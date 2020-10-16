Win a Prologo Scratch M5 Flanders Limited Edition saddle

At the top of the Oude Kwaremont, Alberto Bettiol made his move and for the last 17km of the 2019 Tour of Flanders, he would lead the race taking a solo victory. There were attempts to chase him down but nothing was achieved as Bettiol held them off on the Paterberg and the following 14km to the line. Bettiol's triumph would take many by surprise, himself included.

"For me, 10 kilometres was a lot. I kept thinking, 'What am I doing, I'm winning Ronde van Vlaanderen,'" Bettiol said. "I still don't really believe it, even now. I don't know where I am or what I'm talking about."

Not only did Bettiol convincingly take the Ronde van Vlaanderen, but this would also be the first win of his career. A special moment that Bettiol will undoubtedly cherish for the rest of his life. To mark such a momentous achievement, Prologo has released a Limited Edition Scratch M5 saddle adorned with the Flemish Lion.

Image 1 of 5 Prologo Scratch M5 Flanders Limited Edition saddle (Image credit: Graham Cotingham) Image 2 of 5 We have previously tested Prologo's Scratch M5 and was impressed with its shape (Image credit: Graham Cotingham) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Bettiol name is printed on the nose of the saddle (Image credit: Graham Cotingham) Image 4 of 5 The saddle has a stout look to it's profile (Image credit: Graham Cotingham) Image 5 of 5 At 250mm in length its right on trend with the current crop of short saddles available (Image credit: Graham Cotingham)

The Scratch M5 series features a range of saddles in different finishes, with either Tirox alloy or Nack carbon rails and solid or PAS (cut-out) options. The saddle follows the stubby trend measuring 250mm in length and featuring a round shape that Prologo has designed to work across a range of cycling disciplines for both male and female riders.

This limited-edition model, of which only 30 will be made, is based on the top of the range Scratch saddle to provide the best performance. Featuring a carbon base supported by Nack carbon 9mm oval rails, the Scratch M5 weighs combines a weight of 164g (claimed 155g) with its Scratch ergonomics.

Image 1 of 2 The saddle features Prologo's Active Base System which has a padded cutout (Image credit: Graham Cotingham) Image 2 of 2 Carbon rails neatly join together to attach to the saddle body (Image credit: Graham Cotingham)

All the saddles in the Scratch range feature the same T-shape and MSS (Multi-Sector System) padding which impressed us during our recent Prologo Scratch M5 PAS review. Shaped to aid pedalling action we found the Scratch saddle to offer a comfortable pedalling platform with shoulders that offer a secure locked-in feeling. The carbon base has been designed to offer vibration absorption which is something riders of the cobbled classics like the Tour of Flanders will be thankful for.

The model we previously reviewed featured Prologo's PAS cutout however this saddle uses its Active Base System. The body of the saddle is still cutout however the padding covers the hole, distributing pressure whilst still offering relief in the prostatic-genital area and stopping any unpleasant spray coming through the saddle.

The saddle comes with bar tape to compliment the saddle design (Image credit: Graham Cotingham)

Included with the saddle is some matching limited edition Lion Prologo OneTouch bar tape with bar plugs and tape to compliment the saddle. The tape is made from Polygrip and features a light texture to give riders a secure grip in all weather.

With the 2020 Tour of Flanders approaching, Prologo has produced 30 replica limited edition saddles with matching bar tape, the same as the one used by Bettiol on his winning bike, as a way to say thank you and celebrate Bettiol's win. Each of the saddles has been numbered and include a signed certificate from Prologo's general manager.

Image 1 of 2 Each limited edition saddle has a small plaque of authenticity, this is number 27 of 30 (Image credit: Graham Cotingham) Image 2 of 2 The Flanders Lion proudly adorns the rear section of the saddle (Image credit: Graham Cotingham)

Out of the 30 saddles that have been made, 10 will be available to the public to buy and will retail for €300. The remaining saddles are to be exhibited, donated to charity or given to Bettiol himself.

The giveaway

Cyclingnews has secured one of the Limited Edition Lion Scratch M5 saddles to give away to a lucky reader. To be in for a chance to win saddle number 27, all you need to do is fill out the form below and tell us at how far out did Bettiol attack when he won the 2019 Tour of Flanders.

If the form doesn't load, you can view it at the original link here.