Filippo Pozzato's Wilier Triestina Cento10 Air - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Filippo Pozzato's special azzurra Wilier Triestina Cento10 Air (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 23 Filippo Pozzato (Italy) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 23 A team issue Selle Italia saddle (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 23 The neat rear gear hanger (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 23 The Shimano chainset is fitted with 54 and 46 chainrings (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 23 Pozzato went for these deep section rims at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 23 POzzato and Wilier Southeast use Ursus wheels (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 23 The slim aero front forks (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 23 No race number holder means some black tape does the job (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 23 The neat seat post bolt area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 23 Pozzato prefers deep bars and smooth Selle Italia bar tape (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 23 The rear wheel is closed tight (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 23 The bright yellow creates a contrast with the deep azzurra colour on the frame (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 23 The down tubes of Pozzato Wilier Triestina Cento10 Air (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 23 Cento10Air as it says on the top tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 23 A front view of the rear stay bridge (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 23 The big rear stay bridge apparently helps air flow (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 23 A front view of the Alabarda bar and stem unit with a SRM PC8 unit (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 23 Pozzato has a sprinter changer below his right lever (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 23 The long and aero Alabarda bar and stem (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 23 The solid looking bottom bracket area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 23 A top down view of the Wilier Cento10 Air (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 23 Filippo Pozzato (Wilier - Southeast) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Filippo Pozzato was only first reserve in the Italian team for the recent World Road Championships in Qatar but after his special red Wilier Triestina Cento10 Air bike was stolen in Milan, he was given a special azzurra-coloured bike for the final races of the 2016 season.

We captured these images of the bike at the Abu Dhabi Tour where Pozzato competed with his Wilier Southeast team. He was number 175 with the lack of a race number holder forcing his team mechanics to use black tape to hold his number in place behind the head tube.

Wilier Triestina created the Cento10 Air to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the Italian brand. It stands out for its Alabarda integrated bar and stem and also includes design and technology from Wilier Triestina's previous bikes.

This blue bike is virtually identical to the bright red Wilier Cento10 Air that Pozzato used at the Giro d'Italia and through the summer until it was stolen. It has chunky NACA truncated aerofoil tube profiles, which are aerodynamic without greatly increasing weight or compromising rigidity. Wilier testing results suggest that the new frame is around 3% more aerodynamically efficient than its Cento1 Air.

Wilier Triestina has moved the seat stays and junction down the seat tube as far as UCI rules allows, increasing the flow of air. The seat stays bulge out at their top too to help airflow over the area and the direct mount brakes. The same principle has been used with the front forks to create less drag.

The aerofoil seatpost is made by Ritchey for Wilier Triestina. It is held in place by a neatly concealed bolt on the top tube. Pozzato has a long reach and so has a long version of the integrated carbon fibre Alabarda bar and stem. All the cables apart from the front brake are routed internally through the frame to further boost the aerodynamics of the set up. The bars are covered with a smooth Selle Italia tape with rounded bar plugs. Pozzato also has a sprinters gear shifter fitted below his right break lever.

Wilier Triestina claim a frame weight of around 950g for the Cento10 Air, with other colours available s part of its Infinitamente bespoke colour programme.

Like his Wilier Southeast teammates, Pozzato bike is fitted with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 electronic gears, with the Italian preferring 54x46 chainrings for the flat roads in Abu Dhabi. The wheels are from Italian brand Ursus, fitted with unmarked tubulars. The saddle is a team issue Selle Italia model. Pozzato has a silver coloured SRM PC8 power metre unit fitted to his bars but there was no sign of the SRM power metre in his chainset. It was perhaps useful to know the temperature while racing in the sun in Abu Dhabi.

Click through the photo gallery above to see details of the Wilier Triestina Cento10 Air.