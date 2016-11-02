Filippo Pozzato's Wilier Triestina Cento10 Air - Gallery
A look at the Italian's stunning azzurra bike
Filippo Pozzato was only first reserve in the Italian team for the recent World Road Championships in Qatar but after his special red Wilier Triestina Cento10 Air bike was stolen in Milan, he was given a special azzurra-coloured bike for the final races of the 2016 season.
We captured these images of the bike at the Abu Dhabi Tour where Pozzato competed with his Wilier Southeast team. He was number 175 with the lack of a race number holder forcing his team mechanics to use black tape to hold his number in place behind the head tube.
Wilier Triestina created the Cento10 Air to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the Italian brand. It stands out for its Alabarda integrated bar and stem and also includes design and technology from Wilier Triestina's previous bikes.
This blue bike is virtually identical to the bright red Wilier Cento10 Air that Pozzato used at the Giro d'Italia and through the summer until it was stolen. It has chunky NACA truncated aerofoil tube profiles, which are aerodynamic without greatly increasing weight or compromising rigidity. Wilier testing results suggest that the new frame is around 3% more aerodynamically efficient than its Cento1 Air.
Wilier Triestina has moved the seat stays and junction down the seat tube as far as UCI rules allows, increasing the flow of air. The seat stays bulge out at their top too to help airflow over the area and the direct mount brakes. The same principle has been used with the front forks to create less drag.
The aerofoil seatpost is made by Ritchey for Wilier Triestina. It is held in place by a neatly concealed bolt on the top tube. Pozzato has a long reach and so has a long version of the integrated carbon fibre Alabarda bar and stem. All the cables apart from the front brake are routed internally through the frame to further boost the aerodynamics of the set up. The bars are covered with a smooth Selle Italia tape with rounded bar plugs. Pozzato also has a sprinters gear shifter fitted below his right break lever.
Wilier Triestina claim a frame weight of around 950g for the Cento10 Air, with other colours available s part of its Infinitamente bespoke colour programme.
Like his Wilier Southeast teammates, Pozzato bike is fitted with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 electronic gears, with the Italian preferring 54x46 chainrings for the flat roads in Abu Dhabi. The wheels are from Italian brand Ursus, fitted with unmarked tubulars. The saddle is a team issue Selle Italia model. Pozzato has a silver coloured SRM PC8 power metre unit fitted to his bars but there was no sign of the SRM power metre in his chainset. It was perhaps useful to know the temperature while racing in the sun in Abu Dhabi.
Click through the photo gallery above to see details of the Wilier Triestina Cento10 Air.
