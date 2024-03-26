Nalini B0W Overshoe review: A quality, lightweight option for spring

When not reaching for heavier-duty options the Nalini B0W overshoes have become my go to pair thanks to their great fit and lightweight warmth

Nalini B0W tech specs (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) Price: £80 / €90

Sizes: Five

Weight: 95 grams per pair - Size M

Waterproof: No, DWR coating

Material: Elastane, Polyester, Polyamide

Spring is officially here, though it doesn't necessarily feel like it as I write this, and I'm still pulling a pair of overshoes on when I head out of the door on the bike at the moment.

I have tested a wide range of overshoes for our best cycling overshoes guide and continue to do so, trying new models and seeing what works and for what conditions and temperature ranges. After several months of testing, I'm ready with my full review of the Nalini B0W shoe covers.



The B0W overshoes from Nalini are lightweight fleece-lined overshoes which feature a DWR coating. They pull on and close at the rear using a zipper and are for road use for me, though you probably could away with an MTB cleat in the large shoe opening. I've gotten on very well with them throughout the winter and when not pulling on a heavier weight offering for freezing temperatures or very wet conditions they have become my go-to pair over the last several months.



For me, they sit alongside overshoes like the Sportful Fiandre booties and Assos GT Ultraz from my guide in terms of weight and style, with an excellent blend of lightweight warmth, fit, and quality.

The B0W overshoes are sleek and well fitting (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Design and Aesthetics

Reflective details at the rear work well and the ankle grippers stay nicely in place (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Aesthetics-wise, it's a pretty simple setup for the Nalinis. They are black and feature a reflective Nalini logo on the outside of each foot. There's a good-sized reflective heel tab and zipper garage flap. Some contrast is also created by the light grey rubberised grip sections on the toe sections and underfoot loops. The dark colour and subtle logos mean they should pair well with a wide range of cycling kit. The overshoes are offered in incremental EU shoe sizes, sizes starting from 38-39 and rising to EU 46-47.

The overshoes are made in Italy and constructed from a Polyamide, Polyester, and Elastane Mix. The main seam down the middle of each overshoe is sealed and whilst the material itself is thin, the insides are soft and fleecy. The Zipper is a waterproof, sealed YKK unit which terminates at a nice wide elastic ankle gripper.



They have a DWR coating; hold them under a running tap and water beads off them beautifully. The exposed underfoot cleat opening and mesh toe sections are slightly translucent and will leave you with wet feet on wetter rides, particularly if you are being sprayed by a rider in front's rear wheel

Image 1 of 3 Soft fleece on the inside of each overshoe (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) The elastic ankle grippers are excellent (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) A generous cleat cutout means water will enter pretty easily in this area (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

Performance

Performance has been excellent in all but one area for the B0W's. They are lightweight and offer a deceptive amount of warmth for their weight, but they will come unstuck in heavy rain or when subjected to prolonged road spray.

What I have come to value from them is their excellent cut and fit and what they bring to the table when you want an overshoe that's a little lighter and faster but will still keep your feet warm without the bulk. The fit is snug and the overshoes fitted my shoes very well and the wide elastic ankle gripper meant they stayed exactly where they should. Considering they aren't super tight or stretchy I think this comes from a well-executed cut and overall design. I don't like baggy or wrinkly overshoes and this pair has always looked tidy and sleek on foot.

I've worn them down in single digits for hours and they have done a good job at keeping my feet warm in conditions where I did expect things to be getting chilly given their light weight. They have kept my feet warm and are perfect for a harder ride when I want a bit less bulk and a bit of a weight saving over a bulkier option. Their sleek, wrinkle-free fit also aids this.

These overshoes won't offer amazing wet weather protection, though they do have a DWR coating and will shrug off spray and light rain. In my test in these conditions, It took under an hour for the overshoes to become saturated in light rain and on very wet roads when riding with a group without mudguards. So if you are riding in the rain, I'd recommend choosing a more heavy-duty or neoprene pair of overshoes. This isn't really what the overshoes are for though for me.



I think the thin toe section could be a potential weak point long term if you are a little ungainly clipping in and out or if you are walking a lot, though it is still totally fine though on my own pair.

There's a single Nalini logo on each foot (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Verdict

If I'm doing a harder ride in the cold where I want to be fast or a milder spring ride when it's largely dry I'm reaching for these overshoes at the moment. They will deal with spray and light rain well enough but will succumb to lots of spray or heavy rain.

They have worn and washed well and the DWR coating is still fine. I put them on and don't have to think about them again or pull them up because they have slipped.

They may be on the pricier end of the spectrum but they are well-made and look stylish when you're wearing them. If you're looking for a lighter-weight overshoe for spring or faster riding they are worth a look.

Testing scorecard and notes