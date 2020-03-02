Aqua2Go Pro washer review

Aqua2Go’s Pro takes a powerful, large capacity battery or car powered pressure washer and loads it with a ton of useful extra features for the rest of your outdoor life.

Construction

The Aqua2Go Pro is built around a big - 20-litre capacity - lime green ‘jerry can’. That’s a fair weight to lift when full but a sturdy flip-up handle and a pair of small wheels turn it into a pull-along roller. If you don’t want to use the tank or you run out of the water, the pump unit and 2200mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery can be unplugged and used separately with a standard hose and tap/bucket of water. That’s not its only ‘Transformers’ trick either. The battery is also a torch and a power pack with a USB recharging socket for reviving other devices.

In terms of other accessories, you get a focusable, trigger controlled spray nozzle that’ll twist from mist to jet depending on what you’re pointing it at. There’s a small brush attachment for getting manual with your muck removal and even a small ‘bar’ shower head to rinse yourself down if it’s been a hot ride. The connecting hose is a full six metres long too so there’s plenty of ‘walkabout’ freedom without having to move the washer. That definitely helps when it’s attached to the 12V car battery power point that comes with it. There are heavy-duty brass fixtured nozzle and brush with soap tank accessory options too and while the initial cost is relatively high, we’ve had no issues with reliability and other users have reported the same. The Aqua2Go website also has a full range of spare parts from washers to complete pump and tank units in case you have a non-warranty problem.

A generous 6m hose length and a multitude of attachments opens up all sorts of cleaning potential (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

Performance

While a lot of battery-powered washers we’ve used have only produced a very limp spray, the Aqua2Go impressed straight away with a reasonably powerful jet that can knock fresh muck off pretty well. It’s no garage jetwash so you’re going to have to get involved with the brush attachment and some cleaning spray if you’re working on a really dirty gravel or cyclo-cross bike, or baked-on muck you should have cleaned last week. If you’re struggling it gets a useful pressure boost when operating off your car’s 12V power and the long hose reduces the risk of spray drifting back in. Either way, the plus side is that it’s not powerful enough to blow all the grease out of your bearings if you’re not careful where you point it. With 20-litres of water and nearly half an hour of run time on a full charge, you don’t need to rush even if there’s a couple of bikes to go at. It could even cope with a cross race pits situation at a push although there’s a dedicated 35l capacity, high powered Kross version for €294 if that’s a regular gig.

The pump can be used with alternative water sources from taps to ponds if you can't use the standard tank (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

The ability to pull out the pump and use a normal hose is really useful at home when you can’t be bothered to tow the whole tank about, and there’s a filtered fill hose option if you want to use puddles or ponds as a water source. Our only real grumbles are the fact that the wheels are a bit small so it can skid or wobble if you’re dragging it across a gravel car park or grass. The torch is a very tight fit through the pump handle too so it can become a fight to get out if you get it dirty/gritty.

Verdict

If you’re happy hand-hauling and you don’t need the detachable torch/pump function you can get the basic 17l capacity ‘basic’ Aqua2Go which still gets all the same attachments and accessories for €169.95.

Tech spec