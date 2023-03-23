The MAAP Alt_Road Lightweight Anorak is fine for Spring showers, but not a storm

Stylish and multi-purpose, but really it's more of a very sturdy windbreaker the way it performs in truly bad weather

As ever when trying to decipher what the best waterproof cycling jackets are, the question that always bubbles to the front of my mind is “what does ‘best’ mean to you?”. For some, it’s absolute protection. For others, there’s a style element, or versatility, or value. I’ve had the Lightweight Anorak from Maap’s Alt_Road collection in the cupboard since Autumn 2022, and much like the Alt_Road Half-Zip jersey it’s become a bit of a staple, but perhaps not in the space for which it was intended.

I’ve taken it around the Lake District on bikepacking trips, on commutes, and just kicking about in town. It has its merits for a number of applications, but in my opinion, it shines most as more of a capable windbreaker; an emergency shell you can wear to the pub.

Design and aesthetics

Maap’s Alt_Road collection isn’t officially gravel-specific, but it’s got many of the same hallmarks. More pockets, more olive green, more resilient fabrics, and insulating layers. The Lightweight Anorak is the only shell layer in the collection and takes the form of a relatively simple ¼ zip smock, available in purple or (gravel specific) olive green. It’s pretty boxy, even in my usual jersey size (small), so there’s plenty of room to layer up underneath. Don’t be tempted to size down though, that’s not really what this jacket is about, and you’ll then probably find it too short in the arms.

The waterproof fabric used has a 10k waterproof rating, but no specific claims are made to breathability. If you need a primer on how to interpret waterproof ratings then we have a comprehensive explainer on waterproof fabrics. 10k isn’t a great deal though, about ⅓ the rating of some Gore-Tex-equipped options.

The cuffs have a narrow strip of elastic that allows plenty of air ingress if you’re not wearing gloves, but enough room if you do wear gloves you should have no trouble fitting even the thickest of the best winter gloves underneath. The ¼ zip is waterproof, as you’d hope, stopping just above the front pouch pocket. Beneath the black, Velcro chest flap is a place for easy stowage of small items. Internal overlapping mesh reduces the risk of anything being ejected, but the Velcro is pretty secure and even without the mesh it wouldn’t have been an issue. Below this, accessed by the two side zips, is a full-width pocket that I’m going to refer to henceforth as the tummy pouch.

The fit, as mentioned before, is boxy, but also unless you knew it was a cycling garment it’s not immediately obvious. There’s no dropped tail, and the hood looks pretty unassuming. The hood can accommodate a helmet, and does have some cinches, but as we’ll get to shortly they’re not the best.

From a purely aesthetic standpoint, I think it’s a great-looking bit of kit. The colour is wonderful, and the small details are classy without being overbearing. I’m fond enough of the way it looks for it to become a regular wardrobe staple off the bike, perhaps more so than on it.

Performance

The name should give you a clue here; it's a lightweight anorak, and it's not really cut out for an absolute deluge. I have ridden it in one or two, and the DWR (durable water repellent) gave up within about 20 minutes and the outer material wetted out. The inner stayed dry because that’s how waterproof membranes work, but the breathability was impacted. I suspect an at-home application of a fresh DWR would help, however, there are other details that do mark it out as not really ideal for properly inclement weather.

The wide cuffs allow water in, and the lack of a dropped tail means lower back dampness if you aren't running a set of mudguards. My main gripe was the hood though, but this is a criticism that is perhaps going to fall badly with some readers… without a helmet it's unusable. The cinches aren’t effective enough to keep it from covering your eyes, so if you occasionally like to go without a helmet then just be prepared to get a wet head, and neck, and for it to slowly seep down your back.

In stormy weather, the baggier cut is pretty flappy, though it is thoroughly windproof. The breathability is, based on feel as we don’t have any figures, adequate for a jacket like this. I wouldn’t want to do any race-pace efforts in it, but I did do some pretty hefty climbs in the Lake District on a loaded bike without physically melting into a small puddle. The lack of a full zip does mean you can’t dump heat with much ease, but you get extra storage in return.

In all honesty, if you’re looking for a proper waterproof jacket for cycling then, cool as it looks, I don’t think this is the one to go for. However, it does definitely shine in some circumstances. Off on a bikepacking trip, where you may get caught in the odd shower? Pack this, it will double up as an excellent windbreaker and something to wear in camp in the evening too. The pockets are brilliant for storing all manner of bulky items, and the cut is favourable for the less racy positions that tend to be used in these situations.

Where it really shines for me though is just as a general use, ‘kicking about’ jacket. Popping to the shops on the bike? Chuck it on. Popping to the shops on foot, also a good option. Going to the pub? Sure, nobody is going to look at you funny. I do as many short journeys as I can get away with by bike, and if I have to do anything social and non-bikey I nearly always reach for the smock. In the winter I can fit a big jumper or down jacket underneath, and in the spring it goes over a t-shirt happily.

Value

From a pure, on-bike performance basis I don’t think it represents incredible value. As is normal for premium, aesthetic-forward brands you pay an upcharge for the look and the branding to some extent. As a waterproof jacket it’s on par with cheaper options like the Endura GV500 waterproof jacket, so take that into consideration if that’s your focus.

However, you do get added usage thanks to it being much more pleasing to use day to day. If you consider it against a high-end, high-street waterproof jacket for general use then you’re getting something a little more bike-capable.

This is where I came to use it most; just kicking about in town. It looks good enough off the bike to expand its usage, justifying its existence to me (Image credit: Will Jones)

Verdict

Very much like the Alt_Road ½ zip jersey, the lightweight anorak isn’t a particularly high-performance garment, but it’s still one I reach for on a very regular basis. It’s simple, and effective enough in showers and light rain but definitely not one for extended periods in properly bad weather.

A great bikepacking option for the shoulder seasons, but most of all it’s just a great day-to-day jacket for around town. This is very much against the ‘off-the-beaten-track vibe of the collection, but it’s where it performs best. It’s not a great value purchase for just cycling, so make sure you can multi-use it if you’re considering dropping some cash.