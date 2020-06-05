Specialized Turbo Vado SL 5.0 ebike – first ride and gallery

Less is truly more with the new Specialized Turbo Vado SL

Urban mobility has become a hot topic as people are becoming increasingly interested in alternatives to busy public transport and the environmental and financial nightmare of cars. Coinciding is the rise of the ebike, as many people who wouldn't classify themselves as cyclists turn to bikes as the fastest and easiest way to navigate the city streets.

Specialized's existing Turbo Vado is specced with a big battery and big power, but that extra grunt comes at a weight penalty that will affect the bike's ride characteristics. Specialized knows that many people are looking for a commuting bike with the assistance of an ebike, but are also wanting it to be lightweight to give an agile ride and to make carrying it up stairs to flats or offices easier. To meet this demand, Specialized has created the Turbo Vado SL – a lightweight urban hybrid.

Specialized has two models in the Turbo Vado SL range, and both the 4.0 and the 5.0 come in an 'unequipped' version and an 'equipped' version, which comes with mud guards and a rack. We have been whizzing around on the Turbo Vado SL 5.0 unequipped model, with Future Shock, TCD computer and upgraded componentry.

Image 1 of 9 The Turbo Vedo SL is a bit of a looker with its distinctive tube shapes (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 2 of 9 The on button is mounted on the top tube and indicates battery level and assistance level (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 3 of 9 The TCD computer screen offers various metrics from the handlebar (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 4 of 9 The Lezyne front light provides 320 lumins of illumination (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 5 of 9 The rear light is neatly mounted under the saddle (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 6 of 9 The motor is quite suibtle and housed around the bottom bracket shell to centralise weight distribution (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 7 of 9 Simple handlebar control allows easy changing of motor modes (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 8 of 9 The stem-mounted computer and lights leave the handlebars clutter-free (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 9 of 9 The charging port is mounted at the bottom bracket and has a spring-loaded cover to keep dirt and grim out (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Components and build

The first thing you'll notice about the Turbo Levo is its weight, or lack of it. The claimed weight of 14.9kg is lighter than many electric road bikes on the market. It certainly makes a huge difference for those who need an ebike but will be frequently faced with blocks of stairs.

The weight-saving can mostly be attributed to the motor and battery. Specialized's SL 1.1 motor, which delivers 240 watts of power, is powered by a 320Wh battery. Specialized claim that this will give 130km of range if used in eco mode with the lights on. Specialized offers an additional range-extending battery that mounts in a bottle cage to add a claimed additional 64km of assisted pedalling. On a bike this efficient, you would need to be tackling some serious hills or be particularly lackadaisical with your charging routine to need more capacity.

The motor is turned on using a neat top-tube mounted control that displays battery charge and power mode. A compact controller is mounted on the left to give easy on-the-fly mode adjustment, as well as a walk mode and straight-to-boost mode button. The 5.0 version we have been riding also gets a heads-up Turbo Connect Display (TCD) computer, which shows all your riding metrics, from motor stats to cadence and rider power figures. ANT+/Bluetooth means that you can connect other devices and export ride data to sites like Strava if you want.

The Lezyne lights are a nice touch: these only have a constant-beam option but will make a big difference for visibility when on the road, day or night. These are powered by the bike's battery, so as long as you remember to charge it you will always have lights when you need them.

Future Shock was first introduced on Specialized's Roubaix road bikes and has since diversified to gravel and urban riding. The Turbo Vado SL 5.0 uses the 1.5 version, which offers 20mm of travel to isolate the handlebars from vibrations.

The 1x Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain uses a 10-45t cassette for plenty of gear range, whether spinning up climbs our cruising along the flat. The bike's Tektro brakes are basic but powerful stoppers, and should provide reliable stopping for many miles. The wheels are 'boost'-spaced – 110mm hub width at the front and 148mm at the back, for stiffer, stronger wheels – and use good-quality DT Swiss rims, finished with Specialized Pathfinder tyres. The tyres have a wide, 38mm width, with a smooth central band and an increased side-tread for more cornering grip.

Image 1 of 10 Future Shock's integrated headtube suspension design is extremely subtle in looks (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 2 of 10 Future Shock helps smooth out bumps and vibrations before they meet the handlebars (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 3 of 10 A 1x12 Shimano drivetrain uses an XT derailleur for reliable shifting (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 4 of 10 Shimano SLX components are used for the cassette, chain and shifter (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 5 of 10 The boost-spaced bolt-through wheels are stiff to handle cornering and hard pedalling forces (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 6 of 10 Some neat little Specialized logos on the fast-rolling centre of the tyre (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 7 of 10 Specialized Pathfinder tyres should offer plenty of grip on tarmac or if paths find you (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 8 of 10 Tyre clearance is plentiful, both front and rear (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 9 of 10 The Turbo Vado SL 5.0 has full mudguard mounts should you want to add some wet-weather protection (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 10 of 10 Tektro brakes and 160mm rotors offer plenty of stopping power (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Performance

The urban and commuting market is difficult to comprehend. Consumers' priorities are very different, with less regard for components or technology compared with other categories of cycling. To many customers, a bike is simply a tool for urban transport.

The merit of an ebike is heavily entwined with the quality of the motor, but the many brands get lost in power and wattage-per-hour figures, and forget that the motor and battery shouldn't be the defining part of the bike. While the kick of an assist motor always gives an element of pleasure, it is only assistance, and therefore only part of the bike-riding experience – not the defining factor of a bike. The sad truth is that, as an entry point for many people getting into cycling, it's not often that an urban bike will do much to put a smile on your face.

Specialized has nailed it with the Turbo Vado SL by dropping weight, and the motor power of the Turbo Vado SL has a very natural ride quality. Power delivery is extremely smooth and very quiet, quickly engaging when needed and tailing off when you reach the assist limit.

Many ebikes give an unsettling surge of power at the beginning and a serious reality check when the motor cuts out, but the SL 1.1 custom lightweight motor feels beautifully refined in comparison.

Despite its smaller power output, there is no loss in acceleration; pulling away from lights is a spritely affair, and the Turbo Vado SL will accelerate as well as any other ebike.

Once up to speed, the most pleasing aspect was how often I found myself riding without the assist. The Turbo Vado SL's natural pedal-assist graciously gives way and leaves you to power on under your own steam without any leftover motor drag.

I didn't put Specialized's 130km range to the test, but, in the real world, but I would see myself far exceeding that stated distance thanks to how easy this bike is to ride unassisted. Climbing is spectacular and, with a little extra input, the bike will happily sit on its max output for the duration of a long climb. It's only when gradients start hitting around 15% that full power needs to be engaged, so unless you live in San Francisco, you will rarely need to use it.

Image 1 of 2 Dropped seat stays and an integrated seat clamp help give the frame a sleek aesthetic (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 2 of 2 Internal cable routing helps keep everything neat and tidy (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Handling is remarkably sharp, and the agility of the bike caught me a little by surprise. Some new riders may find its eagerness to change direction a little unnerving, but will quickly get used to its zippy characteristics and soon enjoy the benefits of its manoeuvrability.

There are a couple of criticisms, and the biggest is the price. While I have no gripes in regards to value for money, I would question the practicality of a bike that costs this much for city riding. The reality of urban travel is that bikes must be locked outside, and I would be starkly aware of the value of this bike when going to work or the shops.

I was also not hugely impressed by the Future Shock. It certainly provides a much better solution to the usually woeful suspension forks that are found on urban bikes, but I'm still to be convinced that there's enough performance to justify the extra cost, weight and complexity over a standard rigid fork.

There is certainly a damping effect over cobbles and rough surfaces that stops you getting rattled about, and you never feel it's there when you don't want to feel it. However, when faced with larger impacts, it does feel overwhelmed, which is noticeable when everything else about this bike is so confident and self-assured,

Specialized's two 4.0 versions have standard forks, and these also gain front rack mounts if you want to use front panniers to haul more stuff around.

The Turbo Vado is more than just an ebike – it's a regular bike as well (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

First impressions

While I have only had a limited amount of time on the Specialized Turbo Levo SL 5.0, it has really impressed me. Not because of its sophisticated lightweight motor, superb non-assisted ride quality or overall design, but because it has brought all these elements together without compromise.

Specialized has created a commuter bike that, rather than being built-by-power-numbers, is founded on sound bicycle design. The Specialized Turbo Levo SL 5.0 has challenged the status quo and shown that less is indeed more.

Pricing

Turbo Vado SL 5.0 EQ: £3,499 / $4,500 / €4,199

Turbo Vado SL 5.0: £3,299 / $4,350 / €3,999

Turbo Vado SL 4.0 EQ: £2,699 / $3,500 / €3,199

Turbo Vado SL 4.0: £2,499 / $3,350 / €2,999

Specifications: Specialized Turbo Vado SL 5.0