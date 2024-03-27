The Handlebar Bag from Route Werks solves many problems, but creates new ones too

Well made, great extra features, and easy access, but it's heavy and can only mount to round bars.

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

The best bike bar bags all follow the same sort of formula. A barrel-shaped bag, sometimes another shape, but usually attached to the bars by a pair of straps. Most of the time this formula works well, but it creates some challenges.

If you run an out-front computer mount then it can interfere with access to the bag, and if you run anything slung beneath the computer this only compounds the problem. If you run lights mounted to your bars then you have to navigate the straps, which can often be a pain. Finally, if you ride on the tops a lot, having the bar bag sit right against the bars can leave your fingers with nowhere to go.

The Handlebar Bag from Route Werks aims, pretty successfully, to address many of these concerns. It’s an extremely well-thought-out bit of kit, but while it makes a very good account of itself, it also has some drawbacks that ‘normal’ bar bags don't.

Having put a fair few miles in with it strapped to my bars I’m here to tell you what works, what doesn’t, and whether this bag is for you.

Image 1 of 3 The mount is solid and doesn't shift, even when heavily loaded. (Image credit: Will Jones) This little cam lever at the bottom allows the bag to easily detach and be removed. (Image credit: Will Jones) Mounting a computer to the solid lid is one of the brilliant features of the bag. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Design and aesthetics

The bag itself takes the form of a canvas tub slung beneath a solid rim, with, unusually, a solid lid. It’s a novel design and unlike anything else out there. The main thing that catches the eye is the solid lid, within which a recessed port allows you to mount your bike computer of choice, thus negating the issues arising from using an out-of-front mount. The lid is also crossed by webbing, enabling you to stow soft items under it for easy access.

The lid hinges away from you, with a little clip at the stem, revealing a 3.2 litre cavity. Under the lid is a small organisation pouch, and the main cavity itself has a pair of small popper’d pockets for popping your possessions into, and one larger one too, which all sit flat against the sides when empty. On the outside, there are another pair of pockets, webbed with cord beneath the bag for stuffing larger soft items.

The mount is a solid unit that bolts directly to the bars. Here’s issue one; you’re going to need round bars. The mount though does mean that the bag sits a few cm away from the bars themselves, meaning you can hold the bars properly in all positions, which addresses another issue.

The bag can be removed by swinging a red lever across that unlocks the bag from the mount, lift up and away you go. It’s very quick and simple. There’s even a spring shoulder cord so you can easily carry it off-bike, which you’ll want to do if you’ve squirrelled all your valuables away inside it.

The final detail that sets this bag apart from the rest is the ability to screw surrogate bar studs into the side of it, provided your bars aren’t too narrow. Onto these bar stubs, you can mount bike lights or any other accessories you’d normally mount to your bars.

Considering it mounts to the bars by a clamp, Route Werks has also thoughtfully created an out-front computer mount that clips into the bar mount in place of the bag for those days when you don’t use the bag. It works, but it is certainly a less aesthetic look than a standard out-front mount.

Image 1 of 3 Inside the canvas tub there's lot of pockets for organising, few of which I ever used. (Image credit: Will Jones) The one under the lid though is great for valuables like keys and wallets. (Image credit: Will Jones) It's certainly a clean cockpit, that's for sure. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Performance

In a great many respects, this is a wonderful bar bag. Having the computer on top, not having to fumble with a zip to get in, is a dream. The hinged lid means you can access the contents on the move without having to miss a pedal stroke, and it can easily accommodate a few layers, snacks, and spares.

While it’s not waterproof, the solid lid will do a fair job of keeping the contents dry. The light mounts are great and really make for a neat, uncluttered cockpit. The mounts themselves can twist a little even when tight, but only if you end up tugging on the light. I must admit, the side pockets I never found overly useful for general riding, but the pocket on the underside of the lid is perfect for stowing your wallet and keys.

The build quality is excellent too. All of the materials feel premium, the stitching is secure, and the metal hardware lends a bombproof feel to proceedings. The mount too is extremely sturdy and never slipped even when the bag was full. It does rattle a little bit on rough tarmac, but nothing to cause concern.

This bombproof nature though is where it creates a problem for itself. This is a hefty bag. Even without the mount it clocks in at 644g, which is about three times as much as the similarly sized Wizard Works Lil’ Presto. A 450g or so difference might be hard to distinguish as a system weight, but when it’s strapped to your bars it does have handling implications and will make things feel a little more sluggish when the going gets twisty

I did enjoy using The Handlebar Bag, but my main takeaway feeling was that I wish it was bigger. The solid mount and easy release make it perfect for light touring, but if I’m strapping something hefty to my bars and am going for multi-day rides I’d want a bit more capacity, something in the region of the Swift Paloma that also features in my guide.

The additional handlebar stubs that can mount on the side are perhaps the best feature, though they aren't included at purchase. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Value

To get the bag, plus a computer mount for the lid and a light mount for the side (which you really need both of to make the most of things) you’re looking at just shy of £170, which is a substantial upcharge compared to other bar bags.

The build quality and added features do go some way to justify the price, but for a similar price, you can get the Paloma with the Klickfix mount and be sorted for longer jaunts.

If neatness and attention to detail are your thing then grand, but against the backdrop of a landscape of much cheaper bags it is going to be a purchase you make because, to some degree at least, you just want it.

It packs a lot into a slightly too small package, and the price is high, but it's very well designed and well made too. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Verdict

A great bag with well-thought-out and well-executed design flourishes. It’ll certainly unclutter your cockpit and bring a deluxe look to proceedings. You’ll be able to access your stuff on the move, and the lid-mounted computer port is wonderful. The downside is that it’s expensive, heavy enough to affect your handling, and not quite large enough for touring duties, where the added features would really shine.