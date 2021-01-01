Topeak Taillux 25 rear light review

Neat, well priced and usefully powerful, but not the best for filthy riding

There are three models in the new Taillux range and the Taillux 25 is the most affordable, but how does it compare to the best bike lights out there?

Well, it’s usefully powerful, works on seatposts as well as bags or belts and it’s proved very tough and totally reliable so far too. However, the direct plug-in USB tongue is convenient for charging too but the pull-apart process and rubber boot isn’t best suited to filthy conditions.

Image 1 of 3 The Topeak Taillux 25 features two vertically stacked LED bulbs (Image credit: Guy Kesteven) Image 2 of 3 The belt clip mount allows it to easily clip to bags and clothes (Image credit: Guy Kesteven) Image 3 of 3 The rear is foam-backed, with a figure-eight strap for durable, rattle-free mounting to seatposts (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

Today's best Topeak Tail lux 25 rear light deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information

The Taillux 25 uses two vertically arranged LEDs in a square casing that still allows decent side visibility. A small but positive rubber button lets you toggle through the three modes. The first is both LEDs constantly lit, which outputs 25 Lumens (that Topeak say can be seen from 2km away). Next, the mid setting alternates the top and bottom LEDs, and then there's a full flash mode.

That's not a ton of options, but enough for most situations and giving a run time from three to 30 hours. There’s a warning LED for low battery life and recharging too.

The mount is both a seatpost shoe secured with a silicon figure-of-eight strap and a belt clip so it’s easy to fix somewhere visible like your backpack or saddlebag.

Sliding the upper ‘light’ section off the mount and the rubber base block reveals a direct insertion USB tongue so you don’t have to worry about a charging cable. The downside is that while the light is IXP6 rated for waterproofing there’s enough of a gap between light and rubber boot that it fills up with mud and water pretty quickly on wet rides.

It still works fine after a wipe down, but we never feel comfortable sliding it into a laptop or USB-compatible plug socket moments after wiping it dry, and the USB tongue is already looking a bit scratched and scruffy which doesn’t bode well long term.

We’ve always had an awesome reliability record with Topeak lights though and if you mostly ride in the dry or use mudguards then it should be fine. It’s a really good price for the quality as well.

Verdict

The only let down is the poor weather sealing around the integrated USB tongue, so if you regularly frequent muddy trails or wet winter rides, there are better options out there. However that aside, the Topeak Taillux 25 is a simple, usefully-bright and affordable USB rear light. The push-button is positive enough to be felt through thick winter gloves, and the reliability and the mounts have been flawless.

Tech specs: Topeak Taillux 25 rear light

Price : £19.99 / $TBC

: £19.99 / $TBC Power : 25 Lumen max

: 25 Lumen max Weight : 32g

: 32g Modes: Constant high, alternating, flash.