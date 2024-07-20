I built a bike for a 22km Strava segment that nobody was going for, and I’d do it again in a heartbeat

By
published

How I turned my old road bike into a flat bar rocket ship for Bristol’s steepest hills

Hill CLimb bike
(Image credit: Will Jones)

One of the great privileges of this job is, within reason, access to more or less anything the bike industry can produce. I’ve seen colleagues create bike builds for events, gravel superbikes or aero missiles, all well-curated and thought out. Until now, primarily because bike events don’t really appeal to me, I’ve not leapt into building specific, but now here we are… I’ve gone and built a hill climb bike with a twist.

My local club, Newtown Park CC, runs its Hills and Pils ride every Wednesday. The route goes up 13 of the nastiest hills that Bristol, a famously hilly place, has to offer, all of them short and steep, many hitting 15% and some approaching 20%. In 22.2km the route packs in 553m of elevation gain before it finishes at a brewery (hence the Pils), and the current KOM, for the whole route as one segment, was a smidge under an hour at 54:58. Given I have a background in cyclocross, the opportunity to make my eyes pop for an hour in a new way was too good to pass up. 

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.