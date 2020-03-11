Muc-Off pressure washer review: Complete with snow foam lance, bike wash and bag bundle

Muc-Off has built a very good business out of making bike maintenance look fun and funky, and now, they’ve taken aim at making the best pressure washer for cyclists. After years of development, they’ve added their own pressure washer kit to the collection and it’s a really good package for simplifying home cleaning without ruining your bearings.

Design and construction

Having managed fine with a cheap and cheerful, all-purpose supermarket pressure washer for years, we greeted the much-hyped arrival of Muc-Offs trademark pink and black “world’s first pressure washer built purely for use on both bicycles and motorcycles” with a fair degree of scepticism, and judging from social media we weren’t alone. Maybe our digital algorithm just matches us to other miserable cynics, though, as Muc-Off have been repeatedly out of stock of the washers since they started arriving.

The drybag keeps everything together for easier transportation and storage (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

That’s partly why we opted for the bag bundle for testing (which was in stock) but also because we thought the comprehensive package would give the washer the best chance of impressing us. The reinforced dry bag (£24.99 separately) is certainly handy for keeping the wet washer and parts inside when transporting, and it’s big enough that once you’ve detached the hose you don’t have to fight to get it in or out. All the bits fit inside too, even once you attached the cable cradle and ‘lance rack’ that are part of the short and very simple assembly process. The bag also has extra external pockets for brushes and the 1l bottle of bike cleaner (£10.99) and 1l bottle of ‘4 to 1’ concentrated cleaner (£19.99) that comes in the bundle. You also get the £14.99 snow foam lance in the bundle so you’re getting £70.96 of genuinely useful accessories for just £20 more than the £99.99 washer only price. That makes the bundle look a lot better value as well as being a much more versatile user-friendly package.

While the angular ‘Transformer’ styling won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, the washer has a good level of solid constructional detailing too. The hoses all lock into place solidly with chunky release catches to avoid any strenuous ‘pulling apart’ which always damages connections over time. The various lances lock together securely with bayonet or catch release connections and they’re all soft rubber coated to reduce the chance of scratching your paintwork if you get too close. You get a low pressure ‘bicycle’, mid pressure ‘motorcycle’ and general-purpose high-pressure lance with the washer too. Finally, the hose and the cable are both a decent length so you don’t have to wash your bike directly outside the back door. The 5.4kg weight, compact size and carry bag definitely make it easier to live with when you’re not using it.

The options of three different lances mean the Muc-Off pressure washer can clean more than just bikes (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

Performance

The 1200W washer motor operates at around 7 bar (according to Muc-Off) but by using different lances to change the pressure and spray strength, it’s really easy to set the washer up for safe use. The bicycle setting is certainly a pretty gentle broad fan jet that’s definitely more of a rinser than a blaster. That means you’re much less likely to force water past bearing and suspension seals than you are with a normal cleaner.

Also, if you pre-wet the bike then use the snow foam lance to cover the bike with Muc-Off cleaner, and then wait a few minutes before hosing it down and you’ll generally get a really good result even with gravel bike or cyclo-cross bike levels of filth. Make sure you’ve got the snow foam dial set to minimal though or you’ll go through the cleaner very quickly.

More stubborn chunks can be shifted using the ‘motorbike’ lance if you’re careful around the delicate bits of your bike and if you need to clean the patio afterwards then the focusable general-purpose lance will give it a go. If you’re looking for a cleaner to do all your domestic work as well as your bike it’s not as powerful as a full-strength DIY pressure washer though. The fact it needs a mains power and water supply obviously restricts it to home use too, so if you need a mobile washer look, at the options from Aqua2Go and Mobi.

Muc-Off's snow foam lance is the perfect post ride tool for tackling a dirty and grimy bike (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

Verdict

Muc-Off’s Pressure Washer isn’t the most powerful washer around, but then that’s the whole point. By throttling back the power and then capping it off with different lances, they minimise the danger of you accidentally destroying your bearings. It’s still strong enough to do a decent job if you’re patient and if you use the snow foam lance it does a brilliant job. The fact it’s light, compact, all fits together well and packs into a neatly designed bag makes it much more useful. Add the bottles of cleaner and the bundle looks good value even compared to basic multi-function washers.

