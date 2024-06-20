A first ride review of the new Pinarello Dogma F: An exceptional bike, but the gains are too marginal

Utterly sublime handling, good looks, and lithe climbing feel, but differences to the old model are so small it's hard to justify on paper

Early Verdict

A true standout bike in terms of handling characteristics and climbing performance, but insufficiently different from the old model to warrant an upgrade

    Truly remarkable handling

    Featherweight and whippy uphill

    Much improved cockpit

    It's very, very expensive

    It's not really much better than the old one on paper

As per my reflections on the tech trends I expect to see ahead of the Tour de France I find myself yet again penning things in a departure lounge. Press launches are predominantly a chance for brands to show off their latest wares in a carefully crafted environment, and this is never more true than for a flagship bike. The outgoing Dogma F had been a bit of an outlier in its time insofar as it was a ‘one bike’ solution to Ineos Grenadiers' racing needs. Pinarello is quick to point out that other brands have decided to follow suit in recent times, but regardless of what everyone else is doing the new Dogma F takes over as a like-for-like single bike solution for climbing, aero, and Classics duties. 

All the changes and the more technical aspects of the bike are detailed in our new Pinarello F launch story, but for those of you unwilling to get stuck in the weeds of carbon moduli, the headline figures are a 108g weight saving, 40g of which comes from a new cockpit, a 0.2% improvement in the drag coefficient, and an increased tyre clearance up to 30c. As we are increasingly seeing, the changes to bike models are becoming ever more iterative and marginal. 

New pinarello dogma f
Aside from the colour it's no great departure from the outgoing Dogma in terms of silhouette
New pinarello dogma f
The thing we noticed initially from my spy shots was the deepened head tube, though very little was made of this in the initial release.
New pinarello dogma f
The fork has been slimmed down and blanked off on the drive side, but the biggest difference is a change from a 43mm to a 47mm rake. A longer, more stable wheelbase and some additional compliance result, though having not ridden the old Dogma it's hard to compare like with like.
New pinarello dogma f
It certainly felt at home in the high mountains with a weight more or less bang on the UCI limit.
New pinarello dogma f
In a straight line the aero gains are basically negligible over the old model, but in terms of an overall riding experience it's a sacrifice I'd be willing to make... if I could afford one!

