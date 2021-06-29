Scott’s Road Comp Boa Lady Shoe sits at the more entry-level end of its road shoe spectrum, one level above its sub-£100 Road Comp Lady Shoe. While this mid-to-low level shoe may not have some of the bells and whistles of its more premium RC model, it does offer excellent value for money, especially for anyone looking to start out their road racing journey without breaking the bank.

We’ve had our hands on the Scott Road Comp Boa Lady Shoes for a while, mostly making use of them indoors while the weather misbehaved throughout the spring. With summer now in full swing, we’ve managed to also take them out and gauge how they perform in the real world. We’ve not quite had enough time to form a full opinion just yet, and we plan to make a lot more use of them over the summer, so here’s an early review of these rather fetching road shoes, along with our first impressions.

Design and aesthetics

The white and turquoise colourway is very easy on the eyes (Image credit: Mildred Locke)

Scott’s Road Comp Boa shoes are constructed around its anatomic ‘wrap fit’ design, which comprises a synthetic leather upper designed to conform around the curves of the foot like a second skin. In time, we anticipate them moulding into shape and providing support to key areas.

Beneath the polyurethane outer layer is an inner lining made from Scott’s 3D Airmesh fabric. This soft-against-the-skin fabric is constructed from two layers spaced apart by fine polyester fibres in order to maximise air circulation and cool the feet. It features throughout the forefoot and is exposed in three places above the toe box. For the rest of the Airmesh left hidden, laser-cut perforations across the upper allow air to flow in and out of the shoe.

The upper is complemented by a nylon and fibreglass composite outsole that provides a reasonably in-depth guide for cleat placement and alignment. There’s also a ventilation point that sits beneath the toes to help increase airflow. The outsole has a stiffness index rating of six, on a scale that goes up to 10.

Having used them a fair few times with the turbo trainer, our first impressions are positive, in that they seem to provide a level of stiffness that helps you power through tough sessions, but offer enough compliance to remain comfortable for several hours of use.

Image 1 of 3 The white upper is complemented by turquoise highlights (Image credit: Mildred Locke) Image 2 of 3 The nylon/composite outsole features a cleat alignment guide and vent under the toes (Image credit: Mildred Locke) Image 3 of 3 The shoes are secured with a Boa L6 dial and Velcro strap (Image credit: Mildred Locke)

At the back, the heel cup is plenty stiff and envelops the heel to provide a firm foundation of support and grip. Inside is Scott’s ErgoLogic removable insole, which features a central metatarsal button for added support, and ventilation holes at the forefoot.

With their white and turquoise colour scheme, the Road Comp Boa shoes are really quite beautiful with a modern-meets-classic aesthetic. I’ve personally always been wary of white shoes (or any white cycling kit, for that matter), simply because I know it won’t stay that way for long. These shoes have a shiny wipe-clean finish on the upper, which definitely helps to rid them of the worst dirt, however, the three mesh panels above the toe box have succumbed to brown stains already, having only made it outside a couple of times so far. We anticipate this will only continue as they become more exposed to the elements and city pollution.

Stains and colours aside, the Road Comp Boa shoes are secured with both a Velcro strap and a BOA L6 dial that can make incremental adjustments on the fly, providing you only need to tighten. The L6 dials only turn in one direction to tighten, whereas to loosen they have to be released in one go, so they do a good job as long as you’re not likely to overtighten and then need to start all over again.

Performance

Image 1 of 2 There are multiple ventilation points and perforations for cooling (Image credit: Mildred Locke) Image 2 of 2 The padded heel cup and pliable upper do a great job of supporting the foot (Image credit: Mildred Locke)

At this price point, it’s no surprise that the nylon composite sole isn’t the stiffest you can get, which is evidenced when you pile on an all-out sprint. Having said that, the sole isn’t exactly compliant either, and we doubt most riders looking at shoes within this price range will notice much difference without having raced with an ultra-stiff shoe previously. In fact, although it’s undoubtedly heavier than a full carbon outsole, it provides decent enough power transfer that will satisfy most cyclists, and the slight flex improves comfort and reduces the likelihood of developing hot spots over long rides. On this latter point, we still need to take them out on a few all-day slogs to fully confirm this, but so far first impressions are positive.

The fit is really good and comfortable, thanks to the pliable upper and soft padding around the ankle, which together cradle the foot nicely. Add to this the firm but comfortable ErgoLogic insoles and the Boa L6 retention system, and it’s very easy to fit and forget. The various ventilation points do an excellent job of channelling cooling airflow across the toes that feels really refreshing when descending on a hot day.

Early verdict

The Scott Road Comp Boa Lady shoes seem pretty versatile, and most cyclists would be satisfied using them for daily rides, Sunday club runs, and even the occasional crit. They do a great job of blending low weight, comfort and retention with performance and adequate stiffness, and all in an aesthetically pleasing and wallet-friendly package.

