Topeak Tubi 18 multi-tool review

2020 has been the year multi-tools have started adding tubeless puncture sealing skills to their resume and Topeak has just launched its Tubi 11 and Tubi 18 tools. They’re a typically high-quality set of tools from the German brand but you’ll still need to pocket an 8mm Allen key and a chain splitter if you want full trailside repair capability.

The conventional tool roster includes 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6mm Allen keys, T10/T25 Torx wrenches and a Philips screwdriver, all made from stainless steel to combat rusting and they are all really accurately sized for clean, secure connections.

Best bike multi-tools: Fix your bike on the go with these multi-tools

Today's best Topeak Tubi 18 multi tool deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information

Brilliantly machined edges help offer a secure connection (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

The penknife format also includes a fork ended plug insertion tool/tyre reamer, a detachable plastic hole plug to help keep the air in while you sort out the plugs and tools and a short locking knife blade for trimming the excess plug off. You also get three 3.5mm plug rubbers and a detachable collar for the plug tool inside a plastic tray that slides out of an alloy extension plate.

Unlike a lot of tubeless tools, the fork is actually big enough to slide the rubber plugs into, but not so tight they pull straight back out again and not so big it tears a gaping hole in more fragile tyres. The collar to help stop it punching too far through and damaging the rim tape or other side of the tyre is a neat touch too, although a bit of a faff to unclip and mount onto the tool. Both plug fork and cutting blade also automatically lock into place when extended to save nasty accidents.

Missing an 8mm and chain splitter, the 18 tools that feature are well made (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

That means it’s well on it’s way to being a really useful tool for riders using the best gravel tyres, but the lack of 8mm Hex key and chain tool definitely let it down. Hopefully, a Tubi ‘20-something’ is on the way or you could just buy a Mini PT30 tool for a few quid/bucks more and pop some tubeless plug strips in the neoprene case with it.

Tech specs: Topeak Tubi 18 multi-tool

Price : £36.99 / $44.95

: £36.99 / $44.95 Size : 7.5 x 4 x 2cm

: 7.5 x 4 x 2cm Weight : 123g

: 123g Colours: Gold, Silver, Black