Tyre: 25mm Mavic Yksion Pro
Handlebar: Alabarda one-piece carbon Bar and Stem
Rear Derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Rear Tyre: 25mm Mavic Yksion Pro
Saddle: Astute Star
Seatpost: Ritchey carbon aero
Weight (kg): 7.5
Wheelset: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon Exalith
Frame size tested: 58cm
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy