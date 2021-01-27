Miche Graff One gravel/CX chainset review

Miche has been making bike kit in Italy for decades and, like this simple but effective chainset proves, the company is always worth checking out for well-priced componentry that performs as well as big-name brands. The Graff One chainset is a well priced, lightweight alternative to Shimano GRX600 or SRAM Rival 1, especially if you want an awkward crank arm length. Ring sizes are limited though and the axle and the pedal fit is tight.

Design and performance

The Graff One gets off to a good start straight from the eco-friendly minimalist cardboard packaging with a 15g weight advantage over similar priced Shimano GRX600 and a 60g advantage over SRAM Rival 1. The matching Miche bottom bracket looks a bit basic but the seals are snug and it screwed in easily. We had to use a soft mallet to persuade the axle through the bearings though and winding the offside onto the splined end was a very long, high torque process even with generous amounts of grease. The width was spot on though with it bottoming out just as the arm cinched up against the seal face. The pedal threads are fairly tight too, but that should mean everything stays tight over time.

The forged alloy arms have a scooped back to keep the weight low and while the axle is slim the whole set up feels reasonably solid when you put the watts down. The Graff is available in lengths from 165-175mm to suit most riders which is rare for an affordable crank. The 148mm Q factor and 48mm chain line syncs well with most riders and bikes, too.

The scoped out arms help keep weight lower (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

The CNC-machined thick/thin tooth is anodised with what Miche calls a ‘Total Treatment’ and it feels clean and efficient even when gravel turns more cyclo-cross and the surface has lasted well as mileage racked up. Miche only offers a relatively limited 40-46T range but the spider is compatible with most four-bolt rings if you need to go smaller or larger.

Verdict

Slightly more expensive than GRX600, but lighter than Shimano and SRAM and still with a solid, efficient feel underfoot. Plenty of length options too, although ring sizes are more restricted and tight fit can make installation patience-testing.

Tech Specs: Miche Graff One chainset

Weight: 731g (175mm with 42T ring)

731g (175mm with 42T ring) Sizes: 165, 170, 172.5, 175mm

165, 170, 172.5, 175mm Chainrings: 40, 42, 44, 46T

40, 42, 44, 46T Price: £129.99 / $165.49 / AU$215.99