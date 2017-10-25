MET Trenta 3K Carbon helmet review

Image 1 of 8 The MET Trenta 3K Carbon helmet (Image credit: Oli Woodman / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 8 The white shell works well with the contrasting raw carbon finish (Image credit: Oli Woodman / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 8 MET's Trenta 3K Carbon sits in the semi-aero helmet category (Image credit: Oli Woodman / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 8 A look at the rear of the helmet (Image credit: Oli Woodman / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 8 The Trenta 3K Carbon offers plenty of ventilation while maintaining aerodynamic properties, MET claims (Image credit: Oli Woodman / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 8 Glasses can be stowed securely at the rear of the helmet (Image credit: Oli Woodman / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 8 The small clip on light has four different light settings (Image credit: Oli Woodman / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 8 The light sits over the top of the tensioning ratchet wheel, while maintaining access (Image credit: Oli Woodman / Immediate Media)

Unveiled at the Tour de France in July, MET launched the new Trenta 3K Carbon helmet to celebrate the Italian company's 30th anniversary.

The helmet was worn by the likes of Mark Cavendish (Team Dimension Data) and Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) for the first time on stage 3 of the French Grand Tour.

The Trenta (30 in Italian) uses '3K carbon technology', allowing MET to reduce the quantity of the EPS foam in the helmet by 20 percent without reducing any of the shock absorption properties, MET claims.

Implementation of the carbon structure is done so by parallel 'carbon ribs' that are attached to the centre of the helmet, with this central carbon cage embedded within the helmet structure itself.

A reduction in EPS foam also reduces the weight, with my size medium weighing just 228 grams for our pre-production sample — around 5 grams lighter than a notoriously light POC Octal in the same size, MET claims the production version will be just 215 grams for a size medium.

Aesthetically, the helmet has a similar design to the Giro Synthe and is a helmet that sits in the semi-aero category. As well as the weight saving due to the introduction of the Trenta 3K Carbon frame, the reduction in EPS foam also results in an incredibly slim-line profile of the helmet.

MET claims that the Trenta 3K Carbon reduces drag by 7 percent at 45km/h versus an unspecified traditional road helmet, and while some aero lids can suffer with a lack of ventilation, the Trenta 3K Carbon has no such issues.

The helmet is available in three colourways, all incorporating the 3K raw carbon central channels, which work well with the white, black or 30th Anniversary/Italian tricolore designs that colour the external sections of the structure. The 19 vents all sit in the central carbon channels, excluding the central vent that sits at the top external section of the helmet.

A central sliding spar that controls the position of the tensioning wheel at the rear of the helmet sits lower than on most other helmets, and although it took longer than usual to get the position of the spar and the straps correct, the helmet is perfectly comfortable once you have the fit dialled.

While the fit of the Trenta 3K Carbon is secure through the tensioning system, and the straps and clasp are soft and free of any uncomfortable edges, the straps are fixed quite high internally and can easily twist when putting on the helmet. A more considered approach to the straps, perhaps integrating them into the edge of the helmet structure, is the only issue stopping this helmet getting a full five stars.

Glasses can be securely stowed at the rear of the helmet without the arms sticking uncomfortably to the top of your head.

For an extra £34.99/€39 MET offer a clip-on light, which securely attaches to the tensioning system at the rear of the lid. Charged via the included micro USB cable, the subtle light is perfect for evening rides, commuting or an emergency back up should your main rear lights fail or run out of battery.

For a product that celebrates an anniversary, you would hope that the brand would pull out all the stops. For the Trenta 3K Carbon, it's fair to say that MET has done just that and although the helmet is at a range-topping price point, you will not be disappointed.

The helmet is priced at £265 / €300 and will be available in December 2017.

MET Trenta 3K Carbon helmet, £265.00

BikeRadar verdict 4.5/5

"MET has pulled out the stops for its anniversary lid with new technology and superb design combining for a great looking and high performance helmet"

Highs: Great aesthetics, slim profile and excellent fit

Lows: Strap location could be improved slightly

Buy if: You want one of the best-looking helmets on the market and one that performs at the highest level of the sport